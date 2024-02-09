The Orioles’ Pitching Continues to Get Ready – Sigue Armándose el Pitcheo de Los Orioles

“No one is hated by the incapable as much as someone who tells the truth”… Plato.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Eureka! After dozens of attempts, the president of the Venezuelan Baseball Hall of Fame, Juan José Ávila, answered my call. He says that I did not correctly interpret what I heard, because the Hall is doing very well, “despite the national problems.” He didn’t explain why he didn’t answer the phone when he called him…

** On the other hand, a lady identified as Alejandra Vera, who claims to be from “communication, networks and event production” of the Hall, informed the beetle of this column, Sergio Machado, that everything is going very well there, excellent. But she does not answer the question why they do not answer the Hall’s telephone numbers, 011-58 0412-500-08-85 and 011-58 241-8410-0-00…

** I don’t know if she is the same lady, but months ago someone worked in public relations at that venue who dealt more with pictorial exhibitions and the stories of Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dalí than with baseball…

** I’m glad that that, in Valencia, was pure happiness and good luck… Hip, hip, hooray!…

-o-o-o-

“Genius is made up of two percent talent and 98 percent persevering application”… Ludwig Van Beethoven.

“When you miss a place, what you really miss is the time that corresponds to that place. It is not the places that are missed, but the times”… Jorge Luis Borges.

-o-o-o-

** It was 104 years ago today that it was prohibited to throw home balls with saliva, grease or other substances that helped pitchers. But 17 who depended on that pitch continued to be allowed, among those, three who made it to the Hall of Fame, Burleigh Grimes, Stan Covaleski and Red Farver…

** The Yankees wanted and tried to get Corbin Burnes, but their Division rivals, the Baltimore Orioles, were the ones who got the valuable starting pitcher, instead with the Brewers…

** Veteran left-handed pitcher, Clayton Kershaw, decided to stay with the Dodgers in his 17th season. He has shoulder surgery, so he won’t be able to pitch until after June…

** They are celebrating full throttle in Cincinnati this weekend, the acquisition of the Mexican from Baja California, Ichiro Cano, the 18 years old shortstop who bats from both sides of the plate, and who they predict will be extraordinary…

-o-o-o-

“I want to be a good person so that I know it, not so that others know what I am”… Saint Francis of Assisi.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Sigue Armándose el Pitcheo de Los Orioles

“A nadie odian tanto los incapaces, como a quien dice la verdad”… Platón.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ¡Eureka!, después de docenas de intentos, el presidente del Salón de la Fama del Beisbol Venezolano, Juan José Ávila, me ha contestado una llamada. Dice que yo no interpreté correctamente lo que le oí, porque el Salón macha muy bien, “no obstante los problemas nacionales”. No explicó por qué no contestaba al teléfono cuando le llamaba…

** Por otra parte, una dama identificada como Alejandra Vera, quien dice ser, de “comunicación, redes y producción de eventos” del Salón, informó al coleóptero de esta columna, Sergio Machado, que allá todo va muy bien, excelente. Pero no responde a la pregunta de por qué no contestan a los teléfonos del Salón, 011-58 0412-500-08-85 y 011-58 241-8410-0-00…

** No sé si es la misma señora, pero en relaciones públicas de ese recinto trabajaba hace meses alguien que se ocupaba más de exhibiciones pictóricas y de las historias de Pablo Picasso y Salvador Dalí, que del beisbol…

** Me alegro de que aquello, en Valencia, sea pura felicidad y buen andar… ¡Hip, hip, hurra!…

-o-o-o- “El genio se compone del dos por ciento de talento y el 98 por ciento de perseverante aplicación”… Ludwig Van Beethoven.

“Cando se extraña un lugar, lo que realmente se extraña es la época que corresponde a ese lugar. No se extrañan los sitios, sino los tiempos”… Jorge Luis Borges.

-o-o-o-

** Hace hoy 104 años que prohibieron lanzar para home pelotas con saliva, grasa u otras sustancias cooperadoras con los pitchers. Pero a 17 que dependían de ese lanzamiento, se lo siguieron permitiendo, entre esos, tres que llegaron al Hall de la fama, Burleigh Grimes, Stan Covaleski y Red Farver…

** Los Yankees deseaban y trataban de lograr a Corbin Burnes, pero sus rivales en la División, los Orioles de Baltimore, fueron quienes lograron al valioso pitcher abridor, en cambio con los Cerveceros…

** El veterano lanzador zurdo, Clayton Kershaw, decidió seguir con los Dodgers en su campaña 17. Está operado del hombro, por lo que no podrá lanzar sino después de junio…

** A toda máquina celebran en Cincinnati este fin de semana, la adquisición del mexicano de Baja California, Ichiro Cano, de 18 años, shortstop que batea a lo zurdo y a lo derecho y de quien predicen será extraordinario…

-o-o-o-

“Quiero ser buena persona para saberlo yo, no para que los demás sepan cómo soy”… San Francisco de Asís.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5