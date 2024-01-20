Dozens of Our Prospects Signed – Firman Docenas de Prospectos Nuestros

“I laugh at myself, and no one dislikes that”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Starting on the 15th of this month, are the days to massively sign prospects from Latin America, via the Major Leagues, with a stop in the minors.

Venezuelan shortstop José Gabriel Perdomo, 17, was said to be able to surpass this year the record bonus of catcher Ethan Salas, a native of Kissimmee, received in 2023, which was $5,700,000 by the Padres. They said they were going to give him eight million.

But, finally, he and Perdomo’s agents accepted, in good faith, from the Braves, the same sum as that of Salas.

And the Mets gave the Guarenas catcher, Yovanny Rodríguez, 17 years old, two million 859 thousand.

The following were all hired by the Mets: Edgar Lantigua, from the Dominican Republic, outfielder, 18 years old; Landy Mella, R.D. infielder, 17 years old; Yensi Rivas, R.D. infielder, 17 years old; Bohán Adderley, Bahamas, utility, 17 years old; Miguel Guerrero, R.D. utility, 17 years old; Luis Montero, R.D. left-handed pitcher, 17 years old; Maxgrégori Harvey, R.D. right pitcher, 17 years old; Ángel De La Rosa, R.D. left-handed pitcher, 18 years old; Leyvi Rodríguz, R.D. right pitcher 17 years old; Anthony Delgado, R.D. outfielder 17 years.

Fidel Piñango, VE., utility, 16 years old; Jonnhán Sánchez, VE., outfielder, 16 years old; Josmir Reyes, VE., catcher, 17 years; Leiner Ramírez, Colombian, infielder, 16 years old; Rocky Solano, R.D. outfielder, 17 years old; Starling Fernández, R.D. infielder, 17 years old; Roybert Herrera, VE., utility, 16 years old; Diover De Aza, R.D. infielder, 16 years old; Franklin Candelario, R.D. outfielder, 17 years old.

In Mexico, the Tijuana Toros celebrate that their boys, Esteban Romero, a native of Ensenada, a 16-year-old left-handed hitter; and Josué Valencia, a native of Zumpango, State of Mexico, 18-year-old right-handed pitcher, with a fastball already at 93 miles per hour, have signed with the Astros.

It has been 154 years since the first Latin American appeared at the highest level of baseball, third baseman Esteban Bellán, a native of Havana, with the team from Troy, New York, in the National Association, the first Big League.

And it was in 1902, when the second, and first in the 20th Century, emerged, the Colombian from Medellín Luis Castro, second baseman for the Philadelphia Athletics, during the Connie Mack era.

Of course, after 1947, after the arrival of Jackie Robinson to the Dodgers, the first black in the Majors after 50 years of discrimination, was when they opened the doors of the Major Leagues for Latin Americans.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

(En Español)

Firman a Docenas de Prospectos Nuestros

“Me río de mí mismo, y a nadie le disgusta eso”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – A partir del 15 de este mes, son los días para firmar, masivamente, a prospectos de Latinoamérica, vía Grandes Ligas, con escala en las menores.

Del shortstop venezolano, José Gabriel Perdomo, de 17 años, se dijo que podía superar este año el bono récord del catcher Ethan Salas, nativo de Kissimmee, recibido en 2023, que fue de cinco millones 700 mil dólares por los Padres. Decían que le iban a dar ocho millones.

Pero, finalmente, los agentes de Perdomo y él aceptaron, de buen gusto, de los Bravos, igual suma que la de Salas.

Y al catcher de Guarenas, Yovanny Rodríguez, de 17 años, los Mets le dieron, dos millones 859 mil.

Los siguientes fueron todos contratados por los Mets: Edgar Lantigua, de República Dominicana, outfielder, 18 años; Landy Mella, R.D. infielder, 17 años; Yensi Rivas, R.D. infielder, 17 años; Bohán Adderley, Bahamas, utility, 17 años; Miguel Guerrero, R.D. utility, 17 años; Luis Montero, R.D. pitcher zurdo, 17 años; Maxgrégori Harvey, R.D. pitcher derecho, 17 años; Ángel De La Rosa, R.D. pitcher zurdo, 18 años; Leyvi Rodríguz, R.D. pitcher derecho 17 años; Anthony Delgado, R.D. outfielder. 17 años.

Fidel Piñango, VE., utility, 16 años; Jonnhán Sánchez, VE., outfielder, 16 años; Josmir Reyes, VE., catcher. 17 años; Leiner Ramírez, Colombiano, infielder, 16 años; Rocky Solano, R.D. outfielder, 17 años; Starling Fernández, R.D. infielder, 17 años; Roybert Herrera, VE., utility, 16 años; Diover De Aza, R.D. infielder, 16 años; Franklin Candelario, R.D. outfielder, 17 años.

En México, los Toros de Tijuana celebran que sus muchachos, Esteban Romero, nativo de Ensenada, bateador zurdo de 16 años; y Josué Valencia, nativo de Zumpango, Estado de México, pitcher derecho, de 18 años, con recta ya en 93 millas por hora, han firmado con los Astros.

Hace ahora 154 años que apareció el primer latinoamericano en el máximo nivel del beisbol, el tercera base Esteban Bellán, nativo de La Habana, con el equipo de Troy, Nueva York, en la National Association, la primera Liga Grande.

Y fue en 1902, cuando surgió el segundo, y primero en el Siglo XX, el colombiano de Medellín Luis Castro, segunda base de los Atléticos de Philadelphia, en plena época de Connie Mack.

Desde luego, después de 1947, tras la llegada de Jackie Robinson a los Dodgers, primer negro en las Mayores tras 50 años de discriminación, fue cuando abrieron las puertas de las Grandes Ligas para los latinoamericanos.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

