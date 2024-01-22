Letters from Beyond: From Tom Yaw To Alex Cora – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Tom Yaw Para Alex Cora

Admired Alex:

Now that 2024 training begins, I understand your anxieties as a manager, with the 2022 and 2023 seasons in negative finishes of 78-84.

And I do, understand them!, being the owner of that team for 44 years, until my death. I had the club from 1933 to 1976, at the height of The Curse of the Bambino (1918-2004).

We played four World Series and lost all of them in seven games, in 1946 against the Cardinals; 1967, also with the Cardinals; 1975, Reds, and 1986, Mets. However, I confess that I was very happy to be the owner of the organization, because I have always loved baseball.

Imagine that they loved me a lot in Boston and surrounding areas, because before each game, in the shortstop, I collected about 50 ground balls that a coach hit to me. The time came when many people came in very early for the games, just to see me practice.

I do not suggest that you also get involved in that, because, as a manager, you have other very important matters to attend to and, furthermore, in your 14 years as an infielder in the Major Leagues (1998-2011), with six teams, you collected many ground balls.

It is not my intention to advise you on anything either, because you know much more about what you do than I do, since my team never won a World Series and you have been part of three winners of this Classic, 2007, 2017 and 2018.

But I do hope to convince you to enjoy the game no matter what, after all, you have a nice family and you are one of the highest paid managers in history, with eight million dollars per season.

Hey! as a baseball player, and just as a passing fact, the most you earned was two million for one season. And in your 14 years as a big leaguer, you added $14 million 975 thousand.

The truth, friend Alex, is that you love baseball. There is no other explanation for what happened the other day, when you were champion and grabbed the World Series trophy, to take it and show it in your native Caguas, Puerto Rico. That was a very human gesture, monumental and plausible to the extreme.

You are doing the right thing, as I believe in my ignorance, which is trying to put together a winning rotation, capped by the best closer available. That is the heart of a winning team.

Go ahead, my dear Alex, let’s see if you make another trip to Caguas carrying a new trophy.

By the way, I imagine that if one wins a World Series, he will see that very nice prize, so I don’t understand why they call it a trophy.

You already know, friend Alex, that I will be waiting to applaud you from this More Here, which you call Beyond.

Good luck…

Tom.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Tom Yaw Para Alex Cora

Admirado Alex:

Ahora que comienzan los entrenamientos 2024, comprendo tus angustias de mánager, con las temporadas 2022 y 2023 en finales negativos de 78-84.

¡Cómo, si las comprendo!, cuando fui propietario de ese equipo durante 44 años, hasta mi muerte. Tuve al club, pues, desde 1933 hasta 1976, en la plenitud de La Maldición del Bambino (1918-2004).

Jugamos cuatro Series Mundiales y todas las perdimos en siete juegos, en 1946 frente a Cardenales; 1967, también con Cardenales; 1975, Rojos, y 1986, Mets. Sin embargo, te confieso que fui muy feliz por ser propietario de la organización, porque he amado al beisbol siempre.

Imagínate que me querían mucho en Boston y alrededores, porque antes de cada juego, en el shortstop, recogía unos 50 roletazos que me fungueaba un coach. Llegó el momento cuando mucha gente entraba tempranísimo para los juegos, solo para verme practicar.

No te sugiero que tú también te pongas en eso, porque, como mánager, tienes otros asuntos muy importantes que atender y, además, ya en tus 14 años de infielder por las las Grandes Ligas (1998-2011), con seis equipos, recogiste muchos roletazos.

Tampoco es mi intención aconsejarte nada, porque de lo que haces sabes mucho más que yo, ya que mi equipo nunca ganó una Serie Mundial y tú has sido parte de tres ganadores de este Clásico, 2007, 2017 y 2018.

Pero sí espero convencerte de que goces el juego como sea, al fin y al cabo, tienes una linda familia y eres de los mánagers mejor pagados en la historia, con ocho millones de dólares por temporada.

¡Ey! de pelotero, y solo como dato al paso, lo más que ganaste fueron dos millones por una campaña. Y en tus 14 años de bigleaguer, sumaste $14 millones 975 mil.

Lo cierto, amigo Alex es que amas al beisbol. No tiene otra explicación aquello del otro día, cuando fuiste campeón y agarraste el trofeo de la Serie Mundial, para llevarlo y mostrarlo en tu nativa Caguas, Puerto Rico. Eso fue un gesto muy humano, monumental y plausible al extremo.

Estás haciendo lo debido, según considero en mi ignorancia, es decir, tratar de armar una rotación de ganadores, culminada con el mejor cerrador disponible. Ese es el corazón de un equipo ganador.

Adelante, mi querido Alex, a ver si haces otro viajecito a Caguas cargando un nuevo trofeo.

Por cierto, me imagino que si uno gana una Serie Mundial, verá ese premio muy bonito, por lo que no me explico por qué lo llaman troFEO.

Ya sabes, amigo Alex, que estaré pendiente para aplaudirte desde este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá.

Buena suerte…

Tom.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com