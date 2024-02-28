Horrible; Children’s Cell Phones and Tablets – Horribles; Celulares y Tabletas de los Niños

“I wanted to have an affair with a university student…: Well, Barbarita started studying this year”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Remember to send your full name and the town or city where you are writing from.

Antonio León, from Tenerife, says: “The best thing that could have happened to Juan Soto is to have joined the Yankees, a serious organization, with discipline in its players, no matter how big stars they are or think they are. The first thing inside that striped uniform is the lineage. They are one of the few who continue to respect this beautiful sport. Not everyone can handle the weight of those stripes. They will help Juan, if he matures and knows how to appreciate it, moving away from ridiculous hairstyles and colors to be a true professional, an example to the crowds… For the good of baseball, I hope he takes that step forward.”

Mercedes Richadalby, from Orlando, asks: “What do you think about the use of modern technology (cell phones, tablets) by children instead of playing ball?”

Dear friend Meché: Many mothers and fathers have delegated their obligations towards their children to these implements. This is how they turn the boys into characters, not only away from baseball, but from all the entertainment typical of children.

They don’t breed humans, but automatons. This is a lost generation for humanity. And the worst thing is that those clumsy parents often say: “All children do that now.” Horrible apology, tremendous declaration of incapacity and total lack of responsibility.

Thomas Rengifo, from Mazatlán, asks: “Is it true that there will be an expansion of four Major League teams, two on each side?”

Dear friend Tommy: Nobody has talked about that, least of all commissioner Rob Manfred, who is always very busy, helping his partners, ESPN and FOX.

Ronny Anchettis of Boston asks: “Who was the manager who won more than two thousand games managing in the Major Leagues, without ever having played at that level?”

Dear friend Ron: It was Joe McCarthy. He managed the Cubs, 1926-1930; to the Yankees, 1931-1946; and the Red Sox, 1948-1950. He won 2,125 games and lost 1,333. He also won seven World Series. And he was inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame in 1957.

McCarthy played college ball, and remained a minor league player for 15 years, at second base with the Toledo Mud Hens, Buffalo Bisons and Louisville Colonels. But he never played, not even a single inning, in the Major Leagues.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

Horribles Celulares y Tablas de los Niños

“Quería tener una aventura con una universitaria…: Pues, Barbarita comenzó a estudiar este año”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Recuerda mandar nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Antonio León, de Tenerife, opina: “Lo mejor que pudo ocurrirle a Juan Soto, es haber llegado a los Yankees, una organización seria, con disciplina en sus jugadores, no importa lo estrella que sean o que crean ser. Lo primero dentro de ese uniforme de rayas, es su linaje. Son de los pocos que siguen respetando a este hermoso deporte. No cualquiera puede con el peso de esas rayas. Ayudarán a Juan, si madura y sabe apreciarlo, alejándose de peinados y colorines ridículos para ser un verdadero profesional, ejemplo de multitudes… Por bien del béisbol, ojalá dé ese paso adelante”.

Mercedes Richadalby, de Orlando, pregunta: “¿Qué opina usted del uso de la tecnología moderna (celulares, tabletas) por los niños en vez de jugar pelota?”

Amiga Meché: Muchas madres y algunos padres han delegado las obligaciones para con los hijos en esos implementos. Así convierten a los muchachos en personajes, no solo lejos del beisbol, sino de todos los entretenimientos propios de los niños.

No crían humanos, sino autómatas. Ésta es una generación perdida para la humanidad. Y lo peor es que esos torpes padres suelen decir: “Eso lo hacen ahora todos los niños”. Horrible disculpa, tremenda declaración de incapacidad y de total ausencia de responsabilidad.

Thomas Rengifo, de Mazatlán, pregunta: “¿Cierto que habrá una expansión de cuatro equipos de Grandes Ligas, a dos por cada lado?”

Amigo Tommy: Nadie ha hablado de eso y menos el comisionado Rob Manfred, quien siempre está muy ocupado, ayudando a sus socios, ESPN y FOX.

Ronny Anchettis, de Boston, pregunta: “¿Cuál fue el mánager que ganó más de dos mil juegos dirigiendo en Grandes Ligas, sin haber jugado nunca en ese nivel?”

Amigo Ron: Fue Joe McCarthy. Dirigió a los Cachorros, 1926-1930; a los Yankees, 1931-1946; y a los Medias Rojas, 1948-1950. Ganó dos mil 125 juegos y perdió mil 333. También ganó siete Series Mundiales. Y fue elevado al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown en 1957.

McCarthy jugó pelota universitaria, y permaneció como pelotero en las menores durante 15 años, en segunda base con los Toledo Mud Hens, los Buffalo Bisons y los Louisville Colonels. Pero nunca jugó, ni un solo innings en Grandes Ligas.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

