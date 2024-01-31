Streaks of Consecutive Hits Are Not Interrupted – No Se Interrumpen Las Cadenas De Hits

“Being two meters underground used to be like being dead. Now it is to go on board the subway”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from. Very thankful.

Wilfredo Padilla M. from Villa de García, Nuevo León, asks: “Does a hitter who has consecutive games with hits lose his streak if he walks four times in four trips to the plate?”

Dear friend Will: Consecutive games with hits, just like consecutive at-bats with hits, are not considered interrupted by walks, hit by pitch, defensive interference, or bunt sacrifice.They will be interrupted by fly sacrifice. Review the Rules, 10.24(a) and 10.24(b).

Américo Robles, from Chula Vista, California, asks: “Did that manager of the Phillies in 1980, when they won the World Series against the Royals in six games, named Dallas Green, play in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Rico: He was a reliever for the same Phillies, the Senators and the Mets between 1960 and 1967.

Omar A. Lara A. from Barquisimeto, is very kind when he writes…: “I am 55 years old and since I was a child, at seven, I started reading your columns about that sport that produces so many emotions in us, and equal happiness and frustration. As a fan of the Lara Cardinals, I don’t know how many radios my dad broke because we lost very often, in those years from 1975 to 1980. I bless you greatly for your perseverance throughout your life, your work will see and brave. I almost always share your points of view. I wanted to write these few words to you for a long time. I have no question because you will understand that I have read almost all your columns and they have cultivated me in this world of baseball. Therefore, I am grateful because you inform, entertain, and bring anecdotes, numbers, statistics in general, more curiosities and many other things. You, Juan Vené, and Kotepa Delgado, the one who says ‘write that something remains’, were my first readings since I was a child. Thank you for existing, keep going until God allows you.”

Rutilio Corrales H. from Barranquilla, asks: “Is there any record of the big leaguer with the most season games, without ever appearing in the postseason?”

Dear friend Yiyo: Ernie Banks, with the Cubs. There were 2,528 games, over 19 seasons, between 1953 and 1971, during which his 22 and 40 years of age passed.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter: El deporte vuelve unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

No Se Interrumpen Las Cadenas De Hits

“Estar dos metros bajo tierra, antes era estar muerto. Ahora lo es ir a bordo del metro”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, mándame nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. Muy agradecido.

Wilfredo Padilla M. de Villa de García, Nuevo León, pregunta: “¿Pierde la seguidilla un bateador que lleve juegos consecutivos conectando hits, si recibe cuatro base por bolas en cuatro viajes al home?”

Amigo Will: Una cadena de juegos con incogibles, igual que una cadena de turnos con incogibles, no se consideran interrumpidas por bases por bolas, ni golpeado con lanzamiento, interferencia defensiva, ni sacrificio de toque. Sí serán interrumpidas por sacrificio de fly. Revísate las Reglas, 10.24 (a) y 10.24(b).

Américo Robles, de Chula Vista, California, pregunta: “Aquel mánager de los Phillies en 1980, cuando les ganaron la Serie Mundial a los Royals en seis juegos, llamado Dallas Green, jugó en Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Rico: Fue relevista de los mismos Phillies, los Senadores y los Mets entre 1960 y 1967.

Omar A. Lara A. de Barquisimeto, es muy gentil al escribir…: “Tengo 55 años y desde muy niño, a los siete, empecé a leer tus columnas de ese deporte que tantas emociones, nos produce, e igual felicidad que frustraciones. Como fanático de los Cardenales de Lara, no sé cuantos radios rompió mi papá porque perdíamos muy a menudo, en aquellos años de 1975 a 1980. Te bendigo grandemente por tu constancia a lo largo de tu vida, tu trabajo verás y valiente. Comparto casi siempre tus puntos de vista. Quería escribirte desde hace mucho tiempo estas pocas palabras. No tengo pregunta porque comprenderás que he leído casi todas tus columnas y me han cultivado en este mundo de la pelota. Por eso, estoy agradecido porque informas, entretienes, y traes anécdotas, numeritos, estadísticas en general, más curiosidades y muchas cosas más. Tú, Juan Vené, y Kotepa Delgado, el de `escribe que algo queda´, fueron mis primeras lecturas desde niño, Gracias por existir sigue adelante hasta que Dios te lo permita”. Rutilio Corrales H. de Barranquilla, pregunta: “¿Hay algún registro del bigleaguer con más juegos de temporada, sin aparecer nunca en postemporada?” Amigo Yiyo: Ernie Banks, con los Cachorros. Fueron dos mil 528 juegos, de 19 temporadas, entre 1953 y 1971, durante los cuales transcurrieron sus 22 y sus 40 años de edad. Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5