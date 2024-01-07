With An Eye On The 2024 World Series – Con La Vista Puesta En La Serie Mundial 2024

“The World Series without the Yankees, doesn’t taste like the World Series”… Marco Antonio (Musiú) De La Cavalerie.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) -I assure you that now, when training camps open, all 30 teams have their binoculars focused on the World Series. Otherwise, there would be no point in participating in the 162 games of the season, plus the possible Playoffs.

For most baseball fans, including me, October is a special, privileged, a unique month. It’s World Series month.

There was a time, the time of the “Musiú” narrator, when the Yankees became a kind of obligatory part of the World Series. In total, they have won 27 of the 40 they have seen in that Classic.

The Cardinals, who are second in this history, have won 11.

But over time circumstances change. The draft arose and it was no longer about the team with the most money taking all the Babe Ruth, Whitey Ford, Joe DiMaggio, Yogi Berra, Phil Rizzuto, Héctor López, Mickey Mantle, Tite Arroyo and company.

Since 2001, that is, during this new Century, in 23 years, well, the Yankees have won a World Series, against the Phillies in 2009, in six games. And they have only participated in this period, in another Series, that of 2002, won by the Marlins, also in six dates.

Now any team, like the 2023 Rangers, who have never tasted the autumn champagne, can sneak into this greatest baseball competition and win the four games necessary to be World Champions.

And now there is an obligatory explanation for some dumb people, who are bothered, out of sovereign ignorance, that a competition between two teams, both from the United States, is pompously called the World Series.

But for Americans, those two words just mean maximum competition. There are even World Series of poker here.

Also, which team from which country could beat the October 2023 Rangers?

This year, most experts, so far, have favored the Yankees to reach October as American League champions and face the Dodgers.

That would be the reprise of a historic era, 1947-1956, because in those 10 years, the Yankees and Dodgers met six times in the World Series. The Yankees won five.

In those days it was when “el Musiú” said what he said. And when the unforgettable old man, Yogi Berra, added:

“No champagne tastes better anywhere in October that in the Yankees clubhouse.”

October will come and we will see.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Con La Vista Puesta En La Serie Mundial 2024

“La Serie Mundial sin los Yankees, no sabe a Serie Mundial”… Marco Antonio (Musiú) De La Cavalerie.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) –Les aseguro que ahora, cuando se abren los campos de entrenamientos, los 30 equipos tienen los binóculos puestos en la Serie Mundial. En caso contrario, no tendría objeto participar en los 162 juegos de la temporada, más los posibles de Playoffs.

Para la mayoría de los seguidores del beisbol, incluso para mi, octubre es un mes especial, privilegiado, único. Es el mes de la Serie Mundial.

Hubo una época, la época del “Musiú” narrador, cuando los Yankees se convirtieron en una especie de parte obligada de la Serie Mundial. En total, ellos han ganado 27 de las 40 que les han visto en ese Clásico.

Los Cardenales, que son segundos en esta historia, han ganado 11.

Pero con el tiempo cambian las circunstancias. Surgió el draft y ya no se trataba que el equipo con más dinero se llevara a todos los Babe Ruth, Whitey Ford, Joe DiMaggio, Yogi Berra, Phil Rizzuto, Héctor López, Mickey Mantle, Tite Arroyo y compañía.

Desde 2001, es decir, durante este nuevo Siglo, en 23 años, pues, los Yankees han ganado una Serie Mundial, a los Phillies en 2009, en seis juegos. Y solamente han participado en este período, en otra Serie, la de 2002, ganada por los Marlins, igualmente en seis fechas.

Ahora cualquier equipo, como los Rangers de 2023, quienes jamás habían saboreado la champaña de otoño, puede colarse en esta máxima competencia del beisbol y ganar los cuatro juegos necesarios para ser Campeones Mundiales.

Y ahora cabe una obligada explicación para algunos roñosos, a quienes les molesta, por soberana ignorancia, que una competencia de dos equipos, ambos de Estados Unidos, se llame pomposamente, Serie Mundial.

Pero es que para los estadounidenses, esas dos palabras significan apenas, máxima competencia. Hay aquí Series Mundiales hasta de poker.

Además, ¿cuál equipo de cuál país podía ganarle a los Rangers de octubre de 2023?

Este año, la mayoría de los expertos, hasta ahora, han dado a los Yankees para llegar a octubre campeones y enfrentarse a los Dodgers.

Esa sería la reprise de una histórica época, 1947-1956, porque en esos 10 años, Yankees y Dodgers se encontraron seis veces en la Serie Mundial. Los Yankees ganaron cinco.

Por aquellos días fue cuando “el Musiú” dijo lo que dijo. Y cuando el viejo inolvidable, Yogi Berra, agregó:

“Ninguna champaña sabe mejor, que la de octubre en el clubhouse de los Yankees”.

Llegará octubre y veremos.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5