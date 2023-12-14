31 Multimillionaires in the Major Leagues – 31 Multimillonarios en las Grandes Ligas

“Christmas smells like Pine… and New Year has aromas of rum”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: On New Year’s Eve this December, it will be 51 years since Roberto Clemente perished on a plane accident. And today, it is still considered that only Clemente, Willie Mays and Joe DiMaggio have been the most colorful and effective outfielders in the history of baseball.

Clemente was also a tremendous hitter. What was the average he left in his 14 World Series games?

The Answer: He consumed 58 at-bats and had 21 hits, for an average of .362.

“The most advisable formula to overcome temptation is to give in to it”… Anonymous.

“A dog’s life” is not exactly what ‘Dodgers’, Shohei Ohtani’s dog, leads… Just saying; right?!

We are all already well aware that Shohei Ohtani’s contract is, in dollars, the largest in the history of sports in the world, $700 million for 10 seasons with the Dodgers.

And with him, we have reached 31 multimillionaire baseball players in the Major Leagues.

Now who has signed those other 30 negotiations in the Majors?

Well, Mike Trout, Angels, in 2019, 426 million 500 thousand dollars; Mookie Betts, Dodgers, 2021, $365 million; Aaron Judge, Yankees, 2023, $360 million; Manny Machado, Padres, 2023, $350 million; Francisco Lindor, Mets, 2022, $341 million; Fernando Tatis, Padres, 2021, $340 million; Bryce Harper, Phillies, 2019, $330 million; Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins, 2014, $325 million.

Corey Seager, Rangers, 2023, $325 million; Gerrit Cole, Yankees, 2020, $324 million; Rafael Devers, Red Sox, 2024, $313 million; Manny Machado, Padres, 2019, $300 million; Trea Turner, Phillies, 2023, $300 million; Xander Bogaerts, Padres, 2023, $280 million.

Alex Rodríguez, Yankees, 2008, $275 million; Nolan Arenado, Rockies, 2019, $260 million; Alex Rodríguez, Rangers, 2001, $252 million; Miguel Cabrera, Tigres, 2016, $248 million; Stephen Strasburg, Nationals, 2020, $245 million; Anthony Rendón, Angels, 2020, $245 million; Robinson Canó, Mariners, 2014, $240 million.

Albert Pujols, Angels, 2012, $240 million; Joey Voto, Reds, 2014, 225 million; David Price, Red Sox, 2016, $217 million; Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers, 2014, $215 million; Christian Yelich, Brewers, 2020, $215 million; Prince Fielder, Tigers, 2012, $214 million; Max Scherzer, Nationals, 2015, $210 million; Julio Rodríguez, Mariners, 2022, $209 million; Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks, 2016, $206 million, 500 thousand; Carlos Correa, Brewers, 2023, $200 million.

“The shorter the sentences, the better”… Anonymous.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

31 Multimillonarios en las Grandes Ligas

“La Navidad huele a Pino… y el Año Nuevo tiene aromas de ron”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: De la muerte de Roberto Clemente, hará 51 años en la noche de Año Nuevo de este diciembre. Y aún se considera que solamente él, Willie Mays y Joe DiMaggio han sido en la historia del beisbol, los más vistosos y efectivos como outfielders.

Además, Clemente fue tremendo bateador. ¿Cuál fue el promedio que dejó en sus 14 juegos de Serie Mundial?

La Respuesta: Consumió 58 turnos y conectó 21 hits, promedio de .362.

“La fórmula más aconsejable para vencer a la tentación es caer en ella”… Anónimo.

“Una vida de perros” no es precisamente, la que lleva ‘Dodgers’, el perro de Shohei Ohtani… ¡Digo yo, ¿no?!

Ya estamos todos bien enterados de que el contrato de Shohei Ohtani es, en dólares, el mayor en la historia del deporte en el mundo, $700 millones por 10 temporadas con los Dodgers.

Y con él, hemos llegado a 31 peloteros multimillonarios en las Grandes Ligas.

Ahora ¿quiénes han firmado esas otras 30 negociaciones en las Mayores?

Pues, Mike Trout, Angelinos, en 2019, 426 millones 500 mil dólares; Mookie Betts, Dodgers, 2021, $365 millones; Aaron Judge, Yankees, 2023, $360 millones; Manny Machado, Padres, 2023, $350 millones; Francisco Lindor, Mets, 2022, $341 millones; Fernando Tatis, Padres, 2021, $340 millones; Bryce Harper, Phillies, 2019, $330 millones; Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins, 2014, $325 millones.

Corey Seager, Rangers, 2023, $325 millones; Gerrit Cole, Yankees, 2020, $324 millones; Rafael Devers, Medias Rojas, 2024, $313 millones; Manny Machado, Padres, 2019, $300 millones; Trea Turner, Phillies, 2023, $300 millones; Xander Bogaerts, Padres, 2023, $280 millones.

Alex Rodríguez, Yankees, 2008, $275 millones; Nolan Arenado, Rockies, 2019, $260 millones; Alex Rodríguez, Rangers, 2001, $252 millones; Miguel Cabrera, Tigres, 2016, $248 millones; Stephen Strasburg, Nationals, 2020, $245 millones; Anthony Rendón, Angelinos, 2020, $245 millones; Robinson Canó, Marineros, 2014, $240 millones.

Albert Pujols, Angelinos, 2012, $240 millones; Joey Voto, Rojos, 2014, 225 millones; David Price, Medias Rojas, 2016, $217 millones; Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers, 2014, $215 millones; Christian Yelich, Cerveceros, 2020, $215 millones; Prince Fielder, Tigres, 2012, $214 millones; Max Scherzer, Nationals, 2015, $210 millones; Julio Rodríguez, Marineros, 2022, $209 millones; Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks, 2016, $206 millones, 500 mil; Carlos Correa, Cerveceros, 2023, $200 millones.

“Las frases, mientras más cortas, mejores”… Anónimo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5