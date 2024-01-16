Mariano Rivera Has Been A Prototype Of Closers – Mariano Rivera Ha Sido Prototipo De Cerradores

“We have plenty of technology, but we lack humanity. We dehumanize ourselves, to the extent that we know more about technical things”… Published by gmail.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My dear friend Levy Benshimol, from Caracas, a journalist specialized in tourism, asks: “What conditions and preparation should a closer pitcher have? And, at the end of the season, where do the Venezuelan baseball players go?”

Dear friend Le: The closer works at his maximum effort daily, so he must have an athletic body and arm and in perfect shape. The Panamanian, Mariano Rivera, was a prototype.

At the end of the Major League and Minor League seasons, our nationals go to play in Venezuela or to vacation with their families. And at the end of the Venezuelan championship, they come to play in the Major Leagues or the Minor Leagues.

Silfredo Agostino, from Mochis, asks: “What were Joe DiMaggio’s numbers during the 56 games hitting streak in 1941?”

Dear friend Sil: He hit for .408, with 91 hits, in 223 at-bats and 55 RBIs. His average at the end of that season was .375. The Yankees won 41 of the 56 games, lost 13 and were tied twice, because there were still stadiums without lights.

Jesús Marín, from Clarines, Anzoátegui, asks: “What do you think of the Caribbean baseball tournament?”

Dear friend Chucho: I don’t know what that is.

Ronnie Brevieso, from Hermosillo, asks: “Is it true that a big leaguer hit only two home runs in his career, in his first and last at-bats?”

Dear friend Ron: That’s true. John Miller, who was a utility man, hit the ball out with the Yankees on September 17, 1966 and with the Dodgers on September 27, 1969.

Moisés F. Guerrero P. from Caracas, asks: “Was Francisco Rodríguez’s career so spectacular that he deserved to be in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame?”

Dear friend Moché: Yes it was spectacular, but it doesn’t deserve my vote for the Hall of Fame.

Argenis Lobo, from Barquisimeto, asks: “Who have been the five best players in the history of the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Argo: When talking about Shohei Ohtani, he is compared to Babe Ruth. When talking about Ruth, there is no one before him to compare him to. So, has Babe Ruth been the best? Well, he was poor defensively and didn’t run the bases well, but most believe that he was the inventor of modern baseball. Now, with the five skills, Willie Mays, Joe DiMaggio, Roberto Clemente, Mickey Manttle and Alex Rodríguez are the ones who have played the game

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

Mariano Rivera Ha Sido Prototipo De Cerradores

“Nos sobra tecnología, pero nos falta humanidad. Nos deshumanizamos, en la medida en que sabemos más de técnica”… Publicado por gmail.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi querido amigo Levy Benshimol, de Caracas, periodista especializado en turismo, pregunta: “¿Qué condiciones y preparación debe tener un lanzador cerrador? Y, al terminar la temporada, ¿a dónde van los peloteros venezolanos?”

Amigo Le: El cerrador hace máximo esfuerzos diariamente, por lo que debe ser de un cuerpo y un brazo atléticos y en perfecta forma. El panameño, Mariano Rivera fue un prototipo.

Al terminar la temporada de Grandes Ligas y las menores, nuestros muchachos van a jugar a Venezuela o a descansar con sus familias. Y al terminar el campeonato venezolano, vienen a jugar en las Mayores o a las menores.

Silfredo Agostino, de Mochis, solicita: “¿Los números de Joe DiMaggio durante sus 56 juegos conectando incogibles en 1941?”

Amigo Sil: Bateó para .408, 91 incogibles, en 223 turnos y 55 carreras impulsadas. Su promedio al terminar esa temporada, quedó en 375. Los Yankees ganaron 41 de los 56 juegos, perdieron 13 y dos veces quedaron empatados, porque aún había estadios sin alumbrado.

Jesús Marín, de Clarines, Anzoátegui, pregunta: “¿Qué opina del torneo de beisbol del Caribe?”

Amigo Chucho: No se qué es eso.

Ronnie Brevieso, de Hermosillo, pregunta: “¿Cierto que un bigleaguer conectó solo dos jonrones en su carrera, en su primero y en su último turnos?”

Amigo Ron: Sí, John Miller, quien fuera utility, los sacó con los Yankees el 17 de septiembre de 1966 y con los Dodgers el 27 de septiembre de 1969.

Moisés F. Guerrero P. de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Fue tan espectacular la carrera de Francisco Rodríguez, como para él merecer el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown?”

Amigo Moché: Sí fue espectacular, pero no merece mi voto para el Hall de la Fama.

Argenis Lobo, de Barquisimeto, pregunta: “¿Quiénes han sido los cinco mejores pelotero en las historia de las Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Argo: Cuando se habla de Shohei Ohtani, se le compara con Babe Ruth. Cuando se habla de Ruth, no hay uno anterior a él con quién compararlo. Entonces, ¿Babe Ruth ha sido el mejor? Bueno, él era deficiente a la defensiva y no corría bien las bases, pero la mayoría opina que fue el inventor del beisbol moderno. Ahora, con las cinco habilidades han jugado, Willie Mays, Joe DiMaggio, Roberto Clemente, Mickey Manttle y Alex Rodríguez.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

