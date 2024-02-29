Mexico City, Candidate for a MLB Expansion Team – México Ciudad, Candidata Para Sede de la MLB

“It is better to stumble with your feet than with your tongue”… Zenón De Citto.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE – The Question of the Week: Tom Yawkey, with a face so special that he looked Japanese, short in stature and a billionaire by inheritance, graduated summa cum laude, as an engineer at Yale. He was the owner of the Red Sox for 44 years, in the midst of the Curse of the Bambino, until 1976, when he died of leukemia.

What made this character beloved and admired in Boston and surrounding areas?

The Answer: That before each home club game, a coach hit him with 50 or 60 ground balls that he, dressed as a Red Sox, fielded at shortstop.

During an interview in 1972, he told me: “My most sublime moments of each day are when I field the ball, feel like I am a big leaguer, and exercise. I am very happy!”

The Expansion Will Happen

Three cities outside the territory of the United States are among candidates to be Major League expansion franchises: Mexico City, Montreal and San Juan, Puerto Rico. This is what my friend, Jimmy Shapiro, president of BetOnline, tells me.

But he warns that the favorites to get the OK are Nashville, Charlotte, Portland and Sal Lake City.

-o-o-0-

“It is easier to deceive people than to convince them that they have been deceived”… Mark Twain.

-o-o-o-

On a Good Path

The Rays are celebrating. The Dominican utility infielder, Junior Caminero, began to hit the home run ball. His victim was Cuban left-hander Cionel Pérez… of course in a training game.

Here Today, Gone Tomorrow

Something must have upset the Dodgers about Manuel Margot, a 29-year-old outfielder. Days after acquiring him from the Tampa team, he was sent to the Twins in exchange for 21-year-old shortstop Noah Miller. It may also be that they see an extraordinary future in this young big leaguer.

Insurance For San Luis

Shortstop Brandon Crawford, 37, spent his entire 13-season career with the Giants. But was released after the 2023 season, and the Cardinals signed him yesterday.

It is assumed that in St. Louis they are going to use rookie Masyn Winn as their everyday shortstop, so Crawford would only be an insurance.

Giants Sign Another SS

The Giants signed shortstop Nick Ahmed, 33, with an invitation to Spring Training camp This young man spent 10 years with the Diamondbacks.

-o-o-o-

“Walk slowly, don’t hurry, because where you have to get is yourself”… J. Ortega y Gasset.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

México Ciudad Candidata Para Sede de la MLB

“Es mejor tropezar con los pies que con la lengua”… Zenón De Citto.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE – La Pregunta de la Semana: Tom Yawkey, con cara tan especial, que parecía japonés, baja estatura y multimillonario por herencia, sin embargo, se graduó suma cum laude, de ingeniero en Yale. Fue propietario de los Medias Rojas durante 44 años, en plena Maldición del Bambino, hasta 1976, cuando murió de leucemia. ¿Qué convirtió a este personaje en muy querido y admirado en Boston y alrededores? La Respuesta: Que antes de cada juego de home club, un coach le fungueaba 50 o 60 roletazos que él, uniformado como un Medias Rojas, fildeaba en el shortstop. Durante una entrevista en 1972, me dijo: “Mis momentos más sublimes de cada día son cuando recibo la pelota, me siento bigleaguer y hago ejercicio. ¡Soy muy feliz!” La Expansión Sí Va Tres ciudades fuera del territorio de Estados Unidos, figuran entre candidatas para lograr franquicias de expansión de Grandes Ligas: México DF, Montreal y San Juan de Puerto Rico. Así me lo informa mi amigo, Jimmy Shapiro, presidente de BetOnline. Pero advierte que las favoritas para lograr ese OK, son Nashville. Charlotte, Portland y Sal Lake City.

-o-o-o-

“Es más fácil engañar a la gente que convencerlos de que han sido engañados”… Mark Twain.

-o-o-o-

Va Por Buen Camino

Los Rays están de fiesta. El infielder utility dominicano, Junior Caminero, comenzó a sacar la bola de jonrón. Se la botó al zurdo cubano Cionel Pérez, desde luego en juego de entrenamiento.

Dodgers Salen de Margot

Algo disgustó a los Dodgers del quisqueyano Manuel Margot, outfielder de 29 años. Días después de adquirirlo del equipo de Tampa, lo han mandado a los Twins, a cambio del shortstop de 21 años, Noah Miller. También puede ser que vean extraordinario porvenir en este juvenil bigleaguer.

Un Seguro a San Luis

El shortstop Brandon Crawford, de 37 años, estuvo durante toda su carrera de 13 temporadas, con los Gigantes. Pero quedó libre después de la campaña 2023, y ayer lo firmaron los Cardenales.

Se supone que en San Luis van a alinear primero en la posición al novato Masyn Will, por lo que Crawford sería solo un seguro.

Gigantes Firman Otro SS

Los Gigantes firmaron al shortstop Nick Ahmed, de 33 años, con invitación a los entrenamientos grandes. Este joven estuvo 10 años con los Diamondbacks.

-o-o-o-

“Camina lento, no te apresures, porque a donde tienes que llegar es a ti mismo”… J. Ortega y Gasset.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5