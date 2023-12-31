Don’t Wait For Me Tonight, Because I’m Already Here – Esta Noche No Me Esperes, Porque Ya Estoy Aquí

“Today the 31st, take care of yourself, because Papa God is going to be very busy”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) –

TWO thousand twenty-four arrives,

and it’s already worried,

’cause the year that is gone

was bad and mostly wrong…

** I wish you all happiness, not only in the New Year, but always and to everyone, even the assholes.

** Very good that every 12 months a new year arrives. It would be problematic if every 12 years we got a new month.

** At 12 midnight, the sensation is that one jumps a wall, which has the new year on its side.

** When Jesus was a week old, did Santa Claus give him any toys?… Because the Three Wise Men only brought him gold, frankincense and myrrh, with which the Christ Child could do nothing.

** New year, new life… That is, one more year on your back.

** If you didn’t do well in 2023, change your Guardian Angel for 2024.

**The New Year is always like a tunnel, but without light at the end.

** Even if one has done very well during the year that ends, we all celebrate the arrival of the new year. Inexplicable.

** Health! They all say when raising their glasses… But with so much liquor inside, health will be precarious.

** “Two thousand and twenty-four” rhymes with “A Year To Roar.”

** With Essequibo in tow, Venezuela will arrive in 2024.

** The New Year calls for an end to old wars.

** Donald Trump asked for a new White House in the New Year.

** Joe Biden asked in the New Year for a son who is not a thug.

** Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred asked the New Year for two more partners, just like ESPN and FOX.

** The Dodgers asked for more Japanese pitchers in the New Year.

** The Yankees asked the New Year for a witchcraft to prevent injuries.

** The Mets asked for the New Year, an owner with less money, but better luck.

** The Blue Jays asked the New Year to raise the Canadian dollar.

** Los Tomateros de Culiacán asked for the New Year, four starters that win games and a closer that closes games.

** Los Mayos de Navojoa ask for a heater in the New Year, because it is very cold in the basement.

** The assholes asked the New Year for a remedy for the itching.

Well, now just like before,

at twelve and nothing more,

we will look for a drink to cheer

and we all say: Happy New Year!!

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Esta Noche No Me Esperes, Porque Ya Estoy Aquí

“Hoy 31, cuídate tú mismo, porque Papa Dios va a estar muy ocupado”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) –

LLEGA dos mil veinticuatro,

preocupado de verdad,

porque el año que se va

ha estado mal hace rato.

** Les deseo felicidad, no solo en Año Nuevo, sino siempre y a todos, incluso los culopicosos”.

** Muy bueno que cada 12 meses llegue un nuevo año. Problemático sería que cada 12 años nos llegara un nuevo mes.

** A las 12 de la media noche, la sensación es que uno brinca una talanquera, la cual tiene del lado allá el nuevo año.

** Cuando Jesús tenía una semana de nacido, ¿Santa Claus le regaló algún juguete?… Porque los Reyes Magos solo le llevaron oro, incienso y mirra, con lo cual El Niño Dios nada podía hacer.

** Año nuevo, vida nueva… O sea, un año más encima.

** Si no te fue bien en el 2023, cambia de Ángel de la Guarda para el 2024.

** El Año Nuevo siempre es como un túnel, pero sin luz al final.

** Aún cuando a uno le haya ido muy bien durante el año que termina, todos celebramos la llegada del año nuevo. Inexplicable.

** ¡Salud! Dicen todos al levantar las copas… Pero con tanto licor adentro, la salud será precaria.

** “Dos mil veinticuatro” rima con “Mira tu Retrato”.

** Con el Essequibo a cuestas llegará 2024 a Venezuela.

** El Año Nuevo pide que cesen las guerras viejas.

** Donald Trump le pidió al Año Nuevo una Casa Blanca nueva.

** Joe Biden le pidió al Año Nuevo un hijo que no sea malandro.

** El comisionado del beisbol, Rob Manfred, le pidió al Año Nuevo, dos socios más, iguales que ESPN y FOX.

** Los Dodgers les pidieron al Año Nuevo, más pitchers japoneses.

** Los Yankees les pidieron al Año Nuevo, una brujería que evite las lesiones.

** Los Mets les pidieron al Año Nuevo, un propietario con menos dinero, pero mejor suerte.

** Los Blue Jays les pidieron al Año Nuevo que suba el dólar canadiense.

** Los Tomateros de Culiacán les pidieron al Año Nuevo, cuatro abridores que ganen y un cerrador que cierre.

** Los Mayos de Navojoa les piden al Año Nuevo, calefacción, porque en ese sótano hace mucho frío.

** Los culopicosos les pidieron al Año Nuevo, un remedio para la comezón.

Pues, ahora igual que antaño,

a las doce y nada más,

buscaremos qué tomar

y diremos ¡¡Feliz Año!!

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5