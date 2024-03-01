Soto and His Home Runs in The 30 Stadiums – Soto y Sus Jonrones en Los 30 Estadios

“The pessimist sees difficulties in every opportunity, the optimist sees opportunities in every difficulty”… Winston Churchill.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – As It Says, a sixth of the year 2024 has already passed us by…

** Colombians Advance: The Orioles signed the right-handed pitcher from Cartagena who was from the Braves, Julio Teherán, for the minors, with an invitation to the training sessions of the Major roster. They gave him a bonus of 100 thousand dollars and fees of two million…

** Another from Cartagena: The infielder slugger, Gío Urshela, signed two days ago with the Tigres, for one season, for a million and a half…

** Juan Soto Now, With The Yankees: He hopes to complete home runs hit in all 30 Major League stadiums. He has connected them in 25…

** The Missing Five: Cleveland, Anaheim, Chicago, Arlington and Seattle. Soto expressed: “My goal is to hit home runs in those five stadiums.”

Oh, well! And I thought the goal was to cooperate so that the Yankees would win until the World Series…

** Only Two: Manny Machado, and Giancarlo Stanton, are the only ones who have hit home runs in all 30 parks, …

-o-o-o-

“What the flock hates most is those who think differently. Not so much because of opinion, but because of the audacity of wanting to think for oneself, something that those do not know how to do”… Arthur Schopenhauer.

-o-o-o-

** Sensational The Reappearance of the Yankees’ left-handed pitcher, Anthony Misiewicz, who scored a zero in an inning against the Blue Jays, with two strikeouts and two walks…

** Insignificant!? WELL…, This story began over five months ago, on September 16th. It was when Anthony was pitching against the Pirates, in Pittsburgh, and a ball hit by Ji-hwan Bae at 106.6 miles per hour hit his head, from where it bounced to fall in right field as a hit. Since then, Misiewicz has not pitched. That he can do it so well, is very significant…

** All the Blue Jays players were excited, because, when that dispute in the market, it was said that Shohei Ohtani would sign to go to Toronto. One of the happiest was the pitcher, Alek Manoah…

** Poor Thing!… Manoah received the news of the Japanese signing for the Dodgers, at the least appropriate moment, that is, when he was walking in the Church, to marry the love of his life, the Puerto Rican, Marielena Somoza, beautiful woman and stellar volleyball player…

-o-o-o-

“We could learn from our mistakes, if we weren’t so busy denying them”… Carl Gustav Jung.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

Soto y Sus Jonrones en Los 30 Estadios

“El pesimista ve dificultades en cada oportunidad, el optimista ve oportunidades en cada dificultad”… Wiston Churchill.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como Quien Dice, ya se nos fue la sexta parte del año 2024…

** Colombianos Avanzan: Los Orioles firmaron al lanzador derecho y cartagenero que fuera de los Bravos, Julio Teherán, para las menores, con invitación a los entrenamientos del róster Mayor. Le dieron bono de 100 mil dólares y honorarios de dos millones…

** Otro de Cartagena: El infielder slugger, Gío Urshela, firmó hace dos día con los Tigres, para una temporada, por millón y medio…

** J uan Soto Ahora, Con Los Yankees: Espera completar jonrones sacados en los 30 estadios de Grandes Ligas. Los ha conectado en 25…

** Los Cinco Que Faltan: Cleveland, Anaheim, Chicago, Arlington y Seattle. Soto expresó: “Mi meta es disparar jonrones en esos cinco estadios”.

¡Ah, pues!, y yo creía que la meta era cooperar para que los Yankees ganaran hasta la Serie Mundial…

** Solo Dos: Manny Machado, y Giancarlo Stanton, son loa únicos que han conectado cuadrangulares en los 30 parques, …

-o-o-o-

“Lo que más odia el rebaño es a quien piensa distinto. No tanto por la opinión, sino por la osadía de querer pensar por sí mismo, algo que aquellos no saben hacer”… Arthur Schopenhauer.

-o-o-o-

** Sensacional La Reaparición del lanzador zurdo de los Yankees, Anthony Misiewicz, quien les colgó un cero en inning lanzado frente a los Blue Jays, con dos strikeouts y dos bases por bolas…

** ¿¡Insignificante!? BUEEEENO…, Esta historia comenzó hace más de cinco meses, el 16 de septiembre. Fue cuando Anthony lanzaba frente a los Piratas, en Pittsburgh, y una pelota bateada por Ji-hwan Bae a 106.6 millas por hora, le llegó a la cabeza, de donde rebotó para caer en pleno right field de hit. Desde entonces, Misiewicz no había lanzado. Que pueda hacerlo tan bien, es muy significante…

** Todos Los Peloteros de los Blue Jays estaban emocionados, porque, cuando aquella disputa en el mercado, se dijo que Shohei Ohtani firmaría para irse a Toronto. Uno de los más felices era el lanzador, Alek Manoah…

** ¡Pobre!… Recibió la noticia del japonés firmando por los Dodgers, en el momento menos apropiado, o sea, cuando caminaba en la Iglesia, para casarse con el amor de su vida, la puertorriqueña, Marielena Somoza, hermosa mujer y estelar jugadora de voleibol…

-o-o-o-

“Podríamos aprender de nuestros errores, si no estuviéramos tan ocupados por negarlos”… Carl Gustav Jung.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de "Juan Vené en la Pelota" en la Internet, entrando por: "El deporte vuelve a unirnos".

