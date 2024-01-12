Huge Catastrophe the Venezuelan Hall of Fame – Gran Catástrofe el Salón de la Fama Venezolano

“You have to dedicate a lot of time to the woman you adore… But it is also good to leave, even just a little, for your wife”… Fosforito.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – THE horrible catastrophe of the Venezuelan Baseball Hall of Fame is of such magnitude that it takes several days to assimilate it. It is not only the failure of the Hall, but the entire country has failed, including me, of course…

** And please! make sure they don’t throw away everything that is in that place. Better to return to each person their photo and their statuette…

** Among those horrified by the situation is Dámaso Blanco, who believes that everything possible should be done to save the Museum…

** Fact: This is the only Hall of Fame, in any sport, that has failed in the world. Hurrah! We are first in something!!…

** Buddy Harrelson, one of the best shortstops of his era (1965-1980, Mets, Phillies, Rangers), died, a victim of Alzheimer’s. He was also a coach and manager of the Mets…

-o-o-o-

“Dangerous fantasy of fake breasts, buttocks full of silicone, lips swollen with all falseness and plastic noses… They are going wrong, girls, they are going wrong!… J.V.

-o-o-o-

** Magnificent parade of first-class pitchers, it will be the 2024 baseball of the Western Division in the National League. The Giants have just added left-hander Robbie Ray, obtained in negotiations with the Mariners…

** The engineer, Francisco Padilla D., director of the Mexican Baseball Hall of Fame, in Monterrey, very concerned about some mistakes that, on the Internet, are poorly reported in his area. For this reason, he corrects at full speed, that Lalo Orvañanos, Pedro (El Mago) Septién, Oscar (El Rápido) Esquivel and Jorge Blanco were not baseball writers, but rather storytellers. Furthermore, they also pointed to Jorge Menéndez Torre as a narrator and he never was, but he was a journalist…

** Franklyn Virgüez believes that the sanctions against Wander Franco are exaggerated, that he should not have been suspended, because when what I told you about happened, he was also a minor…

** The Brewers have dedicated special care to the outfielder prospect, Jackson Chourio, because they consider him the most valuable young player in these training sessions…

** The outfielder and very good hitter, Michael Brantley, retired at age 36. Since 2009 he played with the Indians and Astros and suffered numerous injuries. He wants to stay with his family…

-o-o-o-

“He who never doubts is because he knows nothing”… Greek Proverb.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: Sport unites us again.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Tremenda Catástrofe del Salón de la Fama

“Hay que dedicarle mucho tiempo a la mujer que uno adora… Pero también es bueno dejar, aunque sea un rato, para la esposa”… Fosforito.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LA horrible catástrofe del Salón de la Fama del Beisbol de Venezuela, es de tal magnitud, que uno necesita varios días para asimilarla. No es solamente el fracaso del Salón, sino que ha fracasado todo el país, incluso yo, por supuesto…

** ¡Y por favor! que no vayan a botar todo lo que hay en ese local. Mejor que a cada quien le den su foto y su estatuilla…

** Entre los horrorizados con la situación está Dámaso Blanco, quien opina que se debe hacer todo lo posible por salvar el Museo…

** Dato: Éste es el único Salón de la Fama, de cualquier deporte, que ha fracasado en el mundo. ¡Hurra! ¡¡Somos primeros en algo!!…

** Murió Buddy Harrelson, uno de los mejores shortstops de su época (1965-1980, Mets, Phillies, Rangers), víctima del Alzheimer. También fue coach y mánager de los Mets…

-o-o-o-

“Peligrosa fantasía esa de los senos falsos, nalgas repletas de siliconas, labios hinchados con toda falsedad y narices plásticas… ¡Van mal, muchachas, van mal!… J.V.

-o-o-o-

** Magnífico desfile de lanzadores de primera, será el beisbol 2024 de la DivisiónOeste en la Liga Nacional. Los Gigantes acaban de agregar al zurdo Robbie Ray, logrado en negociación con los Marineros…

** El ingeniero, Francisco Padilla D., director del Salón de la Fama del Beisbol Mexicano, en Monterrey, muy preocupado por algunos deslices que, por la Internet, mal informan en su área. Por eso, él corrige a toda máquina, que no fueron escritores sobre beisbol, sino narradores, Lalo Orvañanos, Pedro (El Mago) Septién, Oscar (El Rápido) Esquivel y Jorge Blanco. Además, también señalaban a Jorge Menéndez Torre como narrador y nunca lo fue, pero sí era periodista…

** Franklyn Virgüez opina que las sanciones contra Wander Franco son exageradas, que no debieron suspenderlo, porque cuando ocurrió aquello que te conté, él también era menor de edad…

**Los Cerveceros han dedicado cuidados especiales al outfielder prospecto, Jackson Chourio, porque lo consideran el pelotero más valioso de los jóvenes en estos entrenamientos…

** Se retiró, a las 36 años, el outfielder y muy buen bateador, Michael Brantley. Desde 2009 jugó con Indios y Astros y sufrió numerosas lesiones. Quiere permanecer con su familia…

-o-o-o-

“Quien nunca duda es porque nada sabe”… Proverbio Griego.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5