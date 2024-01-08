Cartas desde el Más Allá: De los Reyes Magos para Wander Franco – Letters from Beyond: From the Three Wise Men to Wander Franco

Our admired Wander:

What madness have you fallen into, boy? And the worst thing is that this matter of sleeping with minors seems to be a trend among young professional baseball players.

You guys have made that and hitting women fashionable, both in the minors and in the majors…

The three of us understand about agitated, heightened testosterones at a certain age. For this reason, we decided to send you the gift of this letter, to see if it is of any use among the baseball youngsters.

Because you, with very flared codpieces, expose yourself to being killed by an offended father or to being financially dismembered by an ambitious mother. Look what a concerned friend, Marco Antonio Bandres Flores, from Stanford, United Kingdom, sent you.

“Isn’t there a law that protects those extorted by prostitutes trained by their mothers?

“If they have already taken a million dollars from Wander Franco, what are they claiming to continue asking for money?

“That short laid was too expensive, and possibly wasn’t even any good. Lawyers enrich themselves at the expense of baseball players without the culture of defending themselves. What a shame for a country to allow such abuse of underage prostitutes!”

Judicial spokespersons from the Dominican Republic reported that Wander’s mother made a transfer to the girl’s mother for one million dollars, two transfers of more than $500,000 each; In addition to sending her 100 thousand Dominican pesos every month.

The thing has exceeded two million dollars, but mother and daughter want a lot more, because they have been informed that Wander, 22 years old, is signed by the Rays until 2033, for around 200 million dollars.

They also officially revealed that, when officials from the Public Ministry raided the house where the girl and her mother live, they found 800 thousand Dominican pesos and 68 thousand dollars in cash, plus a latest model luxury car.

Rays executives are very concerned about such a dangerous situation for someone they expected to be their shortstop for decades.

We can only advise you, friend Wander, and may it be useful to other young sports millionaires: When you see a pair of youthful legs open, calm your testosterones down and find out about the whole life of the owner of that, before the activity that you and we know could could take place, happens.

If it were possible we would give you an ageometer, so that you could put it right there, but it doesn’t exist.

Waiting a little longer hasn’t made anyone sick. And if someone has gotten sick, it has been something temporary.

A sincere hug like 2024…

From us Three.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De los Reyes Magos para Wander Franco

Nuestro admirado Wander:

¿En cuál locura has caído, muchacho? Y lo peor es que ese asunto de acostarse con menores de edad, parece una moda entre los jóvenes peloteros profesionales.

Eso y lo de pegarle a las mujeres lo han puesto de moda ustedes, tanto en las menores como en las Mayores..

Nosotros tres comprendemos lo de las testosteronas agitadas, alebrestadas a determinada edad. Por eso, decidimos mandarte el regalo de esta carta, a ver si sirve de algo entre los muchachos del beisbol.

Porque ustedes, con unas braguetas muy alebrestadas, se exponen a que un padre ofendido los mate o a que una madre ambiciosa los descuartice económicamente. Mira lo que te mandó un amigo preocupado, Marco Antonio Bandres Flores, de Stanford, United Kingdom.

“¿No existe una Ley que proteja a los extorsionados por prostitutas amaestradas por sus madres?

“Si ya le han quitado un millón de dólares a Wander Franco, ¿Qué cosa alegan para seguir pidiendo dinero?

“Demasiado cara esa acostadita, la cual posiblemente, ni buena fue. Los abogados se enriquecen a costa de peloteros sin cultura para defenderse. ¡Qué vergüenza para un país, permitir semejante abuso de las prostitutas menores de edad!”

Voceros judiciales de Dominicana informaron que la mamá de Wander hizo una transferencia a la madre de la niña, por un millón de dólares, dos transferencias más de 500 mil cada una; además de mandarle 100 mil pesos dominicanos cada mes.

La cosa ha sobrepasado los dos millones de dólares, pero madre e hija quieren muchos más, porque les han informado que Wander, de 22 años, está firmado por los Rays hasta 2033, por unos 200 millones de dólares.

También revelaron oficialmente que, cuando funcionarios del Ministerio Público, allanaron la casa donde viven la muchacha y su mamá, encontraron 800 mil pesos dominicanos y 68 mil dólares en billetes, más un automóvil de lujo último modelo.

Los ejecutivos de los Rays están muy preocupados, por tan peligrosa situación de quien esperaban fuera su shortstop durante décadas.

Solo te aconsejamos, amigo Wander, y que sirva a otros jóvenes millonarios del deporte: Cuando vean abrirse un par de juveniles piernas, cálmense las testosteronas y averígüenle la vida entera a la dueña de eso, antes de la actividad que ya sabemos tú y nosotros.

Si fuera posible te regalaríamos un edadómetro, para que se lo pusieras ahí mismo, pero no existe.

Esperar un poco más no ha enfermado a nadie. Y si alguien se ha enfermado, ha sido algo pasajero.

Un sincero abrazote tipo 2024…

De nosotros Tres.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com