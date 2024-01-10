False Journalist Guilty of Insulting Luis Aparicio – Falso Periodista Culpable de Insultar a Luis Aparicio

“Why are there no black wells?”… Yatuni Lagueles.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from, or I will not be able to answer you. Very thankful.

Lázaro Batista J. of Doral, explains: “Because I know the Mayor of Doral, Christi Fraga, and her team well; and because I am a daily reader of yours, I dedicated myself to investigating the unfortunate incident of December 11. And I found that it was all because someone, desperate for show, deceived the lady and her people.

“This is a dangerous character who is a lawyer or an engineer, but he pretends to be a journalist dedicated to baseball and who I don’t know what he really is. The guy managed to convince the Doral authorities to include Luis Aparicio in a large group of those honored with plaques and diplomas. But he proclaimed that it was an event dedicated exclusively to the Zulian bigleaguer, which was a tremendous lie.

“He even deceived Nelson, son of Luis.”

“That is to say, the vile individual lied to everyone in the Mayor’s Office and to all his friends, to show off as if he were an authentic journalist. But it is nothing more than a ridiculous caricature of the profession.

“I think that both the Mayor and her group, as well as those who were friends of the imposter, deserve an apology. And by the way, I assure you that the Doral Mayor’s Office is in very good hands.”

Dear friend Laz: Very grateful for such a good investigation and my excuses to the Mayor and her people if they considered themselves offended by my column.

When consulted, Nelson Aparicio, who received the history plaque, said: “I consider myself the first fool of the group. And he regretted the mockery to which they subjected my father and the baseball people, because they are people whom I also consider my family.”

Juan Y. Guerrero B. from San Antonio del Táchira, asks: “Where was Juan Vené on October 8, 1956? Did you chronicle Don Larsen’s perfect game?

Dear friend and namesake: I didn’t narrate it. I dedicated myself totally to baseball. It was in 1960.

Ronald Pájaro, from Caracas, asks: “Who was Jack Quinn, how many teams did he play with, and who is the starting pitcher who has won the most wins in a row?”

Dear friend Ron: Quinn, right-handed pitcher, pitched between 1909 and 1933 with the Yankees, Braves, Orioles, White Sox, Red Sox, Phillies, Robins and Reds. His record, 247-218, 3.29… And the pitcher with the most consecutive victories is Carl Hubber, with 24.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: “El deporte vuelve aunirnos

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Falso Periodista Culpable de Insultar a Luis Aparicio

“¿Por qué no hay pocetas negras?”… Yatuni Lagueles.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, mándame nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes, o no podré contestarte. Muy agradecido.

Lázaro Batista J. del Doral, expone: “Porque conozco bien a la Alcaldesa del Doral, Christi Fraga, y a su equipo; y porque soy lector suyo a diario, me dediqué a investigar, el lamentable desaguisado del 11 de diciembre. Y encontré que todo se debió a que alguien, desesperado por figuración, engañó a la señora y su gente.

“Se trata de un peligroso personaje que es abogado o ingeniero, pero se hace pasar por periodista dedicado al beisbol y de quien no sé cómo lo llaman. El tipo logró convencer a las autoridades del Doral, de incluir a Luis Aparicio en un numeroso grupo de homenajeados con placas y diplomas. Pero pregonó que se trataba de un acto dedicado exclusivamente al bigleaguer zuliano, lo que era tremenda mentira.

“Incluso, engañó a Nelson, hijo de Luis”.

“Es decir, el vil individuo les mintió a todos en la Alcaldía y a todas sus amistades, para pavonearse como si era periodista auténtico. Pero no pasa de ser una caricatura ridícula de la profesión.

“Creo que, tanto la Alcaldesa y su grupo, como quienes eran amigos del impostor, merecen disculpas. Y de paso les aseguro que la Alcaldía del Doral está en muy buenas manos”.

Amigo Laz: Muy agradecido por tan buena investigación y mis excusas a la Alcaldesa y su gente si se consideraron ofendidos por mi columna.

Consultado Nelson Aparicio, quien recibió la placa de la historia, expresó: “Me considero el primer engañado del grupo. Y lamentó la burla a la cual sometieron a mi padre y a la gente del beisbol, porque son personas a quienes también considero mi familia”.

Juan Y. Guerrero B. de San Antonio del Táchira, pregunta: “¿Dónde estaba Juan Vené el 8 de octubre de 1956? ¿Narró el juego perfecto de Don Larsen?” Amigo y tocayo: No lo narré. Me dediqué totalmente al beisbol. Fue en 1960. Ronald Pájaro, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Quién fue Jack Quinn, con cuántos equipos jugó, y quién es el pitcher abridor que ha logrado más victorias seguidas?” Amigo Ron: Quinn, pitcher derecho, lanzó entre 1909 y 1933 con Yankees, Bravos, Orioles, Medias Blancas, Medias Rojas, Phillies, Robins y Rojos. Su récord, 247-218, 3.29… Y el pitcher con más victorias consecutivas lo es Carl Hubber, con 24.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en la Internet, si entras por: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5