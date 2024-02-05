Calls To The Hall Still Not Answered – Siguen Sin Responder Las Llamadas Al Salón

“If I had followed all the Rules, I would never have gotten anywhere”… Marylin Monroe.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) –

To the question, “Who knows anything about the Venezuelan Baseball Hall?”, Sergio Machado responded:

“Giner García, close to the Cárdenas Lares family and former director of the Venezuelan Baseball Museum Hall of Fame, told me: “I am not an official spokesperson, but I can say that the Museum is still active and perfectly, in the same way as it was. and has been for the last 20 years. There is no break, there is nothing in particular. It continues to function and the Museum is as it is, operating and seeking to make it even more notable in the future.”

Douglas Terán: “The inconstancy shown by the authorities or representatives of our Baseball Hall of Fame is very sad. I wonder, where are the statuettes of the exalted ones from the year 2022 or where will they go?”

Giner García is a serious, credible journalist. But then, why doesn’t anyone answer phone calls to the Hall’s numbers? Why doesn’t the president of the Hall, Juan José Ávila, answer when I call his private phone number? I tried again yesterday.

Very Active: The new owners of the Orioles arrived, as they say, “knocking down and capping.” They acquired pitcher, Corbin Burnes, in a trade with the Brewers, for infielder, Joey Ortiz, and pitcher, D.L. Hall. Burnes, 29, will earn $15,600,000 and will be a free agent in 2025. He has been to three All-Star Games, and in 2021 won the Cy Young.

Turner to Toronto: Meanwhile, the Blue Jays took the slugger, Justin Turner, 39, whom they signed for one season for $13 million, plus a possible million and a half in incentives. The Red Sox had promised him, to retain him, $13 million 400 thousand.

More from the Mets: The Mets, very restless, signed 37-year-old left-handed reliever Jake Diekman, who was a free agent, after pitching for the White Sox and Rays.

More About Pitching: The Dodgers hired the right-hander, Dinelson Lamet, 31 years old, for the minors, but with an invitation to Spring Training. Lamet comes from the Padres, Red Sox and Rockies. In 2023 he had such a bad season that his ERA was 11.71…?!

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Siguen Sin Responder Las Llamadas al Salón

“Si hubiera seguido todas las Reglas, nunca hubiera llegado a ninguna parte”… Marylin Monroe.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) –

A la pregunta, “¿Quién sabe algo del Salón del Beisbol Venezolano?”, Sergio Machado respondió:

“Giner García, cercano a la familia Cárdenas Lares y ex directivo del Salón de la Fama Museo del Beisbol Venezolano, me dijo: “No soy vocero oficial, pero sí puedo decir que el Museo sigue activo y perfectamente, de la misma manera como lo ha venido haciendo durante los últimos 20 años. No hay ningún receso, no hay nada en particular. Sigue funcionando y el Museo está tal cual, operando y buscando que en un futuro sea incluso más notable”.

Douglas Terán: “Es muy triste la inconstancia mostrada por las autoridades o representantes del nuestro Salón de Fama del Beisbol. Me pregunto, ¿a dónde irán a parar, o dónde están las estatuillas de los exaltados desde el año 2022?”.

Giner García es un periodista serio, creíble. Pero entonces, ¿por qué nadie responde a las llamadas telefónicas a los números del Salón? ¿Por qué el presidente del Salón, Juan José Ávila, tampoco contesta cuando se le llama a su teléfono privado?. Otra vez intenté ayer.

Muy Activos: Los nuevos propietarios de los Orioles, llegaron, como quien dice, “tumbando y capando”. Adquirieron al lanzador, Corbin Burnes, en un cambio con los Cerveceros, por el infielder, Joey Ortiz y el pitcher, D.L. Hall. Burnes, de 29 años, cobrará 15 millones 600 mil dólares, y podrá ser agente libre en 2025. Ha sido llevado a tres Juegos de Estrellas y en 2021, ganó el Cy Young.

Turner a Toronto: Entre tanto, los Blue Jays se llevaron al slugger, Justin Turner, de 39 años, a quien firmaron para una temporada por 13 millones, más millón y medio posible en incentivos. Los Medias Rojas le habían prometido, para retenerlo, 13 millones 400 mil.

Más de los Mets: Los Mets, muy inquietos, firmaron al relevista zurdo, de 37 años, Jake Diekman, quien era agente libre, tras lanzar para Medias Blancas y Rays.

Más de Pitcheo: Los Dodgers contrataron al derecho, Dinelson Lamet, de 31 años para las menores, pero con invitación a los entrenamientos Grandes. Lamet proviene de Padres, Medias Rojas y Rockies. En 2023 tuvo tan mala temporada, que su efectividad quedó en 11.71… ¡¿?!

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com