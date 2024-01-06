Every Accomplishment, Big or Small, Begins With a Dream – Toda Obra, Grande o Chica Comienza Con Un Sueño

“If we did not dream, we would achieve nothing in this life… Nor in the next.”

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The priests of that Baltimore orphanage dreamed of the mischievous little boy playing in the Major Leagues. And so did he. That’s why, in 1914, Babe Ruth was already a big leaguer. Dream fulfilled.

Nowadays, carrying one or more cell phones is as natural as wearing underwear. However, until 1875 people did not talk to anyone from a distance, because the telephone did not exist.

But Alexander Graham Bell, a Scottish, with a quite a time living in Canada and the United States, had dreamed of that. And in 1876, the year they inaugurated the National League, he patented the telephone. Dream fulfilled.

More than 400 years before the telephone, the German Johannes Gutenberg, in 1436, invented the printing press, after many years dreaming of recording what was being said. Dream fulfilled.

This week the Major League training camps have awakened from their winter tranquility and in a few days those of the minor leagues will also open. They are the fields of big dreams in baseball.

The prospects, who dream of convincing managers and coaches that they can play ball at their highest level, are now beginning to train on the fresh dew of the grass.

Established figures also dream in these fields, of being able to maintain their high batting average and dozens of home runs, their high numbers of games won from the mound and their low ERA.

Veterans who do not want to retire also go to these camps. And in their dreams, they often accept minor league contracts, after having enjoyed million-dollar multi-year negotiations.

“It’s not a question of money,” I have heard them explain many times, “it’s just that I like to play baseball, and I wouldn’t know what to do if in the summer I didn’t have to go to the stadium every day.”

Many times the prospect, the notable figure of the moment and the veteran in danger of ending his career, manage to see the dream come true. Just as the priests of the orphanage, Alexander Graham Bell and Johannes Gutenberg, saw it.

Just as millions of dreamers in the history of humanity have seen their dreams come true.

To succeed, you have to dream and then try.

Dream with the same enthusiasm as those who now arrive at the baseball training camps dream. Thats the secret.

Dream, and then, succeed at all costs!

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

Toda Obra, Grande o Chica Es Producto De Un Sueño

“Si no soñáramos, nada lograríamos en esta vida… Ni en la otra”.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Los sacerdotes de aquel orfelinato de Baltimore, soñaban con que el travieso muchachito jugara en Grandes Ligas. Y él también. Por eso, en 1914, Babe Ruth ya era bigleaguer. Sueño realizado.

Hoy día, llevar uno o más celulares encima es tan natural como usar ropa interior. Sin embargo, hasta 1875 no se hablaba con nadie a distancia, porque no existía el teléfono.

Pero Alexander Graham Bell, un escocés, con buen tiempo de residencia en Canadá y Estados Unidos, había soñado con eso. Y en 1876, el año cuando inauguraron la Liga Nacional, patentó el teléfono. Sueño realizado.

Más de 400 años antes del teléfono, el alemán Johannes Gutenberg, en 1436, inventó la imprenta, después de muchos años soñando con dejar constancia de lo que se hablaba. Sueño realizado.

Esta semana han despertado de su tranquilidad invernal los campos de entrenamientos de Grandes Ligas y dentro de unos días abrirán también los de las menores. Son los campo de los grandes sueños en el beisbol.

Comienzan ahora a moverse sobre el fresco rocío de las gramas, los prospectos, que sueñan con convencer a mánagers y coaches de que ellos pueden jugar la pelota en su máximo nivel.

Sueñan también en estos campos las figuras consagradas, con poder mantener su alto promedio al bate y sus docenas de jonrones, sus altos números de juegos ganados desde el montículo y la baja efectividad.

Acuden igualmente a estos campos los veteranos que no quieren retirarse. Y en sus sueños, muchas veces aceptan contratos de ligas menores, después de haber disfrutado de millonarias negociaciones multi anuales.

“No es cuestión de dinero” les he oído explicar muchas veces, “es que me gusta jugar al beisbol, y no sabría qué hacer si en el verano no tengo que ir todos los días al estadio”.

Muchas veces el prospecto, la notable figura del momento y el veterano en peligro de un final de su carrera, logran ver realizado el sueño. Igual que lo vieron, los curas del orfelinato, Alexander Graham Bell y Johannes Gutenberg.

Igual que han visto realizados sus sueños millones de soñadores en la historia de la humanidad.

Para triunfar, hay que soñar y después tratar.

Soñar con el mismo entusiasmo como sueñan esos que ahora llegan a los campos de entrenamientos del beisbol. Ese es el secreto.

¡Sueña, pues, y triunfa a todo meter!

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en la Internet, entrando por: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5