For the HOF, Compare Felix With David Cone – Para el HOF, Comparen a Félix Con David Cone

“Dr. Lopera Delano married Miss Arteta, who likes to be called Arseno… And that lawyer, called Sacarías, had the last name Plata”… Felices Sábados.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Another Venezuelan Who Will Not Make the HOF

Valencian right-hander Félix Hernández, who will be a candidate for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame in 2025, will not be elevated unless the voting policy changes. Because David Cone, with two seasons of 20 wins each, was left out in his first chance, 2009, when he obtained just 21 votes, 3.9%.

Felix never won 20 games and otherwise his career resembles Cone’s.

Just saying. No?

-o-o-o-

In Baltimore They Want A Better Bullpen In 2024

The Orioles, who won 101 games in 2023, are going for more. That’s why, when I sent this column yesterday, they were talking about serious business with CAA Sports, agents of the right-handed pitcher, Michael Lorenzen.

That young man, 32 years old and with nine seasons of experience, has a total record of 40-38, 4.11 and 15 saves. He was taken to the All-Star Game last year. In Baltimore they will use him more as a reliever than a starter.

In Texas They Arm The Champions Very Well

Rangers hate resting on their laurels. And they do not plan to do it about the 2023 World Series trophy.

They just signed reliever David Robertson for one season. I don’t know exactly what the salary will be, but I was assured that is are between 11 and $12 million.

Robertson will turn 39 in April, but Texas scouts say he throws like he did at 30. In 2023, with the Mets and Marlins, he finished 6-6, 3.33, in 62 appearances.

And in his entire career, 15 seasons, 63-42, 2.90 and 175 saves.

Dodger’s Pitching, A Triumphal Battalion

The Mexican from Culiacán, Julio Urías, who loves boxing against defenseless women more than Major League pitching, left the Dodgers without his big left-handed pitcher, when he was suspended for attacking women for the second time. They only have one pitcher with that arm, Ryan Yarbrough.

But they are very well armed with right hand pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Walker Buehler, Bobby Miller, Emmet Sheenan, Michael Grove, Gavin Stone. He will not be able to pitch this year, Shohei Ohtani, right elbow surgery. Yes, he will bat.

Last Minute News

Yesterday the Dodgers were trying to sign left-handed pitcher James Paxton, 35 years old and with 10 seasons of experience with three teams, and a record of 64-38, 3.69.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota n Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Para el HOF, Comparen a Félix Con David Cone

“El doctor Lopera Delano, se casó con la señorita Arteta, a quien le gusta que la llamen Arseno… Y aquel abogado, llamado Sacarías, era de apellido Plata”… Sábados Felices.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Otro Venezolano Que No Llegará al HOF

El lanzador derecho y valenciano, Félix Hernández, quien será candidato al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown para 2025, no será elevado, a menos que cambie la política de las votaciones. Porque David Cone, con dos temporadas de 20 victorias cada una, quedó fuera en su primer chance, 2009, cuando obtuvo apenas 21 votos, el 3.9%.

Félix nunca ganó 20 juegos y en lo demás, su carrera se parece a la de Cone.

Digo yo, ¿no?

-o-o-o-

En Baltimore Quieren Mejor Bullpen En 2024

Los Orioles, que ganaron 101 juegos en 2023, van por más. Por eso, cuando ayer enviaba esta columna, hablaban de serios negocios con CAA Sports, agentes del lanzador derecho, Michael Lorenzen.

Ese joven, de 32 años y experiencia de nueve temporadas, tiene récord total de 40-38, 4.11 y 15 salvados. Fue llevado al Juego de Estrellas el año pasado. En Baltimore lo usarán más como relevista que de abridor.

En Texas Arman Muy Bien a Los Campeones

Los Rangers odian aquello de dormirse sobre los laureles. Y no piensan hacerlo sobre el trofeo de la Serie Mundial 2023.

Acaban de firmar al relevista, David Robertson, para una temporada. Ignoro cuáles serán exactamente los honorarios, pero me aseguraron que están entre los 11 y los $12 millones.

Robertson llegará a sus 39 años en abril, pero los scouts del Texas dicen que lanza como lo hacía a los 30. En 2023, con Mets y Marlins, terminó con 6-6, 3.33, en 62 apariciones.

Y en toda su carrera, de 15 temporadas, 63-42, 2.90 y 175 salvados.

Un Batallón Triunfal el Pitcheo de Dodgers

El mexicano de Culiacán, Julio Urías, quien ama más el boxeo contra mujeres indefensas que el pitcheo de Grandes Ligas, dejó a los Dodgers sin su lanzador zurdo grande, al ser suspendido por agredir damas por segunda vez. Solo tienen a un lanzador de ese brazo, Ryan Yarbrough.

Pero están muy bien armados con los derechos: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Walker Buehler, Bobby Miller, Emmet Sheenan, Michael Grove, Gavin Stone. No podrá lanzar este año, Shohei Ohtani, operado del codo derecho. Sí bateará.

Última Hora

Ayer los Dodgers trataban de firmar al lanzador zurdo, James Paxton, de 35 años y experiencia de 10 temporadas con tres equipos y récord de 64-38, 3.69.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com