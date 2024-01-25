1,379 Votes Against Four Venezuelans – Mil 379 Contra Cuatro Venezolanos

“A fish wanted to be an announcer, but as soon as he went on the air, he died”… César Corredor.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Question of the Week: More than 200 thousand Major League games have been played. When, who and where was the first in history?

The Answer: It has been 154 years since it happened on May 4, 1871, when the first Big League, the National Association, was inaugurated. The teams from Cleveland Forest Cities (0) and Fort Wayne Kekiogas (2) faced each other.

Against Venezuela: The votes for the Hall of Fame that, added together, did not go to the four Venezuelans, reached 1,379 this year. Of the grand total of 1,540 votes, Omar Vizquel received 68, Bob Abreu 57, Francisco Rodríguez 30 and Víctor Martínez six.

I hope and fear that the five assholes, who have never been more, will declare war on those who denied such votes. Of course, they will declare them traitors, anti-Venezuelans, rampages and etc.

I will be among that vast majority of those mistreated, because of the 1,379 votes, four were denied by me. Only four, but the assholes think I’m the only voter.

By the way, the choice of Adrián Beltré has been extraordinary. No one has loved this profession more. And what class! owns this Dominican, now on his way to Cooperstown along with Tod Helton and Joe Mauer.

By the way, Beltré raises the number of Latin American natives in Cooperstown to 19, with the Cubans: Martín Dihigo, José Méndez, Orestes “Minnie” Miñoso, Tony Oliva, Tany Pérez and Cristóbal Torriente.

The Puerto Ricans: Roberto Alomar, Orlando Cepeda, Roberto Clemente, Edgar Martínez, Iván Rodríguez.

The Dominicans: Adrián Beltré Vladimir Guerrero, Juan Marichal, Pedro Martínez, David Ortiz.

From Panama: Rod Carew and Mariano Rivera; plus Luis Aparicio, from Venezuela.

-o-o-o-

“Snack is a standing snack that is just as fattening in English as it is in Spanish”… La Ruleta de la Suerte

-o-o-o-

It sure killed confidence: The Astros will pay reliever Josh Hader $95 million for five seasons. Hader will collect the money from him every 15 days, no “deferrals”. And he is called to form, for the finals, an extraordinary duo with the closer, Ryan Pressly.

2024 Predictions: BetOnline and his predictions for 2024. My friend, Jimmy Shapiro, reports: Home Runs, Aaron Judge; Hits, Luis Arráez; RBIs, Yordan Álvarez; Stolen Bases, Ronald Acuña; Strikeouts, Spencer Strider; Saves, Enmanuel Class.

-o-o-o-

“Beauty without intelligence is like a hook without bait”… Moliere.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Mil 379 Votos Para el HOF Contra Cuatro Venezolanos

“Un pez quería ser locutor, pero apenas salió al aire, murió”… César Corredor.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Se han realizado más de 200 mil juegos de Grandes Ligas. ¿Cuándo, cómo y dónde fue el primero en la historia?

La Respuesta: Van cumplirse 154 años años, porque ocurrió el cuatro de mayo de 1871, cuando fue inaugurada la primera Liga Grande, la National Association. Se enfrentaron los equipos de Cleveland Forest Cities (0) y Fort Wayne Kekiogas (2).

Contra Venezuela: Los votos para el Hall de la Fama que, sumados, no fueron para los cuatro venezolanos, llegaron este año a mil 379. Del gran total de mil 540 votos, Omar Vizquel recibió 68, Bob Abreu 57, Francisco Rodríguez 30 y Víctor Martínez seis.

Espero y temo, que los cinco culopicosos, que nunca han sidos más, le declaren la guerra a esos que negaron tales votos. Por supuesto, los declararán vendepatrias, anti venezolanos, desmadrados y etc.

Entre esa inmensa mayoría de maltratados estaré yo, porque de los mil 379 votos, cuatro fueron negados por mí. Apenas cuatro, pero los culopicosos creen que soy el único elector.

Por cierto, la elección de Adrián Beltré ha sido extraordinaria. Nadie ha querido más a esta profesión. Y ¡qué clase de clase! posee este dominicano, ahora en vía a Cooperstown junto con Tod Helton y Joe Mauer.

Por cierto, Beltré eleva a 19 el número de nativos de Latinoamérica en Cooperstown, con los cubanos: Martín Dihigo, José Méndez, Orestes “Minnie” Miñoso, Tony Oliva, Tany Pérez y Cristóbal Torriente.

Los puertorriqueños: Roberto AlomarOrlando Cepeda, Roberto Clemente, Edgar Martínez, Iván Rodríguez.

Los dominicanos: Adrián Beltré Vladimir Guerrero, Juan Marichal, Pedro Martínez, David Ortiz.

De Panamá: Rod Carew y Mariano Rivera; más Luis Aparicio, de Venezuela.

-o-o-o-

“Snack es un tente en pié que engorda igual en inglés que en castellano”… La Ruleta de la Suerte.

-o-o-o-

Seguro mató confianza: Los Astros pagarán 95 millones de dólares al relevista, Josh Hader, por cinco temporadas. Hader cobrará su dinero cada 15 días, nada de “deferrals”. Y él está llamado a formar, para las finales, una llave extraordinaria con el cerrador, Ryan Pressly.

Predicciones 2024. BetOnline y sus predicciones para 2024. Mi amigo, Jimmy Shapiro, informa: Más jonrones, Aaron Judge; más incogibles, Luis Arráez; más carreras impulsadas, Yordan Álvarez; más bases robadas, Ronald Acuña; más bateadores strikeouts, Spencer Strider; más salvados, Enmanuel Clase.

-o-o-o-

“La belleza sin inteligencia es como un anzuelo sin carnada”… Moliere.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5