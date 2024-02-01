Loving Lady Pitching Now With The Cubs – Dama Amorosa Lanza Ahora Con Los Cachorros

“I don’t know the key to success, but the key to failure is trying to please everyone”… Woody Allen.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Most of those inducted into the Hall of Fame since the first time, in 1936, have been players. But some honorees from other areas also appear. How many are there in total?

The Answer: With the four to be elevated on Sunday, July 21, Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton, Joe Mauer and Jim Leyland, there will be 331 players, managers, executives and umpires who occupy niches in the sanctuary of Cooperstown.

Loving Lady with the Cubs: The man had pitched in Kansas City and Oakland. Of course, cities with much calmer people than Chicago. That is why it is now that this left-handed reliever is in fashion because of his last name, only upon arriving at the Cubs. The man is called Dick Lovelady. Fans can write to him that the man takes everything with tremendous good humor.

The Orioles for sale: The Yankees are valued by Forber at $7.1 billion. But they are not for sale. On the other hand, the Orioles are being negotiated for $1.7 billion. The owner until yesterday, John Angelos, who acquired them in 1993, transferred the team to billionaires, David Rubistein and Mike Arougheti.

-o-o-o-

“He who does not risk anything for his ideas, it is because his ideas are worth nothing”… Plato.

-o-o-o-

Yankees via Anaheim: The Angels were left without Shohei Ohtani, but they took the Colombian slugger and third baseman, who was from the Yankees, Gio Urshela; and yesterday in Anaheim they were trying to sign another, also a former member of the Bronx, the outfielder, Aaron Hicks, 34 years old, and free agent. But according to his previous contract, he is getting $10 million per season from the Yankees, until 2025.

Goodbye to Jimmy Williams: One of baseball’s most beloved characters, manager Jimmy Williams, who was in his 80s, died, due to coronary deficiencies he had been hospitalized for in Tarpon Springs, here in Florida. He led the Red Sox and Blue Jays, with a record of 215-197.

Polanco for four: The Mariners got infielder Jorge Polanco, but trade him to the Twins, four players, the right-handed pitchers, Anthony DeSclafani, Justin Topa and Darren Bowen, plus outfielder, Gabriel González. Polanco will earn $10,500,000 this year and $12 million in 2025.

-o-o-o-

“He who is free has ideas, the submissive have ideologies”… Theocritus.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Dama Amorosa Lanza Ahora Con Cachorros

“No conozco la clave del éxito, pero la del fracaso es tratar de complacer a todo el mundo”… Woody Allen.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: La mayoría de los elevados al Hall de la Fama desde la primera vez, en 1936, han sido jugadores. Pero también figuran algunos valores de otras áreas. ¿Cuántos son en total?

La Respuesta: Con los cuatro a elevarse el domingo 21 de julio, Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton, Joe Mauer y Jim Leyland, serán 331 peloteros, mánagers, ejecutivos y umpires quienes ocupen nichos en el santuario de Cooperstown.

Dama Amorosa con Cachorros: El hombre había lanzado en Kansas City y Oakland. Desde luego, ciudades con gente mucho más tranquila que los de Chicago. Por eso es ahora cuando este relevista zurdo está de moda por su apellido, solo al llegar a los Cachorros. El hombre es llamado Dick Lovelady (Dick Dama Amorosa). Pueden escribirle que el hombre toma todo con tremendo buen humor.

Venden los Orioles: Los Yankees está valorados por Forber en siete mil 100 millones de dólares. Pero no están en venta. En cambio a los Orioles los negocian por mil 700 millones. El propietario hasta ayer, John Angelos, quien los adquirió en 1993, los traspasa a los multi millonarios, David Rubistein y Mike Arougheti.

-o-o-o-

“Quien no arriesga nada por sus ideas, es porque nada valen sus ideas”… Platón.

-o-o-o-

Yankees vía Anaheim: Los Angelinos se quedaron sin Shohei Ohtani, pero se llevaron al sluger y tercera base colombiano, que fuera de los Yankees, Gio Urshela; y ayer trataban en Anaheim de firmar a otro, también ex de la gente del Bronx, el outfielder, Aaron Hicks, de 34 años, agente libre. Pero según su contrato anterior, está cobrando de los Yankees 10 millones de dólares por temporada, hasta 2025.

Adiós a Jimmy Williams: Murió uno de los personajes más queridos del beisbol, el mánager Jimmy Williams, quien estaba en sus 80 años de edad. Por deficiencias coronarias había sido hospitalizado en Tarpon Springs, aquí en Florida. Dirigió a Medias Rojas y a Blue Jays, con récord de 215-197.

Polanco por cuatro: Los Marineros consiguieron al infielder Jorge Polanco, pero dieron por él a los Twins, cuatro peloteros, los pitchers derechos, Anthony DeSclafani, Justin Topa y Darren Bowen, más en outfielder, Gabriel González. Polanco cobrará 10 millones 500 mil dólares este año y $12 millones en 2025.

-o-o-o-

“Quien es libre tiene ideas, los sumisos tienen ideologías”… Teócrito.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5