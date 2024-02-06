Manny Trillo; How He Was Born 73 Years Ago – Manny Trillo, Cómo Nació, Hace 73 Años

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, as always, will be Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from.

Ángel G. Rosario R. from Ciudad Bolívar, asks: “Can you reminisce about the interesting story of the birth of Manny Trillo?”

Dear friend Gelo: Manny Trillo, my family and I became good friends, because he is a fine gentleman and was a great big leaguer. Along with Roberto Alomar, the best second baseman of those decades. He played for 17 years, until 1989.

The story: On December 24, 1950, already at night, Manny’s mother, Trina Trillo, who was a nurse and an oriental woman with a powerful character, was nine months pregnant, but she began to prepare hallacas, against the warning of the family.

She told them: “What I know about my profession tells me that I can do the hallacas. So calm down.”

Shortly after 12, when they were going to serve dinner, the pain showed up and the anguish began. Fortunately, a friend who had a truck offered to take her to the Creole hospital in the town of Caripito, but the case was of such urgency that the baby, a future baseball star, came into this world on the highway and in the middle of Christmas. Trina had to take care of herself. When she arrived at the hospital, the child had already cried and urinated a lot.

Manny has had 73 birthdays.

Luis M. Hernández, from Valencia, reports: “I recently visited the Venezuelan Baseball Hall of Fame and it was open to the public with very good attention from the staff. I went around the entire place and didn’t see anything negative.”

Dear friend Luis Eme: Very grateful. But then, how and why did its president, Juan José Ávila, tell me otherwise and why does he not answer the calls?

Douglas Terán, from Caraballeda, asks: “Does Major League Baseball have authority over the Latin American Leagues and can they do something against the tendency of our young players towards rudeness, twerking and clowning, which harms our beloved sport? ”

Dear friend Doug: MLB could have so much authority that it owns the contracts of most of the players. However, the union system diminishes its strength. That unnecessary, ridiculous and harmful behavior, even the costumes with dyed hair and made clinches pointing toward the sky, say that it is part of intimacy, and that is untouchable.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Manny Trillo, Cómo Nació, Hace 73 Años

“Xenofóbico se pronuncia SENOfóbico, o sea, que es igual a tetafóbico”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana, como siempre, serán Días del Correo. Por favor, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Angel G. Rosario R. de Ciudad Bolívar, pregunta: “¿Puede recordar la interesante historia del nacimiento de Manny Trillo?” Amigo Gelo: Manny Trillo, mi familia y yo nos hicimos amigos, porque él es un fino caballero y fue gran bigleaguer. Junto con Roberto Alomar, el mejor segunda base de aquellas décadas. Jugó duramte 17 años, hasta 1989. La historia: El 24 de diciembre de 1950, ya en la noche, la mamá de Manny, Trina Trillo, quien era enfermera y una oriental de carácter poderoso, llevaba nueve meses de embarazo, pero comenzó a preparar hallacas, contra la advertencia de la familia. Ella les dijo: “Lo que sé de mi profesión me dice que puedo hacer las hallacas. Así que tranquilos”. Poco después de las 12, cuando iban a servir la cena, llegaron los dolores y comenzó la angustia. Afortunadamente, un amigo que tenía una camioneta, se ofreció a llevarla al hospital de la Creole, en Caripito, pero el caso era de tal urgencia que el bebé, futuro estelar del beisbol, llegó a este mundo en plena carretera y en plena Navidad. Trina tuvo que atenderse ella misma. Cuando llegó al hospital, ya el niño había llorado y orinado bastante. Manny ha cumplido años 73 veces. Luis M. Hernández, de Valencia, informa: “Recientemente visité el Salón de la Fama del Beisbol Venezolano y estaba abierto al público con muy buena atención del personal. Recorrí todo el local y no vi nada negativo”. Amigo Luis Eme: Muy agradecido. Pero entonces, ¿cómo y por qué su presidente, Juan José Ávila, me dijo lo contrario y por qué no atiende las llamadas? Douglas Terán, de Caraballeda, pregunta: “¿Tiene Major League Baseball autoridad sobre las Ligas de Latinoamérica y pueden hacer algo contra la tendencia de nuestros peloteros jóvenes hacia la mala educación, el perreo y la payasesca presencia, lo que perjudica nuestro querido deporte?” Amigo Doug: MLB podría tener tanta autoridad, que es propietaria de los contratos de la mayoría de los peloteros. Sin embargo, el sistema sindical le resta fuerza. Ese innecesario, ridículo y perjudicial comportamiento, incluso los disfraces de cabello teñido y hecho clinejas mirando al cielo, dicen que es parte de la intimidad, y eso es intocable.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5