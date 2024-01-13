BetOnline Predictions, Or Without Predictions? – Predicciones de ‘BetOnline’; ¿O Sin Predicciones?

“Don’t talk… Unless you can improve the silence”… José Luis Borges.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – People who call themselves “serious” in baseball do not believe, read, or suffer from predictions. But the other people, those who have fun with the game, those who enjoy one and part of the other, that notable conglomerate, which is the overwhelming majority, loves predictions and devours them daily.

They are after what BetOnline says, the group that predicts everything and then some, led by my friend, Jimmy Shapiro. And BetOnline has to act with remarkable precision, because they manage the bettors’ money, which is abundant.

For example, for this year, 2024, BetOnline predicts something that is not new: that the Dodgers are going to sweep the season, that they are going to win no less than 103 games.

Of course, predicting in baseball is riskier than jumping out of a high-flying plane without a parachute.

Unwanted example in 2024: Dodgers Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto getting injured. Desired example in 2024: that no one is injured for the Dodgers and that they also get another stellar Japanese pitcher. That is, as they say: it depends on the dependent…

BetOnline says that the Dodgers are followed as winners, in this order, by the Braves, Yankees, Astros and Phillies. In other words, the National League is superior 3-2. For the previous season, 2023, the Braves were given the chance to win it all, followed by the Dodgers and the Yankees. But the Rangers won.

The difficulty of predicting in baseball is that it is a daily game, so everything can change overnight, due to any inevitable circumstance and therefore not contemplated in what is predicted. For example, injuries, slumps and the historic little stone, mentioned so many times, because it is crossed on a rebound, and a hit that could have been fair becomes a foul or another hit that could have been foul becomes fair. Of course, in both cases because of a little stone, the game can change one hundred percent.

Now, injuries and slumps, things can be much more serious, because instead of intervening in the result of just a game, it can affect many games for weeks, and even the entire season! Therefore, BetOnline, nor any of the other forecasters, never ever refers to those details, because they are like that, unforeseen, unpredictable, they come as a surprise… nobody knows.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

(En Español)

Predicciones de BetOnline ¿O Mejor Sin Predicciones?

“No hables… A menos que puedas mejorar el silencio”… José Luis Borges.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La gente que se dice “seria” en el beisbol, no cree, ni lee, ni padece por predicciones.

Pero la otra gente, esa que se divierte con el juego, esos que gozan una y parte de la otra, ese notable conglomerado, el

cual es mayoría abrumadora, adora las predicciones y se las devora a diario.

Andan tras de lo que dice BetOnline, el grupo que lo predice todo y algo más, comandado por mi amigo, Jimmy Shapiro.

Y “BetOnline” tiene que actuar con notable precisión, porque manejan el dinero de los apostadores, el cual es abundante.

Por ejemplo, para este año, 2024, BetOnline predice algo que no es novedad: que los Dodgers van a arrasar en la temporada, que van a ganar no menos de 103 juegos.

Desde luego, predecir en el beisbol es más arriesgado que tirarse de un avión en alto vuelo, sin paracaídas.

Ejemplo indeseado en 2024: que se les lesionen a los Dodgers Shohei Ohtani y Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Ejemplo deseado en 2024: que a los Dodgers no se les lesione nadie y que, además, consigan otro estelar lanzador japonés.

Es decir, como quien dice: depende de la dependedera…

Dice BetOnline que los Dodgers son seguidos como ganadores, en este orden, por, Bravos, Yankees, Astros y Phillies. O sea, la Liga Nacional es superior tres a dos.

Para la temporada anterior, la de 2023, daban para ganarlo todo a los Bravos, seguidos por los Dodgers y los Yankees. Pero ganaron los Rangers.

La dificultad de pronosticar en el beisbol, es que es un juego diario, por lo que todo puede cambiar de la noche a la mañana, por cualquier circunstancia inevitable y por eso, no contemplada en lo que se predice.

Por ejemplo, las lesiones, los slumps y la histórica piedrecita, tantas veces mencionada, porque se atraviesa en un rebote, y un batazo que hubiera podido ser fair se convierte en foul u otro batazo que hubiera podido ser foul se convierten en fair.

Claro que en los dos casos de la piedrecita, el juego puede cambiar al ciento por ciento.

Ahora, en cuanto la lesión y el slump, la cosa puede ser mucho más grave, porque en vez de intervenir en el resultado de un juego, puede afectar semanas, muchos juegos y hasta toda la temporada.

Y nunca BetOnline, y tampoco alguno de los otros pronosticadores, se refiere a esos detalles, porque son así, imprevistos, imprevisibles, que llegan de sorpresa… nadie sabe.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en la Internet, entrando por: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com