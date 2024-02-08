The Biggest Contract In Royals History – Mayor Contrato En La Historia De Los Royals

“Mom, at school there is a boy who says his name is José Luis Perales.”

“Oh, yes! And what is he like?”

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Extra Mail Day, due to excess mail.

Eduardo Montiel, from Houston, requests: “Please rate the following journalists and narrators in one word, Delio Amado León, EXCELLENT… Pancho Pepe Croquer, SUPERIOR… Gonzalo López Silvero, VERY PROFESSIONAL… Buck Canel, TEACHER… Felo Ramírez, GOOD … Arturo Celestino Álvarez, EXTRAORDINARY… Pedro (El Mago) Septién, HILARIOUS… Carlos Tovar Bracho, NOTABLE.

Argimiro Richondale of the Bronx asks: “Is it true that shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.’s contract with the Royals is scandalous?”

Dear friend Aryi: He is the greatest in the history of that franchise. It begins by being for 11 seasons, for 288 million 800 thousand dollars. But then there are clauses that can take it up to 14 years for $377 million, close to $27 million annually. Bobby is in his 23 years of age.

Pedro L. Vargas, from Coro, says: Regarding the Venezuelan Baseball Hall of Fame, I think the scandal that has been created is unnecessary. You are getting caught in a Venezuelan tangle. The place is working, that Mr. J.J. Ávila, I don’t know with what intention, said that to you. Mr. Giner García already gave the information about it and also Luis Manuel Hernández, who was elevated to that facility. Let’s turn the page.”

Amable Rojas J. from Santo Domingo, asks: “Who do you think is the best prospect of the year in training camp?”

Dear friend Ama: Jackson Holliday, of the Orioles, excellent contact and power hitter, a better than average shortstop, and just 20 years old.

Alfonso Ramírez, from Saltillo, reports: “I went to the Monterrey Hall of Fame, interested in seeing the library that you donated to that Museum. I thought it was a modest collection of books, as private libraries usually are, so I was tremendously surprised to learn that it has been highly rated by the United States Library of Congress. Thank you very much, Don Juan, on behalf of Mexico.

Ricardo Peñaranda, from Las Vegas, asks: “How are the Dodgers going to use pitcher Walker Buehler, who had Tommy John surgery in August 2022?”

Dear friend Chardo: He will not pitch at the beginning of the 2024 season, but in May or June. Doctors and trainers check him daily. They will tell when can he start throwing the ball.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5 TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Mayor Contrato En La Historia De Los Royals

“Mamá, en la escuela hay un niño que dice llamarse José Luis Perales”.

“¡Ah, sí!, ¿y cómo es él?”

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es Día Extra Del Correo, por exceso de correspondencia.

Eduardo Montiel, de Houston, solicita: “Por favor califique en una sola palabra a los siguientes periodistas y narradores, Delio Amado León, EXCELENTE… Pancho Pepe Croquer, SUPERIOR… Gonzalo López Silvero, PROFESIONALÍSIMO… Buck Canel, MAESTRO… Felo Ramírez, BUENO… Arturo Celestino Álvarez, EXTRAORDINARIO… Pedro (El Mago) Septién, GRACIOSÍSIMO… Carlos Tovar Bracho, NOTABLE. Argimiro Richondale, de El Bronx, pregunta: “¿Cierto que el contrato del shortstop, Bobby Witt hijo, con los Royals es escandaloso?” Amigo Aryi: Es el mayor en la historia de esa franquicia. Comienza por ser para 11 temporadas, por 288 millones 800 mil dólares. Pero después hay cláusulas que pueden llevarlo hasta 14 años por $377 millones, cerca de $27 millones anuales. Bobby está en sus 23 años de edad. Pedro L. Vargas, de Coro, opina: Acerca del Salón de la Fama del Beisbol Venezolano, creo innecesario el escándalo que se ha armado. Usted está cayendo entrampado en una maraña a la venezolana. El lugar está funcionando, ese señor J.J. Ávila, no se con qué intención le dijo eso a usted. Ya el licenciado Giner García dio su información y también Luis Manuel Hernández, quien fuera elevado a ese recinto. Pasemos la página”.

Amable Rojas J. de Santo Domingo, pregunta: “¿Quién cree es el mejor prospecto del año en los campos de entrenamientos?” Amigo Ama: Jackson Holliday, de los Orioles, excelente bateador de contacto y de poder y un shortstop mejor que el promedio, apenas a los 20 años de edad. Alfonso Ramírez, de Saltillo, informa: “Fui al Salón de la Fama de Monterrey, interesado en conocer la biblioteca que usted le donó a ese Museo. Pensaba que era una modesta colección de libros, como suelen ser las bibliotecas particulares, por lo que me llevé tremenda sorpresa al conocer que ha sido calificada por la Biblioteca del Congreso de Estados Unidos con alto rango. Muchas gracias, don Juan, en nombre de México. Ricardo Peñaranda, de Las Vegas, pregunta: “¿Cómo van a utilizar los Dodgers al lanzador Walker Buehler, operado con la Tommy John en agosto del 2022?” Amigo Chardo: No lanzará a comienzos de la temporada 2024, sino en mayo o junio. Médicos y trainers lo chequean a diario. Ellos dirán cuándo puede comenzar a lanzar pelotas.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5