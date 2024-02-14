Votes for Valenzuela in the Hall of Fame – Votos Para Valenzuela en el Hall de la Fama

“It is better to make a fool of yourself than to be boring”… Marylín Monroe.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Remember to send your full name and the town or city where you are writing from.

Emiliano Bueno R. from Culiacán, asks: “How long has it been since the Expos left Montreal and how many seasons did they play there?”

Dear friend Millo: They premiered there on April 14, 1969, with a victory over the Cardinals, 8-7, before 29,184 people, at Jarry Park. It was the first game of the Major League season in Canada.

The Expos remained in that park for eight seasons, before moving to Olympic Stadium in 1977. From there they went to Washington in 2005 to become the Nationals.

Obdulia Sposito, from Maracaibo, asks: “Who was the White Sox shortstop that Alfonso (Chico) Carrasquel replaced, and when did Luis Aparicio replace him?”

Dear friend Yuya: First response, Luke Appling; the other, 1956.

Argimiro Peña, from Puebla, asks: “How did Fernando Valenzuela fare as a candidate for the Hall of Fame, and did you vote for him?”

Dear friend Miro: He was a modest candidate of only two years. In 2003 he obtained 6.02% of the votes and in 2004, just 3.8%, so he was eliminated. I did not vote for him because, like most of my colleagues, I considered and still consider that he did not deserve it.

Rolando Pérez D. of Atlanta asks: “If you have a Major League team, and Cy Young, Babe Ruth and Honus Wagner are available, but you can only pick one, who do you take?”

Dear friend Rollie: Very simple, whoever I need to improve the roster, Young pitching, Ruth hitting, Wagner defensively in the infield.

Aroldis Hernández, from Matanzas, asks: “How and why was it possible for a man from Havana, Esteban Bellán, to be the first Latin American big leaguer in New York in 1871?”

Dear friend Aro: Because he was a university student there and a stellar third baseman. Baseball was in fashion that year, so they inaugurated the National Association. And I inform you: they had not yet invented gloves, so Bellán played with bare hands.

Jahnny Iturrieta of St. Cloud, Minnesota, asks: “So you think it’s sinful for a father to try to make his son a millionaire?”

Dear friend Ja: That’s not true. The serious thing is that he doesn’t want the boy to study, if you are referring to Javier’s father, whom I mentioned in last Sunday’s column.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

