Don Gullett, Hero of the Reds, Died – Murió Don Gullett Héroe De Los Rojos

“It would be wonderful if my children loved me the way I love them”… Joseph McKadew

“Drunkenness is voluntary madness” … Seneca.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE)-Southpaw Don Gullett just lost the most important game of his life. He has died at 73 years of age, because his heart did not want to accompany him anymore.

When he was on the mound for the Reds, 1970-1976, the team was supposed to win. Well, the Cincinnati guys in those years won almost every day. Gullett was the leader of the rotation when they won two consecutive World Series.

Gullett, plagued by injuries, retired after the 1978 season, with a record of 109-50, 3.11 and was then a pitching instructor for the Reds. He was elevated to the Hall of Fame in 2002. Unforgettable figure! …

** The Red Sox continue to strengthen the bullpen, with the signing of 36-year-old left-hander Lucas Luetge. He comes from a biceps injury…

** The Marlins were trying yesterday to sign Colombian slugger Gio Urshela, who has proven to be a star at third base. He suffered a pelvic injury last year, when he played with the Angels, after having also worn, since 2008, the uniforms of the Indians, Blue Jays, Yankees and Twins. His record, batting average of .278, 68 home runs and 279 RBIs…

-o-o-o-

“I bought a parrot, and my phone bill tripled”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

** Justin Verlander will not be ready for opening day, with the Astros. He himself said: “My body, at 40 years old (41 on Tuesday), does not respond like it did when I was 25”…

** The Nationals people believe that outfielder Jesse Winker, 30, can return to his best All-Star days, so they signed him to the minors, despite having been plagued during the previous season, with pain in the waist…

** It was 129 years ago today that National League umpire Bill Betts announced that he had invented and perfected the device for counting balls, strikes and outs during games. Bill gave one to each umpire. Versions of this same machine are the ones used today…

** The contract signed the day before yesterday by the Phillies and starting pitcher Aaron Nola is for seven seasons, for 172 million dollars. At the same time, another starter, Zack Wheeler and his agents, were talking yesterday about an extension…

-o-o-o-

“Last weekend, my dog went to the Flea Circus… and stole the show”… La Pimpi.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Sopanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

