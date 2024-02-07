Before Ichiro, Nomo Was a HOF Candidate – Antes de Ichiro, Nomo Fue Candidato al HOF

“Old and unanswerable question: How does the water enter the coconut?”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. And tomorrow it will also be extra, due to excess correspondence.

Ivo Álvarez of Germantown, Maryland, asks: “If a retired player is inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, and then has a notable and successful managerial career, can he be inducted again?”

Dear friend Ivo: Impossible!

Carlos González, from Barquisimeto, asks: “Which position has the most nominations to the Hall of Fame, and what does Bobby Cox do?”

Dear friend Chalo: Pitchers are the majority in Cooperstown, with 83… Bobby Cox has recovered from the stroke he suffered three years ago and will turn 84 on May 21. He is still in Texas, taking care of his numerous businesses, such as the chains Rosa’s Café, Taco Villa, Texas Burger and some more. He is a millionaire.

Ennio Minarini, from Montreal, asks: “What happened to Juan Yépez?”

Dear friend Yenio: Before Ichiro, Nomo Was a Cooperstown Candidate: He signed a minor league contract with the Nationals this year. A scout told me that they don’t think he’s material for the majors.

Adolfo Rickel, from Caracas, asks: “Before Ichiro Suzuki, has any other Asian been a candidate for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame and will you vote for them?”

Dear friend Dolf: Hideo Nomo was a candidate in 2014 and received six votes from the 571 voters that year, 1.1%, so he was eliminated. As for Ichiro, he would be the first in Asia to be elevated. But I don’t know, today, if I will vote for him. I’ll know in December.

Egidio Vásquez of Valera asks: “Is it true that Stan Musial asked the St. Louis Cardinals to lower his salary during a certain season?”

Dear friend Yiyo: It happened when they were going to play the 1962 season, because in 1961, Stan had earned 60 thousand dollars and hit .288. He was paid $55 thousand in 1962, when he raised the average to .330.

Antonio L. León G. from Tenerife, Canary Islands, comments: “When I saw Shohei Ohtani photographed next to Ronald Acuña, I observed in amazement how the Japanese man was well dressed, polite, grateful and modest. In addition, he said he wanted to contribute to the sport that has made him famous.

“Meanwhile, Acuña showed up with a more than ridiculous, grotesque hairstyle, and emphasizing that he was better than everyone. When a father or mother sees these two beings, who do they think they would want their child to imitate?”

Dear friend Toño: Not all parents are ashamed.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

