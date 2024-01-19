Dodgers Need Lefty Jesús Luzardo – Dodgers Necesitan Al Zurdo Jesús Luzardo

In every story, there is always another side: Your side, their side, the truth and what really happened”… Rousseau.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – As announced, the day before yesterday the Yankees signed free agent right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman. He will be paid $37 million for two seasons, plus the possibility of adding $18 million for an extension until 2026, if in 2025, he throws no less than 140 innings…

** The misdeeds of Mexican Julio Urías left the Dodgers without a left-handed starting pitcher…

** That is why to have the perfect rotation this year, Los Angeles needs Peruvian left-hander Raúl Luzardo, signed by the Marlins. Clayton Kershaw won’t be able to pitch until mid-July, leaving The Dodgers with Shohey Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Bobby Miller and Emmett Sheehan, just right arms on the mound.

The negotiation with the people of Florida would involve seven players: they would give infielder Miguel Vargas, catcher Diego Cartaya, right-handed pitchers Nick Frasso and Landon Knack; and left-hander Ronan Kop; to receive two left-handed pitchers, Tanner Scott and Luzardo… Will be dawn and we will see!…

** Pirates signed a 16-year-old Panamanian center fielder named Iverson Allen…

** The Astros lost 33-year-old right-handed reliever Kendall Graveman for the entire season this year after shoulder surgery…

** A brother of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., also an outfielder named Miguel, was hired by the Mets. The 17-year-old boy received a bonus of 117 thousand dollars…

** It was 87 years ago today when it was announced that Cy Young, Nap Lajoie and Tris Speaker had been elected to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame. It was the second group on the way to the Museum. The previous year were chosen Babe Ruth, Christy Mathewson, Honus Wagner, Walter Johnson and Ty Cobb…

** In a few days, on Tuesday the 23rd, this year’s election will be known, and the elevation will be on Sunday, July 21…

** In Boston, numerous protests by radio, television, written press and by fan groups in front of Fenway Park. They cry out for better baseball than 2023, when the Red Sox were last in the Division, with a record they cannot tolerate there, 78-84…

** Meanwhile in Arlington, Texas, they are preparing a tremendous opening party…

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

Los Dodgers Necesitan Al Zurdo Jesús Luzardo

“En toda historia, siempre hay otro lado: Tu lado, su lado, la verdad y lo que realmente sucedió”… Rousseau.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como lo habían anunciado, anteayer los Yankees firmaron al lanzador derecho, agente libre, Marcus Stroman. Le pagarán $37 millones por dos temporadas, más la posibilidad de agregarse $18 millones por una extensión hasta 2026, si en 2025, tira no menos de 140 innings…

** Las fechorías del mexicano Julio Urías, dejaron sin pitcher abridor zurdo a los Dodgers…

** Por eso para tener la rotación perfecta este año, en Los Ángeles necesitan al zurdo peruano Raúl Luzardo, firmado por los Marlins. Clayton Kershaw no podrá lanzar hasta mediados de julio, lo que les deja con puros brazos derechos sobre la lomita, Shohey Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Bobby Miller y Emmett Sheehan.

La negociación con la gente de Florida involucraría a siete peloteros: darían al infielder Miguel Vargas, al catcher Diego Cartaya, a los pitchers derechos Nick Frasso y Landon Knack; y al zurdo Ronan Kop; para recibir a dos pitchers zurdos, Tanner Scott y Luzardo… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!…

** Piratas firmaron a un center fielder panameño, de 16 años, llamado Iverson Allen…

** Los Astros perdieron por toda la campaña de este año al relevista derecho de 33 años, Kendall Graveman, operado del hombro…

** Un hermano de Vladimir Guerrero hijo, también outfielder y llamado Miguel, fue contratado por los Mets. El muchacho, de 17 años, recibió bono por 117 mil dólares…

** Hace hoy 87 años de cuando anunciaron que Cy Young, Nap Lajoie y Tris Speaker habían sido elegidos para el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown. Fue el segundo grupo en vía al Museo. El año anterior habían elegido a Babe Ruth, Christy Mathewson, Honus Wagner, Walter Johnson y Ty Cobb…

** Dentro de unos días, el martes 23, se conocerá la elección de este año, y la elevación será el domingo 21 de julio…

** En Boston, numerosas protestas por radio, televisión, prensa escrita y de grupos de fanáticos frente a Fenway Park. Claman por mejor beisbol que el de 2023, cuando los Medias Rojas fueron últimos en la División, con un récord que allá no toleran, 78-84…

** Entre tanto en Arlington, Texas, preparan tremenda fiesta inaugural…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en la Internet, entrando por: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

