Getting Older Is Having Less Life Every Day – Envejecer Es Tener Menos Vida Cada Día

“Aging is an extraordinary process, through which one becomes the person one should always have been”… David Bowie.

“Aging is like climbing a mountain. As you climb, your strength decreases, but your gaze is freer, and your view is broader and more serene”… Ingmar Bergman.

“The secret of a good old age is nothing other than an honest pact with loneliness”… Gabriel García Márquez.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – MY 95th birthday month is coming up to an end.

Thank you for so many congratulations and such valuable gifts. I may not have time to enjoy them all.

Getting old is a lot of fun. Some call you “old asshole,” others “illustrious example to follow.” Honestly, I don’t know what I really am. But I do understand that I am already getting closer to where one goes without returning.

I mean, I’m on third base, so I score with anything.

Getting older is equivalent to dying in annual installments.

But that must be very good, because no one has returned.

Until 60, one has birthdays. Then you don’t, then you get older and older.

And every month you visit more doctors!

-o-o-o-

I asked another old man:

Do you think I am an honorable person?

He looked me up and down before answering:

“The only thing I can tell is that you are a very old man.”

-o-o-o-

How nice it would have been if my children loved me the way they love their children!

There are young people who do not like old people, because they want to die at an early age.

What would this world be like if all humans were young?

It is more sublime and loving to say, “the old man,” than “the old man.”

Old people are like babies: Bald, toothless, with a stroller and in diapers.

At this age, Dad God gives you new pain every day.

Everything hurts me… Only one thing doesn’t hurt me, but that hasn’t worked for me for years.

-o-o-o-

The day before yesterday I woke up with Barbarita’s hand on my legs. I asked her: Did you wake up restless?

Her response: “No man, I’ll find out if you need new diapers.”

-o-o-o-

I feel good. In the hands of numerous doctors, of all specialties, who see me often. There’s only one left to examine me… the gynecologist.

Tremendous scare when I heard Barbarita say: “I’m cleaning the house, because I’m going to throw away everything old.”

-o-o-o-

My body will not be buried or cremated. I want to be useful to humanity. I have donated this aching body, through the efforts of my son, Sergio, to the University of Miami School of Medicine, so that students can invent new medicines and discover new surgical interventions that extend lives.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

(En Español)

Envejecer Es Tener Menos Vida Cada Día

“Envejecer es un proceso extraordinario, mediante el cual uno se convierte en la persona que siempre debió haber sido”… David Bowie.

“Envejecer es como escalar una montaña. Mientras se sube, las fuerzas disminuyen, pero la mirada es más libre, y la vista más amplia y serena”… Ingmar Bergman.

“El secreto de una buena vejez no es otra cosa que un pacto honrado con la soledad”… Gabriel García Márquez.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – SE va el mes de mi cumple años 95.

Gracias por tantas felicitaciones y tan valiosos regalos. Quizá no tenga tiempo para disfrutarlos todos.

Llegar a viejo es muy divertido. Unos te llaman “viejo pendejo”, otros “ilustre ejemplo a seguir”. Honestamente, no sé lo que realmente soy. Pero sí comprendo que ya voy más cerca de donde uno va sin regresar.

O sea, estoy en tercera base, por lo que con cualquier cosa anoto.

Cumplir años equivale a ir muriendo en cuotas anuales.

Pero aquello debe ser muy bueno, porque nadie ha regresado.

Hasta los 60, uno cumple años. Después ya no, entonces eres cada vez más viejo.

¡Y cada mes visitas más a los médicos!

-o-o-o-

Le pregunté a otro anciano:

¿Crees que yo sea una persona honorable?

Me miró de arriba abajo antes de responderme:

“Lo único que se te nota es que eres un hombre muy viejo”.

-o-o-o-

¡Qué bueno hubiera sido que mis hijos me quisieran como ellos quieren a sus hijos!

Hay jóvenes a quienes no les gustan los viejos, porque ellos desean morir a temprana edad.

¿Cómo sería este mundo si todos los humanos fuéramos jóvenes?

Es más sublime y amoroso decir, “el viejito”, que “el viejo”.

Los viejos somos como los bebés: Calvos, sin dientes, con un carrito para caminar y en pañales.

A esta edad, papa Dios te regala un nuevo dolor cada día.

A mí me duele todo… Solo una cosa no me duele, pero eso no me funciona hace años.

-o-o-o-

Anteayer desperté con una mano de Barbarita por mis piernas. Le pregunté: ¿Amaneciste inquietona?

Su respuesta: “No hombre, averiguo si necesitas nuevos pañales”.

-o-o-o-

Me siento bien. En manos de numerosos médicos, de todas las especialidades, que me ven a menudo. Nada más falta uno por examinarme… el ginecólogo.

Tremendo susto cuando oí decir a Barbarita: “Estoy limpiando la casa, porque voy a botar todo lo viejo”..

-o-o-o-

Mi cadáver no será enterrado ni cremado. Quiero ser útil a la humanidad. He donado este adolorido cuerpo, a través de gestiones de mi hijo, Sergio, a la Escuela de Medicina de la Universidad de Miami, para que los estudiantes inventen nuevas medicinas y descubran nuevas intervenciones quirúrgicas que alarguen vidas.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com