The Best Manager In MLB History – El Mejor Mánager En La Historia De MLB

“Criticism against the government is like pain to the human body, because it draws attention to something that is not right”… Winston Churchill.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Tuesday and Wednesday, today and tomorrow are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from, or I will not be able to answer you.

Gonzalo Ortiz, from Querétaro, asks: “I understand that the Dominican Juan Marichal has been the winningest Latin American pitcher in the Major Leagues. What was his record?”

Dear friend Chalo: There are two native pitchers from our continent, with more victories than my namesake, Bartolo Colón, also from Quisqueya, in 21 years, 247-188, 4.12; and the Nicaraguan, Dennis Martínez, who spent 23 seasons in the Majors, 245-193, 3.70. Marichal left these numbers, 243-142, 2.89, in 16 years.

Luzgarda López M. from Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, asks: “How much do you get paid for doing so much publicity for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame?”

Dear friend Luz: Through the Baseball Writers Association, I belong to those who manage that important Museum, which is such a great honor that no fee would equal it. They pay me, $0.00. And that’s enough.

Rigoberto Pineda A. from Los Teques, asks: “Who has been the best manager in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Rigo: I consider him to be John McGraw. He managed Baltimore for two years and the Giants for 31 years, until 1932, 33 years. He won 2,763 games, lost 1,948, plus 58 draws, because it was a time without lighting and sometimes they had to end tied games. He was elevated to Cooperstown in 1937.

Carlos J. Medina J. de Cordero, Táchira, asks: “Why did hitters born from 1930 onwards, none with at least eight thousand at-bats, be able to finish with an OPS of one thousand or higher, except Barry Bonds who cheated quite a bit? Were Ted Williams, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Jimmie Foxx, Rogers Hornsby, superior to those born from 1930 onwards or was pitching easier at that time, because fewer pitches were used?

Dear friend Chalo: True. From fastball, curveball and changeup, we have turned to dozens of pitches, in addition to the work of the scouts.

Argenis Lobo, from Barquisimeto, asks: “What are the most difficult offensive and defensive records to break?”

Dear friend Yeny: The answer would fill a 600-page book. I have even published many of those cases. Like Johnny Vander Meer’s two consecutive no-hitters, because he would have to throw three; or Dan Larsen’s perfect in the World Series, since he would have to be perfect twice.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

