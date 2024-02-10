Christian Inseparable From His Adored Mother – Cristiano Inseparable De Su Adorada Madre

“There are many wonders in the universe, but the masterpiece of creation is the heart of a mother”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – I am deeply grateful to “QUORA” for this. It is a moving story in the world of football:

“Why does your mother still live with you, why don’t you build her a house?”

Cristiano Ronaldo responds:

My mother raised me and dedicated her life to me. She used to sleep hungry, just to feed me. We didn’t have enough money. She worked as a maid seven days a week and nights, to buy my first shoes so I could play soccer.

I dedicate all my success to her, and she will be by my side as long as she lives, she has everything I can give her.

“She is my refuge and my greatest gift.”

First of the 2024 Draft

The first two to be selected in this year’s draft will be West Virginia infielder, JJ Wettherhold, and first baseman, Nick Kurtz, from Wake Forest, as announced yesterday by Baseball America. And they commented that they don’t know which of the two will be chosen first, because they both have great conditions… Great going guys, great going!!…

Olympic Baseball in Los Angeles 2028

In the 2028 Olympics, in Los Angeles, baseball will return to these competitions, after having been removed at the conclusion of the 2004 Olympic Games. Even the owners of Major League teams seem willing to allow their stars to compete at that level, since they have found some reasons, such as that they will only use them for a week.

Gary Sánchez is Now a Brewer

The Yankees let go of the 31 years old Dominican catcher, Gary Sánchez. But the Brewers rescued him and already have him on the roster. He will be paid seven million dollars for the 2024 season.

Adolis García Continues to Star in Texas

Without the Cuban from Ciego de Ávila, Adolis García, the Rangers would hardly have won the World Series in 2023. For this reason, and even though he was injured at the end of that Series, they have signed him in Texas for two seasons, for 14 million, that can become 20 million 250 thousand, via incentives.

Adolis, the outfielder, who will turn 31 years on March 2, was going to arbitration on Thursday, but this new contract frees him from that procedure, at least until 2026. Scouts affirm that there are very few outfielders as brilliant as García, both batting and defending.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

