Musical Scraps for the New Year – Retazos Musicales Para El Año Nuevo

Coral Gables, Florida, (VIP WIRE) – To sing to you, my Caracas, I put the golden strings…

Instead of a prayer over my grave, the last bar of Alma Llanera…

Of the herons, the roses and the sun…

At night when I go to bed I pray to the Virgin of Macarena…

The day you Love Me…

Monarch of the trench, bullfighter bullfighter…

Songo gave him Borondongo, Borondongo gave him Bernabé…

Two gardenias for you…

Jasmine in the hair and roses on the face…

A pain of love, a sadness, the zambo Manuel carries in his bitterness…

Carlos Arruza bullfights…

Beautiful and dear México, if I die far from you…

Guadalajara, Guadalajara, you smell clean…

Mommy, what does the black man want?…

Mustache’ Gato is a great guy…

If Adelita went with another…

Return, with a withered forehead…

Your body, a toy of the sea, a ship to hell,

The waves came, they swung it…

Watch, stop your path…

Hey Isidoro, good joke you made…

You always answer me, maybe, maybe, maybe…

On the white beach with hot sand, there is the sound of cumbia and the smell of liquor…

You’re leaving because I want you to leave…

Salerosa Malagueña, I would like to kiss your lips…

Bright moon of the month of January…

The bride is white and radiant…

Old man, my dear old man, now you are walking slowly…

I’m dying for that little mouth, so juicy and fresh, so red…

Milonga to remember you, sentimental milonga…

And you will have as an altar a palace made of kisses…

My pony gallops and cuts the wind when it passes through the port…

Money is not life, it is just vanity…

Anxiety to have you in my arms…

Because you live in the fifth courtyard you despise my kisses…

If they leave us, we will love each other all our lives…

Return, with a withered forehead, the snows of time…

Gentle old lady…

I only write two letters…

I am the roulette player, yes, sir, the roulette player…

Yesterday I saw you passing by and when I wanted to call you, it is to surprise you…

Without you, I will never be able to live and think that never again…

Like a ray of moon…

Pretty, like those toys that I had in my days…

Good night and may you dream of the love of your loves…

Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas Happy New Year and Happiness…

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Retazos Musicales Para El Año Nuevo

Coral Gables, Florida, (VIP WIRE) – Para cantarte a ti, mi Caracas, puse las cuerdas de oro…

En vez de una oración sobre mi tumba, el último compás de Alma Llanera…

De las garzas, de las rosas y del sol…

De noche cuando me acuesto le rezo a la virgen de la Macarena…

El día que me quieras…

Monarca del trincherazo, torero torerazo…

Songo le dio Borondongo, Borondongo le dio a Bernabé…

Dos gardenias para tí…

Jazmines en el pelo y rosas en la cara…

Una pena de amor, una tristeza, lleva el zambo Manuel en su amargura…

Carlos Arruza torea…

México lindo y querido, si muero lejos de tí…

Guadalajara, Guadalajara, hueles a limpio…

Mami, ¿Qué será lo que quiere el negro?…

Bigote’ Gato es un gran sujeto…

Si Adelita se fuera con otro…

Volver, con la frente marchita…

Tu cuerpo, del mar juguete, nave al garete,

venían las olas, lo columpiaban…

Reloj, detén tu camino…

Epa Isidoro, buena broma que echaste…

Tu siempre me respondes, quizás, quizás, quizás…

En la playa blanca de arena caliente, hay rumor de cumbia y olor de aguardiente…

Te vas porque yo quiero que te vayas…

Malagueña salerosa, besar tus labios quisiera…

Fúlgida luna del mes de enero…

Blanca y radiante va la novia…

Viejo mi querido viejo, ahora ya caminas lento…

Que me estoy muriendo por esa boquita, tan jugosa y fresca, tan coloradita…

Milonga pa’ recordarte, milonga sentimental…

Y tú tendrás como altar un palacio hecho con besos…

Mi jaca, galopa y corta el viento, cuando pasa por el puerto…

El dinero no es la vida, es tan solo vanidad…

Ansiedad de tenerte en mis brazos…

Por vivir en quinto patio desprecias mis besos…

Si nos dejan, nos vamos a querer toda la vida…

Volver, con la frente marchita, las nieves el tiempo…

Dama antañona gentil…

Dos letras tan solo de escribo…

Yo soy el ruletero, que sí, señor, el ruletero…

Ayer te ví pasar y al quererte llamar, es para que te asombres…

Sin ti, no podré vivir jamás y pensar que nunca más…

Como un rayito de luna…

Bonita, como aquellos juguetes, que yo tuve en mis días…

Buenas noches y que sueñes con el amor de tus amores …

Feliz Navidad, Feliz Navidad, Feliz Navidad Próspero Año y Felicidad…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5