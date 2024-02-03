Does Anyone Know About the Venezuelan Baseball Hall? – ¿Alguien Sabe del Salón del Beisbol Venezolano?

“No work has ever been finished, ever”… Antonio Machado.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Nobody says anything… Apparently nobody knows anything… But even more serious, nobody cares about anything…

Then, the Venezuelan Baseball Hall of Fame (SFBV), which operated in Valencia, Venezuela, was something without the slightest importance.

The latest news that I have obtained from the institution dates back to 2022. In other words, it has been two years since its disappearance.

I called yesterday, while writing this column, the telephone number of the Hall and also that of its president, Juan José Ávila, and I have done the same for the last 20 days, without receiving a response. It rings and rings, and there is no one to answer.

Where are the 83 persons exalted to that venue or their families?

Where are the eight Venezuelan baseball teams?

Where are the millions of Venezuelans who say they love this sport?

Where are the fellow journalists in the area, who have not written a single word about the case?

Or is it that the mysterious disappearance of the Venezuelan Baseball Hall of Fame is not news, no one cares?

Of course, I don’t think that is a national catastrophe, but within baseball it is a painful chapter.

I have also not been able to make contact with the Cárdenas-Lares family, who was the main sponsor of the Hall.

Of course, that was nonsense, how, why and for what purpose, is a family going to take on a job like that?

I ask for little, very little. Only information.

I want to know and I want to report about what happened with this issue. I want to inform what will happen with the statuettes, photos, library and other objects that were exhibited in the Hall.

“On the Hall’s website, one can read: “We work every day. Follow us on our social networks (Instagram).”

Lie! Since July 2022 they have not worked, they don’t do anything, apparently there is no one in that place, I can imagine that they closed the Sambil Center space and left everything abandoned.

The amazing thing, I insist, is not that. What seems really incredible to me is that no one cares, and that all the fellow journalists in the country consider that this is not news, that it does not deserve any space in the media.

That, because it is historic, is more important than Venezuela’s temporary victory the night before, against the Dominican Republic.

Attention: Looking for the people of the Venezuelan Baseball Hall of Fame… We are looking for their president, Juan José Ávila… We are looking for a Venezuelan journalist who believes these disappearances are newsworthy… We are looking for…

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

¿Quién Sabe Algo del Salón del Beisbol Venezolano?

“Ninguna obra ha sido terminada nunca, jamás”… Antonio Machado.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Nadie dice nada… Aparentemente nadie sabe nada… Pero más grave aún, a nadie le importa nada…

Entonces, el Salón de la Fama del Beisbol Venezolano (SFBV), que funcionaba en Valencia, Venezuela, era algo sin la menor importancia.

Las últimas noticias que he logrado de la institución, se remontan a 2022. O sean estamos cumpliendo dos años de la desaparición.

Llamé ayer, mientras escribía esta columna, al teléfono del Salón y también al de su presidente, Juan José Ávila, y eso mismo he hecho durante los últimos 20 días, sin recibir respuesta. Repica y repica y no hay quien atienda.

¿Dónde están los 83 exaltados a ese recinto o sus familiares?

¿Dónde los ocho equipos del beisbol de Venezuela?

¿Dónde los millones de venezolanos que dicen amar a este deporte?

¿Dónde están los compañeros periodistas del área, que no han escrito ni una letra del caso?

¿O es que la desaparición misteriosa del Salón de la Fama del Beisbol Venezolano, no es noticia, a nadie le importa?

Desde luego, no creo que eso sea una catástrofe nacional, pero dentro del beisbol sí que es un doloroso Capítulo.

No he podido tampoco hacer contacto con la familia Cárdenas-Lares, que era principal patrocinador del Salón.

Por supuesto, eso era un disparate, ¿cómo, por qué y para qué, una familia va a echarse sobre sus hombros una obra como esa?

Pido poco, muy poco. Solo información.

Quiero saber y publicar lo ocurrido con el asunto. Deseo dar a conocer lo que harán con, estatuillas, fotos, biblioteca y otros objetos que exhibían en el Salón.

“En la página web del Salón, leo: “Trabajamos todos los días. Síguenos en nuestras redes sociales (Instagram)”.

Mentira. Desde julio de 2022 no funcionan, no hacen nada, aparentemente no hay nadie en ese sitio, puedo imaginar que cerraron el espacio del Centro Sambil y dejaron todo abandonado.

Lo asombroso, insisto, no es eso. Lo que me parece realmente increíble es que a nadie le importe y que todos los compañeros periodistas del país, consideren que eso no es noticia, que no merece espacio alguno.

Eso, por histórico, es más importante que el pasajero triunfo de Venezuela antenoche, frente a Dominicana.

AVISO: Se busca a la gente del Salón del Beisbol Venezolano… Se busca a su presidente, Juan José Ávila… Se busca a algún periodista venezolano que crea son noticia estas desapariciones… Se busca…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

