Dreams of Wealth Via His Little Son – Sueños De Riqueza Vía Su Pequeño Hijo

“We conceived the child for pleasure. The responsibility of raising him properly and within his happiness is a sacred commitment”… Justino Sánchez.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The head of the household, who is a Venezuelan plumber and electrician, has a visa that allows him to work in the United States, but decided to abandon those productive professions. He explained to me:

“I’m going to dedicate myself to preparing my son for when the time comes to sign. I know that they are going to give him a million-dollar bonus and that later he will earn more millions for playing.”

The gentleman, his wife and Javier, the 13-year-old boy, came to my home together. She opposes her husband’s plans, and she even talks about divorce and that she will ask for custody of the boy, so that he can continue his studies.

“How is he going to waste time studying?” He replies, “so, after High School and a long time in College, he can earn a few thousand dollars a month?”

But, well, lets see what does the boy Javier, who is the most important person in the case, have to say? I asked him and he told me:

“I don’t know. Dad knows more about this than I do… The truth is that I like to play baseball, but to have fun. “I dreamed of being an architect, until a scout told him that I was big leaguer material.”

Well, at any age it is difficult to predict something like that, but at 13, it is not difficult, but impossible. Of course. The scout had to give a positive answer. No scout says that a young man is not suitable for the Major Leagues.

Dad also commented:

“If you see my guy picking up balls at shortstop and hitting with power, you will think the same as the scout and I.”

I asked him to explain his plans to me. And it seems that he has them very well thought out. He said:

“My wife can work, for a while, and maintain the household, and we can also get help from some relatives. It will only be for about three or four years, until they sign Javierito. Afterwards, we will be millionaires… What do you mean, millionaires!?… Multimillionaires!!”

The plumber-electrician asked my opinion, maybe hoping that, being a baseball person, I would agree with him. But I couldn’t do that.

I suggested: “Let Javier continue playing for fun, stay active in your two professions and when he turns 17 or 18, we’ll see. Furthermore, since he will play well trained, in High School and in College, many scouts will get to see him.

I don’t think the man left too convinced of what I advised him… That’s life!

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Sueños de Riqueza Vía su Pequeño Hijo

“Concebimos al hijo por placer. La responsabilidad de criarlo debidamente y dentro de su felicidad, es un compromiso sagrado”… Justino Sánchez.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El jefe de la casa, quien es plomero y electricista, venezolano, tiene visa que le permite trabajar en Estados Unidos, pero decidió abandonar esas productivas profesiones. Me explicó:

“Es que me voy a dedicar a preparar a mi hijo para cuando llegue la hora de firmar. Sé que le van a dar un bono millonario y que después cobrará más millones por jugar”.

El caballero, su esposa y Javier, el niño de 13 años, vinieron juntos a casa. Ella se opone a los planes de su marido, y hasta habla de divorcio y de que pedirá la custodia del muchacho, para que siga sus estudios.

“¿Cómo va a perder el tiempo en estudiar?” replica él, “para después de mucho High School y prolongada Universidad, salir a cobrar unos pocos miles al mes”.

Pero, bueno ¿y qué dice el niño Javier, quien es la persona más importante del caso? Se lo pregunté y me dijo:

“No lo sé. Papá sabe más de eso que yo… La verdad, es que me gusta jugar al beisbol, pero para divertirme. Yo soñaba con ser arquitecto, hasta que un scout le dijo que yo tenía material de bigleaguer”.

Pues, a cualquier edad es difícil predecir algo como eso, pero a los 13, no es difícil, sino imposible. Por supuesto. El scout tenía que dar una respuesta positiva. Ningún scout dice que un joven no sirve para las Grandes Ligas.

También comentó papá:

“Si usted ve a mi muchacho recogiendo pelotas en el shortstop y conectando sus batazos con poder, opinará lo mismo que el scout y que yo”.

Le pedí me explicara sus planes. Y tal parece que los tiene muy bien pensados. Dijo:

“Mi esposa puede trabajar, por un tiempo y mantener la casa, y también podemos conseguir ayuda de algunos parientes. Será solo durante unos tres o cuatro años, hasta que firmen a Javierito. Después, seremos millonarios… ¿¡Cómo que millonarios!?… ¡¡Multimillonarios!!”.

El plomero-electricista pedía mi opinión, esperaba que, por ser persona del beisbol, le daría la razón. Pero no podía hacer eso.

Le sugerí: “Deje que Javier siga jugando para divertirse, siga usted activo en sus dos profesiones y cuando él cumpla los 17 o 18, ya veremos. Además, como jugará bien entrenado, en High School y en la Universidad, muchos scouts lo verán.

No creo el señor se fuera convencido de lo que le aconsejé… ¡Así es la vida!

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

