Big Black League Would Be Discrimination – Liga Grande De Negros Sería Discriminación

“I was an acolyte in a church. Now I’m an alcoholic”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from, or I will not be able to answer you. Very thankful.

Laureano Piñeiro, from Maracaibo, asks: “What do you think about the application of Artificial Intelligence in baseball?”

Dear friend Lauro: That it will fail, just like the artificial grass failed.

Neftalí Inciarte K. from Santiago de Cuba, asks: “What do you think of the idea of creating a Big League exclusively for blacks, which would be the third League?”

Dear friend Nephto: Horrible! That would be going backwards towards discrimination. Oh, well, and then let just create a Big League of pure Latin Americans, another of only Japanese, one more of just Koreans, etc., etc.

Aurelio Colunga M. from Matamoros, Tamaulipas, says: “Regarding the fact that the assholes ‘ask for a remedy for the itching’, remember that we are not gold coins to be liked by everyone. I am sure that around the planet the vast majority of us are happy with your opinions, notes and news of the King of Sport. And it will hurt us the day that your highly readable and entertaining column no longer appears, so I wish you a long, healthy life, and may God continue to enlighten you to give us many more columns. On my part, I can only thank you for your column every day. Happy New Year to you, and your beloved family.”

Aurelio R. Acevedo Y. from Caracas, asks: “Why if the Rules say that baseball players must be ‘uniformed’, do they accept that everyone can present themselves however they want, some with braided hair, others with beards, some with uniforms up to their their knees, others stepping on their pants?”

Dear friend Yeyo: It is the characteristic relaxation of the time, with a commissioner like Rob Manfred, who works more for ESPN and FOX than for baseball in his Park Avenue office.

Cirio Negrete, from Mazatlán, asks: “Why do you insist that it is not ‘an inning’ when one team have batted?

Dear friend Yiyo: Because Rule 2 (b) says: “An inning is when the two teams have alternated offense and defense and each club has made three outs. Every three outs is not (Not) one inning.”

Lorenzo Petit, from Panama City, asks: “Why has Dusty Baker insisted so much on the horror of appearing on television with a toothpick between his lips?”

Dear friend Lory: Because he is rude, abusive and ordinary with a big O.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Liga Grande De Negros Sería Discriminación

“Era acólito en una iglesia. Ahora soy alcohólico”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE)- Como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, mándame nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes, o no podré contestarte. Muy agradecido.

Laureano Piñeiro, de Maracaibo, pregunta: “¿Qué cree usted de la aplicación de la inteligencia artificial en el beisbol?”

Amigo Lauro: Que fracasará, igual que la grama artificial fracasó.

Neftalí Inciarte K. de Santiago de Cuba, pregunta: “¿Qué le parece la idea de crear una Liga Grande exclusiva para negros, que venga a ser la tercera Liga?”

Amigo Nefto: Horrible. Eso sería retroceder hacia la discriminación. Ah, bueno, y entonces crearíamos una Liga Grande de puros latinoamericanos, otra de solo japoneses, una más de coreanos, etc., etc.

Aurelio Colunga M. de Matamoros, Tamaulipas, dice: “Respecto a que los culopicosos ‘piden un remedio para la comezón’, recuerde que no somos monedita de oro para caerle bien a todo el mundo. Estoy seguro de que alrededor del planeta la gran mayoría estamos contentos con sus opiniones, notas y noticias del deporte Rey. Y nos dolerá el día que ya no aparezca su tan amena y leída columna, por lo que le deseo una larga vida con salud y que Dios le siga iluminando para darnos muchas columnas más. De mi parte solo agradecimiento por brindarnos su columna día a día. Feliz año 2024 al lado de toda su querida familia”. Aurelio R. Acevedo Y. de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Por qué si las Reglas dicen que los peloteros deben estar ‘uniformados’, aceptan que cada uno se presente como le de la gana, unos con clinejas, otros con barbas, algunos con uniformes sobre las rodillas, otros pisando los pantalones?” Amigo Yeyo: Es el relajo característico en la época, con un comisionado como Rob Manfred, que trabaja más para ESPN y FOX que para el beisbol en su oficina de Park Avenue. Cirio Negrete, de Mazatlán, pregunta: “¿Por qué usted insiste en que no es ‘una entrada’ cuando han bateado los dos equipos? Amigo Yiyo: Porque la Regla 2 (b) dice: “Un inning es cuando los dos equipos se han alternado la ofensiva y la defensiva y cada club ha hecho tres outs. Cada tres outs es medio inning o una entrada”. Lorenzo Petit, de Panamá City, pregunta: “¿Por qué Dusty Baker ha insistido tanto en lo horroroso de aparecer en televisión con un palillo entre los labios?” Amigo Lory: Porque es maleducado, abusador y ordinario con O grande.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, por: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5