Venezuelan Baseball Hall of Fame Is Dead – Muere Salón de la Fama del Beisbol Venezolano

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: The pitcher who has won the most consecutive games in the Major Leagues is Carl Hubber, 24. But who has been the Latin American with the most consecutive victories?

The Answer: The Cuban, José Contreras, won 17 games in a row, with the White Sox, in 2005-2006.

Hall of Fame disappears: I’m not saying it, I’m 1,500 miles from the headquarters, Valencia, claimed the President of that organization, the gentleman of baseball, J.J. Ávila, who lives in that capital of Carabobo.

The truth is, I think the Venezuelan Baseball Hall of Fame has already died, because on its website they report: Open 10 AM. But I have called for three days (011-58-412-500-0885), without receiving a response; and on the same page there remains a Closed sign, incidentally in red.

Yes, that page is like that, with some things in Spanish and others in English.

“We have no support from anyone or anything,” J.J. stressed to me. over the phone, “so I feel like this has come to an end.”

The Hall got off to a bad start since its founding, on April 18, 2002, because it was installed in a corner of the Sambil Center, which is a very small space and absolutely opposite to what a Hall of Fame should be. The thing is that there is no longer even enough room for material from the elevated ones, which are barely “more than 80”, but no one knows the exact number, nor does they publish it on the internet.

That’s how things are. In other words, immense failure.

The ideal is that the city of Valencia, or any other city, donates a very large piece of land, no matter if it is on the outskirts, in which there is room for an appropriate building for the museum, with exhibition halls, a library, and conference facilities; next door the facilities of a Hall Baseball Academy, including a small stadium, in addition to the training fields; and a small hotel-restaurant.

This would revalue the adjacent land, on which residential houses could be built, called La Urbanización del Beisbol.

Is it a very big dream? Of course it is. Dream small and you will never get out of misery.

Because its managers always dreamed small, the Venezuelan Baseball Hall of Fame is in misery.

(En Español)

Muere Salón de la Fama del Beisbol Venezolano

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: El pitcher que ha ganado más juegos consecutivos en Grandes Ligas, es Carl Hubber, 24. Pero, ¿quién ha sido el latinoamericano con más victorias seguidas?

La Respuesta: El cubano, José Contreras, ganó 17 juegos en fila, con los Medias Blancas, en 2005-2006.

Desaparece Salón de la Fama: No lo digo yo, que estoy a mil 500 millas de la sede, Valencia, lo clamó el Presidente de esa organización, el caballero del beisbol, J.J. Ávila, quien vive en aquella capital carabobeña.

La verdad, creo que ya murió el Salón de la Fama del Beisbol Venezolano, porque en su página web informan: Open 10 AM. Pero he llamado durante tres días (011-58-412-500-0885), sin recibir respuesta; y en la misma página permanece un “Closed”, por cierto en rojo.

Sí, esa página es así, con algunas cosas en castellano y otras en inglés.

“No tenemos apoyo de nadie y de nada”, me recalcó J.J. por teléfono, “por lo que siento que esto llegó al final”.

El Salón comenzó mal desde su fundación, el 18 de abril de 2002, porque lo instalaron en un rincón del Centro Sambil, lo que es un espacio muy reducido y absolutamente opuesto a lo que debe ser un Salón de la Fama. Es que ya ni siquiera cabe solo material de los elevados, que apenas son “más de 80”, pero nadie sabe el número exacto, ni lo publican en internet.

Así están las cosas. O sea, inmenso fracaso.

Lo ideal es que la ciudad de Valencia, o cualquier otra, done un terreno muy grande, no importa si en las afueras, en el cual quepa un inmueble apropiado para el museo, con salas de exhibiciones, biblioteca, locales para conferencias; al lado las instalaciones de una Academia de Beisbol del Salón, incluso un pequeño estadio, además de los campos de entrenamiento; y un pequeño hotel-restaurant.

Eso revalorizaría los terrenos adyacentes, en los cuales puede construirse una urbanización, llamada La Urbanización del Beisbol.

¿Es un sueño muy grande?, por supuesto que sí. Sueña pequeño y jamás saldrás de la miseria.

Porque sus gestores siempre soñaron pequeño, el Salón de la Fama del Beisbol Venezolano se encuentra en la miseria.

