I Have Not Voted For Mauer; Neither For Bob Abreu – No He Votado Por Mauer; Tampoco Por Bob Abreu

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, as always, will be Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from.

Ricardo Armengold, from Chiapas, asks: “Do you answer all the questions you receive?”

Dear friend Chardo: Impossible. I received about 200 letters a week, and you see the space I have. Sometimes I dedicate a whole week’s columns to the answers, but that cannot be always, because I have other important information to report. My apologies to those who I don’t their questions.

Carlos Castro, from Baruta, asks: “What do you meant it does not matter, Bob Abreu with better numbers than Joe Mauer; and the latter in the Hall of Fame, and Abreu? It’s perfect that Bob is not in, but at least it deserves an analysis and not avoidance.”

Dear friend Chalo: You are a sick debater. I have never evaded anything or anyone, specially you and company. How many games did you see Abreu and Mauer play in the stadiums in person, not on television; how many scouts, coaches and managers did you talk to about them? I think you are ill-prepared to argue about this topic.

And allow me to remind you, I never voted for Mauer and will never vote for Abreu. So find someone more appropriate with whom to discuss what you want to discuss. Bye!

That same answer for Ángela Gómez, from Caracas.

Jesús Jones, from Maracay, asks: “Who is the pitcher, not a starter, with the greatest number of victories?”

Dear friend Chucho: Mariano Rivera, 82-60, 2.21.

Alcides Revilla, from Judivana, asks: “If Major League Baseball recognizes the National Association as a Major League, 1871-1875, why is Adrian (Cap) Anson not recognized for the 424 hits to his name in that League?”

Dear friend Chides: Unworthy historians do not recognize them. For everyone else, Anson accumulated 3,435 hits. Furthermore, he was the first one to reach three thousand hits.

Ángel Rosario R. from Ciudad Bolívar, asks: “Is it true that there was a prison, in which those sentenced to death could prolonged their lives by playing baseball?”

Dear friend Ányelo: That’s true. It was Rawlins prison, in Wyoming, and it occurred at the beginning of the 20th century. The building of that prison is now a museum.

Jesús E. Ordóñez V. from Mazatlán asks: “Is it true that some Major League contracts establish that the player is not obligated to bunt?”

Dear friend Chucho II: The lie of all lies. So there are plenty of storytellers in the environment.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene

(En Español)

No He Votado Por Mauer y Tampoco Por Bob Abreu

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana, como siempre, serán Días del Correo. Por favor, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde dónde escribes.

Ricardo Armengold, de Chiapas, pregunta: “¿Responde usted a todas las preguntas que recibe?”

Amigo Chardo: Imposible. Me mandan unas 200 por semana, y ya ves el espacio que tengo. A veces dedico las columnas de toda una semana a las respuestas, pero eso no puede ser siempre, por tener otro material informativo importante. Mis excusas a quienes no les contesto.

Carlos Castro, de Baruta, pregunta: “¿Cómo que da igual, Bob Abreu con mejores números que Joe Mauer; y éste último en el Hall de la Fama y Abreu no? Perfecto que no entre Bob, pero al menos merece un análisis y no evadir”.

Amigo Chalo: Eres un enfermizo discutidor. Jamás he evadido nada ni a nadie, y menos a ti. ¿Cuántos juegos les viste a Abreu y a Mauer en los estadios, no por televisión, ¿con cuántos scouts, coaches y mánagers hablaste acerca de ellos? Creo que estás muy mal preparado para argumentar acerca de este tema.

Y te recuerdo, nunca voté por Mauer y jamás votaré por Abreu, así que busca otro más apropiado con quién discutir lo que quieres discutir. ¡Chau!

Esa misma respuesta para Ángela Gómez, de Caracas.

Jesús Jones, de Maracay, pregunta: “¿Cuál es el pitcher, no abridor, con mayor número de victorias?”

Amigo Chucho: Mariano Rivera, 82-60, 2.21.

Alcides Revilla, de Judivana, pregunta: “Si Major League Baseball reconoce como Liga Grande a la Nacional Association, 1871-1875, ¿Por qué, a Adrián (Cap) Anson no le reconocen los 424 hits que bateó en esa Liga?”

Amigo Chides: No los reconocen los historiadores chucutos. Para todos los demás, Anson disparó tres mil 435 incogibles. Además, fue el primero en llegar a los tres mil.

Angel Rosario R. de Ciudad Bolívar, pregunta: “¿Cierto que hubo una cárcel, en la cual sentenciados a muerte prolongaban su vida por jugar al beisbol?”

Amigo Ányelo: Eso es verdad. Fue la cárcel de Rawlins, en Wyoming, y ocurrió a comienzos del Siglo XX. La edificación de esa cárcel, ahora es un museo.

Jesús E. Ordóñez V. de Mazatlán pregunta: “¿Es verdad que en algunos contratos de Grandes Ligas se establece que el pelotero no está obligado a tocar la bola?”

Amigo Chucho II: Mentira de todo embuste. Así que sobran cuenteros en el ambiente.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5