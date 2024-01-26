Good Reliever But Difficult Behavior – Buen Relevista Pero Perreroso En Extremo

“Before, old people dyed their hair black… Now many young people dye it white and some black people dye it blonde”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Not since Mariano Rivera in 2019 has the election of an immortal been celebrated with such enthusiasm for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, as now with Adrián Beltré, who said yesterday: “I can’t do it believe. I don’t even know if I really deserve this. It is a very big story, with numerous players whom I have admired, including several with whom I was on the playing fields, whom I have had as idols… And now, me with them in the same space! “…

** Trying to replace the power that, due to the absence of Shohei Ohtani, they now suffer in Anaheim, the Angels hired the 30 years old Dominican outfielder, Miguel Sanó. But he only has a spot in the minors, even though he is invited to big league training sessions…

** The National signed utility man Joey Gallo for one season, who was a free agent. Gallo, 30 years old, has appeared on Yankees, Rangers, Dodgers and Twins rosters…

** With added fanfare, scandals and more, Cuban Aroldis Chapman appeared in the Major Leagues in 2010. It was even said in New York that he was going to be the triumphant substitute for Panamanian Mariano Rivera, saving games. Of course Aroldis is not Mariano, but he is not a bad reliever either, with an ERA of 2.53, 50 wins, 40 losses and 321 saves. His problem is his doggone behavior, which for 14 years has prevented him from spending a long time with the Reds, Yankees, Cubs and Royals. Now, when he is over 35 years old and should be at the best of his career, the Pirates have hired him, but only for one year and for 10 million 500 thousand dollars, when he earned $17 million 200 thousand. .

** After playing one season with the Padres, the Cardinals brought back Matt Carpenter, now 38, and signed him for this year. He has been one of the most beloved bigleaguers in St. Louis in recent times. The third baseman played 11 seasons with the Redbirds, making three All-Star games and was part of the lineup in the 2013 World Series…

**The most expensive reliever of the moment, Emmanuel Clase, was being courted yesterday by the Cubs, who need arms in their bullpen that can make outs. I was not able to obtain the sums under discussion, but it is known that they are among the largest in history…

-o-o-o-

“What times those were, when ‘Singer’, or something similar, meant only the machine on which mom sewed!”… La Pimpi.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Buen Relevista Pero Perreroso En Extremo

“Antes los viejos se teñían el cabello de negro… Ahora muchos jóvenes se lo tiñen de blanco y algunos negros, de rubio”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Desde Mariano Rivera en 2019, no se celebraba con tal entusiasmo la elección de un inmortal para El Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, como ahora con Adrián Beltré, quien dijo ayer: “No lo puedo creer. Incluso, ignoro si realmente merezco esto. Es una historia muy grande, con numerosos jugadores a quienes yo he admirado, incluso varios con quienes estuve en los terrenos de juego, a los cuales he tenido como ídolos… ¡Y ahora, yo con ellos en el mismo espacio!”…

** Tratando de sustituir el poder que, por la ausencia de Shohei Ohtani, sufren ahora en Anaheim, los Angelinos contrataron al outfielder petromacorisano, Miguel Sanó, de 30 años. Pero solo tiene puesto en las menores, aún cuando sí está invitado a los entrenamientos grandes…

** Los National firmaron para una temporada a Joey Gallo, utility, quien era agente libre. Gallo de 30 años, ha figurado en rosters de Yankees, Rangers, Dodgers y Twins…

** Con bombos, platillos y escándalos sumados, apareció en Grandes Ligas el cubano, Aroldis Chapman en 2010. Incluso, en Nueva York se dijo que iba a ser el sustituto triunfal del panameño Mariano Rivera salvando juegos. Por supuesto que Aroldis no es Mariano, pero tampoco es mal relevista, con efectividad de 2.53, 50 ganados 40 perdidos y 321 salvados. Su problema es el perreroso comportamiento, que durante 14 años, le ha evitado permanecer largo tiempo con Rojos, Yankees, Cachorros y Royals. Ahora, cuando cabalga sobre los 35 años de edad y debería estar en lo mejor de su carrera, lo han contratado los Piratas, pero solo para un año y por 10 millones 500 mil dólares, cuando él llegó a cobrar $17 millones 200 mil…

** Tras jugar una temporada con los Padres, los Cardenales recuperaron a Matt Carpenter, ahora de 38 años, y lo firmaron para este año. Ha sido uno de los bigleaguer más queridos en San Luis en los últimos tiempos. El tercera base jugó 11 temporadas con los Pájaros Rojos, llevado a tres juegos de Estrellas y fue parte de la alineación en la Serie Mundial 2013…

**El relevista más costoso del momento, Emmanuel Clase, era tratado ayer por los Cachorros, quienes necesitan en su bullpen brazos que hagan outs. No pude lograr conseguir las sumas en discusión, pero se sabe que son de los mayores rubros en la historia…

-o-o-o-

“¡Qué tiempos aquellos, cuando ‘Singer’, o algo parecido, quería decir solamente la máquina en la cual mamá cosía!”… La Pimpi.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5