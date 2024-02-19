Letters From Beyond: From Walter Johnson To Justin Verlander – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Walter Johnson Para Justin Verlander

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Dear Justin:

My greeting today to you is a single word, retire! If by dawn this Monday you have not already done so.

You already know who I am, right? I am the winningest pitcher in history, after Cy Young. He left with 511 victories and I with 417. The only two with 400 or more victories.

And you have achieved everything good in baseball and in your private life, including winning 244 games in the Major Leagues, having as a wife the very beautiful and talented actress-model, Kate Upton, who has also gifted you a lovely baby.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, my friend Justin, you are going to celebrate your 41st birthday and there you are, in West Palm Beach, in uniform with your Astros, to appear in your 19th season.

What need do you have for that, dear friend Justin?

You have a record of 257-141, 3.24, the best among all active pitchers. You have earned 360 million 848 thousand 33 dollars, plus what you earn from the sale of souvenirs, cards and commercial appearances.

If you spend a million dollars a year, which is no easy task, it will take you more than 360 years to squander your fortune. It is also not an easy task to live 360 years after one has already turned 41.

You will allege that in Houston they have signed you for another 43 million 333 thousand 333 dollars for this year, plus 35 million for 2025.

But since 2017 you have not been the confident pitcher of other seasons.

Dear Justin, a deep heavenly voice advises you on the wise measure of re-ti-ring.

I know what Kate says: “Justin is doing great. He looks strong, vigorous and youthful on the mound.”

I suggest you ignore it. Kate will know a lot about how to love you and make you happy at home, but she knows nothing about baseball.

Your history is full of resonant events, such as your Cy Young awards and your postseason exploits. You have left signs of a notable pitcher. You even have a mark that only two pitchers have achieved in more than 70 years. The other Don Newcombe. Yes, you two are the only ones in history who have managed to win the Rookie of the Year title, the Cy Young and the Most Valuable qualification at the same time.

Go back, hug Kate, put the baby in your lap and revel in all the good you left in your history as a player.

You won’t win 300 games. You no longer have a way to add the 43 victories that you are missing, enjoy your 41 years of age, because those will not return. And from 2045 onwards, you will tell your grandchildren how and why they have a grandfather with such an extraordinary life in the Major Leagues.

Justin: I advise you because I love you. Retire…

Hugs, Walter.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Mas Allá

De Walter Johnson Para Justin Verlander

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Estimado Justin:

Mi saludo de hoy para tí es una sola palabra, ¡retítrate!, si es que al amanecer de hoy lunes no lo has – hecho ya.

Ya sabes quién soy, ¿no? Soy el pitcher más ganador en la historia, después de Cy Young. Él se fue con 511 victorias y yo con 417. Los únicos dos con 400 y más victorias.

Y tú has logrado todo lo bueno en el beisbol y en la vida privada, incluso, ganar 244 juegos en Grandes Ligas, tener por esposa a la muy hermosa y bella actriz-modelo, Kate Upton, quien además te ha dado una encantadora bebé.

Mañana martes, amigo Justin, vas a celebrar tus 41 años de edad y ahí estás, en West Palm Beach, uniformado con tus Astros, para aparecer en tu temporada 19.

¿Qué necesidad tienes de eso, amigo Justin?

Tienes récord de 257-141, 3.24, el mejor entre todos los pitchers activos, Has cobrado 360 millones 848 mil 33 dólares, más lo que te produce la venta de souvenirs, barajitas y apariciones comerciales.

Si gastas un millón de dólares por año, lo que no es tarea fácil, necesitarás más de 360 años para dilapidar tu fortuna. Tampoco es tarea fácil vivir 360 años después que uno ya ha cumplido 41.

Alegarás que en Houston te tienen firmado por otros 43 millones 333 mil 333 dólares para este año, más 35 millones por 2025.

Pero es que, desde 2017 no has sido el lanzador seguro de otras temporadas.

Amigo Justin, una profunda voz celestial te aconseja la sabia medida de re-ti-rar-te.

Ya sé lo que dice Kate: “Justin está muy bien. Se ve fuerte, vigoroso y juvenil sobre la lomita”.

Te sugiero no hacerle caso. Kate sabrá mucho de cómo amarte y hacerte feliz en el hogar, pero nada sabe de beisbol.

Tu historia está plagada de resonantes hechos, como tus premios Cy Young y tus hazañas en postemporadas. Has dejado señales de notable lanzador. Hasta posees una marca que solamente han alcanzado dos lanzadores en más de 70 años. El otro Don Newcombe. Sí, ustedes dos son los únicos en la historia que han logrado ganar a la vez el título de Novato del año, el Cy Young y la calificación de Más Valioso.

Retírate, abraza a Kate, colócate la bebé en las piernas y regodéate sobre tanto de bueno que dejas en tu historia.

No ganarás 300 juegos. Ya no tienes cómo sumar las 43 victorias que te faltan, disfruta tus 41 años de edad, porque esos no volverán. Y de 2045 en adelante, contarás a tus nietos cómo y por qué tienen un abuelo de tan extraordinaria vida en Grandes Ligas.

Justin: te lo aconsejo porque te quiero. Retírate…

Abrazos, Walter.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

