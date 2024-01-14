Memories of Charles Chaplin – Recuerdos de Charles Chaplin

Charles Chaplin died at 88, and he left these thoughts:

Nothing is eternal in this world, not even our problems. I like to walk in the rain, so no one can see my tears. The most wasted day in life is the day we don’t laugh. The six best doctors in the world: Sun, Rest, Exercise, Diet, Self-esteem, Friends.

Life is a one-way trip only!

Live in the present!

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Corro to the Hall: I found out about the drama of the Venezuelan Baseball Hall of Fame by chance.

I called the president of that entity, my friend, J.J. Ávila, to tell him that we should do something to elevate Ramón Corro, who has been working successfully for baseball for more than 60 years. J.J.Ávila agrees that Corro should be in the Hall. But, of course, he immediately informed me of the ruinous abandonment of the Hall

Lower salary for Ruth: 92 years ago today, it happened in 1932, that the Yankees lowered Babe Ruth’s salary, from 80 thousand to 75 thousand dollars per season, because since 1927 he had not hit 60 home runs. In 1931 there had been 46.

Dodgers, the future: The Dodgers, with their present full of Made in Japan products, are preparing for the future. That is why they have just received two youth players from the Cubs, the left-handed pitcher, Jackson Ferris, 19 years old; and long-hitting outfielder, who has only had his 18th birthday, Zhyir Hope.

For them they gave reliever, Miami native and right-hander, Yency Almonte, 29 years old; and infielder Michael Busch, 26.

Yankees, the present: New Yorker Marcus Stroman, 32, an All-Star right-hander and a free agent for the Cubs, signed with the Yankees. He was also with the Mets before.

Blood and the Mets: This Wednesday the 17th, between 10 in the morning and six in the afternoon, the Mets will give away two tickets for games in the 2024 season to everyone who donates blood at Citi Field.

Power to Seattle: Many fans in San Francisco are upset with the trade that took Mitch Haniger from the Giants to the Mariners. They allege the Giants are left without the power of 31 home runs on average per year.

The Giants received the left-handed Cy Young winner in 2021, Robbie Ray, who will not be able to pitch until July, because they performed the Tommy John on him; and in addition to Haniger, the Giants also gave Anthony DeSclafine, a right-handed pitcher, nothing stellar, and six million dollars.

Thank you for the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Recuerdos de Charles Chaplin

Charles Chaplin murió a los 88 Años, y dejó estos pensamientos:

Nada es eterno en este mundo, ni siquiera nuestros problemas. Me gusta caminar bajo la lluvia, para que nadie pueda ver mis lágrimas. El día más desperdiciado de la vida es el día en el cual no reímos. Los seis mejores médicos del mundo: Sol, Descanso, Ejercicio, Dieta, Autoestima, Amigos.

¡La vida es un viaje de ida solamente!

¡Vive el presente!

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Corro al Salón: Del drama del Salón de la Fama del Beisbol Venezolano, me enteré por casualidad.

Llamé al presidente de esa entidad, mi amigo, J.J. Ávila, para comentarle que deberíamos hacer algo porque elevaran a Ramón Corro, quien lleva más de 60 años trabajando con éxito en pro del beisbol, J.J. opina que Corro debe estar en el Salón. Pero, desde luego, en seguida me informó del abandono ruinoso del asunto.

Menos sueldo para Ruth: Hace hoy 92 años, ocurrió en 1932, que los Yankees le rebajaron a Babe Ruth el sueldo, de 80 mil a 75 mil dólares por temporada, porque desde 1927 no sacaba 60 jonrones. En 1931 habían sido 46.

Dodgers, el futuro Los Dodgers, con su presente cargado de productos Made in Japan, se preparan para el futuro. Por eso acaban de recibir de los Cachorros a dos juveniles, el lanzador zurdo, Jackson Ferris, de 19 años; y el outfielder de batazos largos, quien solo ha cumplido años 18 veces, Zhyir Hope.

Por ellos dieron al relevista, nativo de Miami y derecho, Yency Almonte, de 29 años; y al infielder Michael Busch, de 26.

Yankees, el presente: El newyorkino, Marcus Stroman, de 32 años, lanzador derecho de Juegos de Estrellas y agente libre de los Cachorros, firmó con los Yankees. Antes estuvo también con los Mets.

La sangre y los Mets: Este miércoles 17, entre las 10 de la mañana y las seis de la tarde, los Mets obsequiarán dos boletos para juegos de la temporada 2024, a todo el que done sangre en Citi Field.

Poder a Seattle: Numerosos fanáticos en San Francisco protestan por el cambio que llevó a Mitch Haniger de los Gigantes a los Marineros. Alegan que se quedan sin el poder de 31 jonrones de promedio por año.

Los Gigantes recibieron al zurdo ganador del Cy Young en 2021, Robbie Ray, quien no podrá lanzar hasta julio, porque le practicaron la Tommy John; y además de Haniger, también dieron a Anthony DeSclafine, lanzador derecho, nada estelar, y seis millones de dólares.

Gracias la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5