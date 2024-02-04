Donald Trump, Cubs And a Few Millions – Donald Trump, Cachorros y Varios Millones 

“Politics, millions of dollars and baseball, a dangerous mix”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE)-Donald Trump is heading towards the 2024 United States presidential candidacy. Whether or not he will ultimately win to return to the White House will depend, of course, on Michelle Obama and others Democrats.

But will money from Cubs owners Joe Ricketts and family be involved again?

Who knows!… In the previous elections, they put five million 500 thousand dollars in Trump’s funds, for his campaign When they sent him that bunch of bills from Wrigley Field that time, they were very timely, because there were 16 other Republicans excited about being presidential candidates.

The Ricketts decided to cooperate with Trump after he made a public threat, telling a group of reporters:

“I heard that the Ricketts family of Chicago is secretly investing a few million dollars against me. “It would be better for them to take care of themselves, because they have a lot to lose.”

The truth is that Trump is known as a great lover of baseball. Those close to him say that in his student days he was an outfielder with tremendous power at bat.

And for decades, like any New York millionaire, every year he buys a Yankee box and a Mets box for the entire season, which he uses for his business meetings during the games.

On the other hand, when the Wilpon and Katz families decided to sell the Mets, Trump wanted to acquire them, but not all the owners of the other teams accepted it.

At one meeting, Trump was heard referring to the Ricketts family like this:

“I love Pete very much, but I have the impression that his brother doesn’t love me at all.”

That brother, Joe, was the one who said when the story of the five million was told: “Our family thinks that the time has come for unity, to forget the differences and support the candidate who can make our Nation greater.”

The Ricketts family has traditionally provided extensive financial support to Republican candidates. Not only as owners of the Cubs, which they acquired in 2009, but also as owners of TD Ameritrade Brokerage, based in Omaha, Nebraska, founded by the Ricketts’ father, and one of the most reputable insurance and investment companies of the United States.

The Richetts surely will invite Trump to throw out the first pitch at some games during his possible 2024 presidential campaign.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Donald Trump, Cachorros y un montón de millones

“Política, millones de dólares y beisbol, peligrosa mezcla”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Donald Trump se encamina hacia la candidatura presidencial de Estados Unidos 2024. Si al final ganará o no, para volver a la Casa Blanca, dependerá, por supuesto, de Michelle Obama y otros demócratas.

Pero, ¿estará involucrado otra vez el dinero de los propietarios de los Cachorros, Joe Ricketts y familia?

¡Vaya usted a saber!… En las anteriores elecciones, pusieron cinco millones 500 mil dólares en los fondos de Trump, para su publicidad. Cuando desde Wrigley Field le mandaron ese bojote de billetes aquella vez, le resultaron muy oportunos, porque había otros 16 republicanos entusiasmados por ser candidatos presidenciales.

Los Ricketts decidieron cooperar con Trump, después que él hiciera pública una amenaza, al decirle a un grupo de reporteros:

“He oído que la familia Ricketts, de Chicago, está invirtiendo en secreto unos cuantos millones de dólares en mi contra. Mejor para ellos sería cuidarse, porque tienen mucho qué perder”.

Lo cierto es que Trump es conocido como gran amante del beisbol. Sus allegados dicen que en su época de estudiante fue un outfielder con tremendo poder al bate.

Y hace décadas, como buen millonario newyorkino, compra todos los años para toda la temporada, un palco de los Yankees y otro de los Mets, los cuales utiliza para sus reuniones de negocios durante los juegos.

Por otra parte, cuando las familias Wilpon y Katz decidieron vender los Mets, Trump quiso adquirirlos, pero no todos los propietarios de los otros equipos lo aceptaron.

En cierta reunión se oyó a Trump referirse a la familia Ricketts así:

“Quiero mucho a Pete, pero tengo la impresión de que su hermano no me quiere nada”.

Ese hermano, Joe, fue quien dijo cuando la historia de los cinco millones: “Nuestra familia piensa que ha llegado el momento de la unidad, de olvidar las diferencias y estar al lado del candidato que puede hacer más grande nuestra Nación”.

La familia Ricketts ha aportado tradicionalmente gran ayuda económica a los candidatos republicanos. No solo como propietarios de los Cachorros, a los cuales adquirieron en 2009, sino también por ser dueños de TD Ameritrade Brokerage, con base en Omaha, Nebraska, fundada por el padre de los Ricketts, una de las empresas de seguros e inversiones más acreditadas de Estados Unidos.

Los Richetts invitarán a Trump a lanzar la primera pelota en algunos juegos, durante su posible campaña presidencial 2024.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

