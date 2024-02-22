Rafael Devers Protests Against His Own Team – Protesta Rafael Devers Contra Su Propio Equipo

“That little neighbor of mine is more abused than a library computer mouse”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Colombian from Cartagena, Gío Urshela, signed yesterday, only for one season, with the Tigres, for one million 500 thousand dollars. In Detroit they have added pitchers Kenta Maeda and Jack Flaherty to the roster these days, plus outfielder Mark Canha. They hope that, in addition to third base, he will eventually play in other areas of the infield. He comes from a pelvic fracture…

** By the way, Urshela loves journalism, he is married to Dana, a Colombian journalist.

**The Marlins were yesterday on the verge of signing Tim Anderson, 30 years old and one of the best hitters available. What they project in Miami is that this shortstop will form the daily double play combination with Luis Arráez. Anderson played with the White Sox from 2016 until last year, and appeared in the 2021 and 2022 All-Star Games, won the 2020 Silver Slugger and was the 2019 batting champion…

“My wife and I were very happy for more than 20 years… But that was when we met”… Pacomio.

** In another era, Rafael Devers would have been expelled, not only from his team, the Red Sox, but from all of Baseball, including Mexico, Japan and Korea. The Dominican said that the executives at Fenway Park had not taken care of putting together a winning roster in recent years, “and they know what we need, everyone knows what we need, so they should solve the failures that we suffer.” The Red Sox have finished last in the Division in 2022 and 2023, in both cases with a record of 78-84…

** Eric Hosmer, 34, is retiring from baseball to dedicate himself to his information company, MoonBall Media, in which he already broadcasts podcasts. He played first base for seven seasons with the Royals, 2011-2017, which was part of their 2015 World Series championship. He then played for the Padres and Red Sox for eight seasons, earning $144 million. His total records: .276 batting average, 198 home runs and 893 RBIs…

** The Yankees begin their training games tomorrow Saturday, when they visit the Tigers, in Lakeland, with the Dominican, Luis Gil as the starting pitcher. Juan Soto, also with the Yankees, will play for the first time on Sunday in Tampa, against the Blue Jays…

“Never break the silence, unless it is to improve it”… Ludwig van Beethoven.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Protesta Rafael Devers Contra Su Propio Equipo

“Esa vecinita mía está más manoseada que mouse de computadora de biblioteca”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El colombiano de Cartagena, Gío Urshela, firmó ayer, solamente para una temporada, con los Tigres, por un millón 500 mil dólares. En Detroit han agregado al roster en estos días a los lanzadores, Kenta Maeda y Jack Flaherty, más el outfielder, Mark Canha. De Urshela esperan que, además de tercera base, juegue eventualmente en otras áreas del infield. Él procede de una fractura de pelvis…

**Por cierto, Urshela adora al periodismo, está casado con Dana, periodista colombiana.

**Los Marlins estaban ayer a punto de firmar a Tim Anderson, de 30 años y uno de los mejores bateadores disponibles. Lo que proyectan en Miami es que ese shortstop forme la combinación de double plays de todos los día con Luis Arráez. Anderson jugó con los Medias Blancas desde 2016 hasta el año pasado, y apareció en los Juegos de Estrellas de 2021 y 2022, ganó El Bate de Plata de 2020 y fue campeón de bateo en 2019…

“Mi esposa y yo fuimos muy felices durante más de 20 años… Pero fue entonces cuando nos conocimos”… Pacomio.

** En otra época, Rafael Devers hubiera sido expulsado, no solo de su equipo, los Medias Rojas, sino de todo el Beisbol, incluso México, Japón y Corea. El dominicano dijo que los ejecutivos en Fenway Park no se habían ocupado de armar un roster ganador en los último años, “y ellos saben lo que necesitamos, todo el mundo sabe lo que necesitamos, por lo que deberían resolver las fallas que sufrimos”. Los Medias Rojas han terminado últimos en la División en 2022 y 2023, en ambos casos con record de 78-84…

** Eric Hosmer, de 34 años, se retira como pelotero, para dedicarse a su empresa informativa, MoonBall Media, en la cual ya transmite podcasts. Jugó en primera base siete temporadas con los Royals, 2011-2017, por lo que fue parte de la victoria en la Serie Mundial de 2015. Después jugó para Padres y Medias Rojas ocho temporadas, cobrando 144 millones de dólares. Sus récords totales: Promedio al bate .276, 198 jonrones y 893 carreras impulsadas…

** Los Yankees comienzan mañana sábado sus juegos de entrenamientos, cuando visitan a los Tigres, en Lakeland, con el dominicano, Luis Gil como pitcher abridor. Juan Soto, igualmente con los Yankees, jugará por primera vez el domingo en Tampa, frente a los Blue Jays…

“Jamás rompas el silencio, si no es para mejorarlo”… Ludwig van Beethoven.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

