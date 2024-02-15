Now Everything is New for Shohei Ohtani – Ahora Todo es Nuevo Para Shohei Ohtani

“He who becomes a worm should not complain if people step on him”… Immanuel Kant.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Question of the Week: The first night game in the Major Leagues was held on May 24, 1935, at Crosley Field in Cincinnati. The Reds, with Paul Derringer pitching all nine innings, beat the Phillies 2-1, in front of 20,422 people. How long did that meeting last?

The Answer: Of course, without any Japanese clock on the pitchers, or any of the other new tricks, those nine innings lasted only one hour and 35 minutes.

15 Japanese with The Mets

The Mets signed 29-year-old Japanese right-hander Shintaro Fujinami. He is the country’s 15th on Flushing rosters, and has been signed to a one-year deal.

In 2023, Fujinami appeared in 64 games, with the A’s and Orioles, recording seven wins, eight losses, two saves and a 6.13 ERA.

The Press and Shohei

The average number of reporters who follow the teams in training is 25. But Shohei Ohtani is followed by 54.

The Japanese made some very intelligent statements at the beginning of spring training. He said:

“I am going to act like a first-year rookie in these tasks, because I need to adapt to the new team. And the training camps are also new for me, the city is new, my teammates are new, the manager and the coaches are new, the fans are new. All new”.

True, dear Shohei, even your compensatioin, from 28 million 216 thousand 944 dollars per season to $70 million… You’re doing well, guy, you’re doing well!

Japanese Health

Dodgers doctors and trainers diagnosed that Ohtani’s elbow is now ready to hit. But not to pitch.

Shohei will only be designated hitter this year and will begin pitching in practice at the beginning of 2025.

“I don’t feel any discomfort,” said the Japanese, “and as you can see I’m hitting the ball well.”

He has gotten the ball out on every second swing. Tremendous average.

With Three Catchers

The Pirates now have the Cuban from Havana catcher, Yasmani Grandal, a 35-year-old veteran. They plan to play like last year, without a starting catcher, with a combination of three, since they also have Jason Delay and Endy Rodríguez, a Cibaeño from Santiago, D.R..

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Ahora Todo es Nuevo Para Shohei Ohtani

“Quien se convierte en gusano, no debe quejarse si la gente lo pisa”… Immanuel Kant.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: El primer juego nocturno en Grandes Ligas, se celebró el 24 de mayo de 1935, en el Crosley Field, de Cincinnati. Los Rojos, con Paul Derringer lanzado los nueve innings, les ganaron a los Phillies 2-1, ante 20 mil 422 personas. ¿Cuánto tiempo duró ese encuentro?

La Respuesta: Por supuesto, sin nipones ningún reloj sobre los lanzadores, ni otras de las nuevas artimañas, esos nueve innings duraron solamente una hora 35 minutos. 15 Nipones con Los Mets Los Mets contrataron al lanzador derecho y japonés, Shintaro Fujinami, de 29 años. Es el décimo quinto de su país en rosters de Flushing, y ha sido firmado por una temporada. En 2023, Fujinami apareció en 64 juegos, con Atléticos y Orioles, sumando siete victorias, ocho derrotas, dos salvados y efectividad de 6.13

La Prensa y Shohei

El promedio de reporteros que sigue a los equipos en los entrenamientos, es de 25. Pero a Shoehi Ohtani lo siguen 54.

El japonés hizo unas declaraciones muy inteligentes al comenzar los trabajos primaverales. Dijo:

“Voy a actuar como un novato de primer año en estas labores, porque necesito adaptarme al nuevo equipo. Y también son para mí nuevos los campos de entrenamientos, nueva es la ciudad, nuevos mis compañeros, nuevo el mánager y los coaches, nuevos los fanáticos. Todo nuevo”.

Cierto, querido Shohei, hasta los honorarios, de 28 millones 216 mil 944 dólares por temporada a $70 millones… ¡Vas bien, muchacho, vas bien!

Salud Japonesa

Médicos y trainers de los Dodgers diagnosticaron que el codo de Ohtani ya está preparado para batear. Pero no para lanzar.

Shohei será solamente designado este año y comenzará a lanzar en prácticas al comenzar 2025.

“No siento ningún malestar” dijo el japonés, “y como pueden ver le estoy dando bien a la bola”.

Ha sacado la pelota en uno de cada dos swings. Tremendo promedio.

Con Tres Catchers

Los Piratas tienen ahora al receptor cubano y habanero, Yasmani Grandal, veterano de 35 años. Planifican juagar como el año pasado, sin cátcher titular, con una combinación de tres, ya que también tienen a Jason Delay y a Endy Rodríguez, cibaeño de Santiago.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos

