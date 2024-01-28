Juan For Juan Bimba, and Vené For Venezuela – Juan Por Juan Bimba, y Vené Por Venezuela

“This era will be remembered in history as that of women stuffed with plastic”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – I must inform the five assholes (there are not more than five), who call me anti-Venezuelan, traitor of my homeland and other honorable epithets, that I call myself Juan for Juan Bimba and Vené for Venezuela .

And, because they are ignorantly illiterate, those five ignore the history of my beloved Venezuela, I like to inform you that the creator of the historical character of Juan Bimba was Juan Vicente González, and one of those who used him the most at the beginning, was the poet of the people Andrés Eloy Blanco.

I regret that I do not have enough space, assholes friends, to tell you who Juan Vicente and Andrés Eloy were, given that because of your lack of any intellectual preparation, you do not know who these beloved characters are.

-o-o-o-

Ruth-Beltré: Of course, the baseball careers of Babe Ruth and Adrián Beltré are nothing alike. But they are similar in the end, because both received 95.1% of the votes to be elevated to the Hall of Fame.

You’re doing well, Adrián, you’re doing well!

Those of us who voted for him were 366 out of 385.

And as it is of historical interest, I must also report that in that initial election of 1936, the person who obtained the most votes was Ty Cobb, 98.2%, followed by Babe Ruth, 95.1%, Honus Wagner, 95.1%, Christy Mathewson, 90.7%, Walter Johnson, 83.6%.

Yes, there were five chosen in that first chance.

Freedom of Expression: Now, is it a mistake or bad faith to speak out against the Cooperstown Hall of Fame elections?

Never ever, emphasis mine.

It is delicious that others give their opinion, that they protest, that they whine, that they blaspheme everything that comes out of their intestines.

How did your eye look!?

You can argue that Bob Abreu, who will plummet to less than 5%, is more worthy of the HOF than Joe Mauer, elected this time; You can still shout that Omar Vizquel was superior to Luis Aparicio.

It doesn’t matter.

No voter will be affected by that, not even if you manage to shout over 90 decibels. I dare you.

In every election of this type there are those who protest. People protest when when the Oscar are given honoring the best in cinematography. They protest in Mexico when immortals are elevated to the Monterrey Hall of Fame.

I was in charge of El Guaicaipuro de Oro, a prize for people in show business, for three decades, and someone always didn’t like something.

You have the right to protest… And you have the right to create your own Hall of Fame and elevate Bob Abreu and Omar Vizquel and whoever you want.

How are we, the voters?… Quite well, thank you very much.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Juan Por Juan Bimba, y Vené Por Venezuela

“Esta era será recordada en la historia como la de las mujeres rellenas de plástico”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Informo a los cinco culopicosos (no son más de cinco), quienes me tildan de anti-venezolano, vende patria y otros honrosos calificativos, que me hago llamar Juan por Juan Bimba y Vené por Venezuela.

Y como, por ignorantes analfabetas, esos cinco ignoran la historia de mi amada Venezuela, les informo que el creador del histórico personaje de Juan Bimba, fue Juan Vicente González, y uno de quienes más lo usó al comienzo, fue el poeta del pueblo, Andrés Eloy Blanco.

Lamento no tener espacio suficiente, amigos culopicosos, para contarles quiénes fueron Juan Vicente y Andrés Eloy, ya que, como ustedes no poseen preparación intelectual alguna, no saben quiénes son esos queridos personajes.

-o-o-o-

Ruth-Beltré: Desde luego que en nada se parecen las carreras de Babe Ruth y Adrián Beltré en el beisbol. Pero sí son similares al final, porque ambos recibieron para ser elevados al Hall de la Fama, el 95.1% de los votos.

¡Vas bien, Adrián, vas bien!

Quienes votamos por él fuimos 366 de 385.

Y como es de interés histórico, informo que en aquella elección inicial de 1936, quien más votos logró fue Ty Cobb, 98.2%, seguido por Babe Ruth, 95.1%, Honus Wagner, 95.1%, Christy Mathewson, 90.7%, Walter Johnson, 83.6%.

Sí, fueron cinco los elegidos en aquel primer chance.

Libre Expresión: Ahora, ¿es un error o una mala acción opinar contra las elecciones para el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown?

Nunca jamás en los profundos jamases.

Es delicioso que opinen, que protesten, que lloriqueen, blasfemen todo lo que les salga del introsticoli.

¿¡Cómo te quedó el ojo!?

Puedes argumentar que Bob Abreu, quien caerá en picada hacia menos del 5%, tiene mayores méritos para el HOF que Joe Mauer, elegido esta vez; igual puedes gritar que Omar Vizquel fue superior a Luis Aparicio.

No importa.

A ningún elector le afectará eso, ni siquiera si logras gritar sobre los 90 decibelios. Allá tú.

En toda elección de este tipo hay quien protesta. Protestan cuando entregan el Óscar a la gente del cine; protestan en México cuando elevan inmortales al Salón de la Fama de Monterrey.

Estuve durante tres décadas al frente de El Guaicaipuro de Oro, premio para la gente de la farándula, y siempre a alguien no le gustaba algo.

Tienes derecho a protestar… Y tienes derecho a crear tu Hall de la Fama y elevar a Bob Abreu a Omar Vizquel y a quien te de la gana.

¿Nosotros, los electores?… Bien, muchas gracias.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5