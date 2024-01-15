Letters from Beyond: From Walter Johnson to José Ávila – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Walter Johnson Para José Ávila

My admired J.J:

I feel very good writing to the tremendous baseball character that you are, to the gentleman of illustrious birth, to the friend in history.

Because you are fine, focused and successful, I begin by suggesting, rather than advising you; either a notable Venezuelan Baseball Hall of Fame (SFBBV) or nothing.

Because in your super baseball country, Motherland, they have already suffered, and you more than anyone else have suffered, the collapse of the weak, ill-founded experiment of a Hall of Fame supported by a family desperate to survive in history. A Hall of Fame to which a failed team owner and mediocre president of the League elevates himself. Then the 33 presidents that the League has had, should also be elevated.

I am writing to you, friend J.J. because I was one of the first five elected to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame in 1936, actually, the fifth in number of votes, with 83.6%, after Ty Cobb, 98.2%; Babe Ruth, 95.1%; Honus Wagner, 95.1%; and Christy Mathewson, 90.17%.

Imagine, dear J.J. that Cy Young was not chosen that time, because he got 49.1%.

Of course, Young was elected later, in 1937, with 76.1%.

Therefore, because the Cooperstown Hall of Fame has been clean in its elections and because it has never depended on personal interests for its existence, this is the best thing in the world at work.

What do I want to tell you with: “Either a notable Venezuelan Baseball Hall of Fame (SFBBV) or nothing”. Well, let it be something immaculate, free of interested gifts and failed leaders desperated for glories.

Yes, there are honest people to count on. I already heard about the idea of the Museum, with hotel and restaurants on one side and a Baseball Academy on the other side, on land donated by the government of some State in which it will be built, around the Hall of Fame and those annexes, a residential area called Del Beisbol (Baseball Land).

Thus, there would be plenty avenues for revenue. It would take only honest people to manage. But they are already in your country, starting with yourself and Asdrúbal Fuenmayor, and keep adding.

A Hall of Fame should not be a wedding gift, nor a place to be used and abused by useless presidents of the League. It has to be something much cleaner than that, much more worthy of baseball, much more worthy of a country called Venezuela.

There are two appropriate examples to follow: Cooperstown, NY and Monterrey, Mexico. It has been almost a century of clean, successful living. As it should be.

I wish you J.J., the best of this world and the other…

Walter.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Walter Johnson Para José Ávila

Mi admirado J.J:

Me siento muy bien escribiéndole al tremendo personaje del beisbol que eres, al caballero de cuna ilustre, al amigo en la historia.

Porque eres fino, centrado y triunfador, comienzo por sugerirte, más que aconsejarte…: O un notable Salón de la Fama del Beisbol Venezolano (SFBBV) o nada.

Porque en tu súper beisbolera Patria, ya han sufrido, y tú más que nadie lo ha padecido, el colapso del endeble, mal fundado experimento de un Salón de la Fama sostenido por una familia desesperada por perdurarse en la historia. Un Salón de la Fama al cual se auto-eleva un fracasado propietario de equipo y mediocre presidente de la Liga. Habría que elevar a los 33 presidentes que ha tenido la Liga.

Te escribo, amigo J.J. porque fui uno de los cinco primeros elegidos para el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown en 1936, por cierto, el quinto en número de votos, con el 83.6%, tras de Ty Cobb, 98.2%; Babe Ruth, 95.1%; Honus Wagner, 95.1%; y Christy Mathewson, 90.17%.

Imagínate, querido J.J. que Cy Young no fue elegido esa vez, porque obtuvo un 49.1%.

Por supuesto, Young fue elegido después, en 1937, con el 76.1%.

Por eso, porque el Hall de a Fama de Cooperstown ha sido limpio en sus elecciones y porque nunca dependió de interesados personales para su existencia, es que eso es lo mejor del mundo en funcionamiento.

¿Qué quiero decirte con “O un notable Salón de la Fama del Beisbol Venezolano (SFBBV) o nada ”. Pues que sea algo inmaculado, libre de dádivas interesadas y de dirigentes tan fracasados como desesperados por glorias.

Sí hay gente honesta con quiénes contar. Ya me enteré por ahí de la idea del Museo, con hotel y restaurantes a un lado y un Academia de Beisbol al otro costado, en terrenos donados por el gobierno de algún Estado en los cuales se construya, alrededor del Salón de la Fama y esos anexos, una urbanización llamada Del Beisbol.

Así, las vías de ingresos sobrarían. Se necesitaría solamente personas honestas para administrar. Pero sí las hay en tu país. Comienzan por ti mismo, siguen con Asdrúbal Fuenmayor, y ve sumando.

Un Salón de la Fama no debe ser un juguete de un matrimonio, ni obra abusada por inservibles presidentes de una Liga. Tiene que ser algo mucho más limpio que eso, mucho más merecedor del beisbol, mucho más digno de ese país llamado Venezuela.

Tienen dos ejemplos apropiados para seguir: El de Cooperstown y el de Monterrey, México. Ha sido casi un Siglo de vida limpia, exitosa. Como debe ser.

Te deseo J.J., lo mejor de este mundo y del otro…

Walter.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com