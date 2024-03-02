Shohei Reveals: “I Married a Japanese Lady” – Shohei Revela: “Me Casé Con Una Japonesa”

“The guitar is the poor man’s piano”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Thousands of girls wanted to marry Shohei Ohtani, not only because of his appearance as an old days movie heartthrob, but because of his fine manners, his hygienic presence and his 700 million dollar contract.

But the 29-year-old big leaguer had been dating a beautiful Japanese woman for more than three years and has formalized the union with her, so she will be the one with whom he will share everything.

Shohei announced the news on Instagram and in English: “Not only have I started a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers, but I also have started a new life with someone from my native country of Japan, someone who is very special take. And I wanted everyone to know I am now married. I am excited for what is to come. And thank you for your support.”

They asked him what his wife is like. He answered:

“A normal Japanese girl, whom I have known for about three or four years.”

Many questions remain to be answered about the famous millionaire native of the Land of the Rising Sun Kyokujitsu-ki.

Will he fully recover from his elbow after Tommy John surgery?

How will he look next to his wife?

How, and in what, will the two of them invest so many dollars, which they will receive at a rate of two million per year, for 35 years? For every dollar they will get about 150 yen (exchange rate), Japan’s official currency.

How many home runs will Shohei have hit in 10 years? So far, 171.

Could Shohei have gotten in with his four-base hits with the likes of Barry Bonds’ 762, Hank Aaron’s 755, Babe Ruth’s 714 or Albert Pujols’ 703?

What will be his record as a pitcher, which is now 38-19, 3.01?

How many World Series will the Dodgers have won between now and there?

In 2034, will she and Shohei still be married?

Will be dawn and we’ll see!

Very Interesting Candidates

Rob Manfred will leave the commissioner’s salary of $17,500,000 annually in 2029. And my friend Jimmy Shapiro, president of BetOnline, informs me, that among the candidates to replace him is former President Barack Obama. Also Derek Jeter, Cal Ripken, Steve Garvey.

Jimmy also says that the person who has the best chance of settling on Park Avenue is Theo Epstein, a veteran journalist turned team executive.

Epstein was front office manager of the Red Sox in 2004, when after 86 years without winning a World Series, they defeated the Cardinals in four games; and in 2016, he was a main figure in the Cubs board, when they beat the Indians 4-3, after 108 years without tasting October champagne at Wrigley Field.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Shohei revela: “Me Casé Con Una Japonesa”

“La guitarra es el piano de los pobres”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Millares de muchachas querían casarse con Shohei Ohtani, no solo por su apariencia de galán del cine antiguo, sino por sus finos modales, su higiénica presencia y sus 700 millones de dólares.

Pero el mozo de 29 años, estaba de novio con una preciosa japonesa hacía más de tres años y con ella ha formalizado la unión, por lo que será con ella con quien compartirá todo.

Shohei dio a conocer la noticia en Instagram y en inglés: “Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers, but I also have began a new life with someone from my native country of Japan, someone who is very special to me. And I wanted everyone to know I am now married. I am excited for what is to come. And thank you for your support”.

{“No sólo comencé un nuevo capítulo en mi carrera con los Dodgers, sino que también comencé una nueva vida con alguien de mi país natal, Japón, alguien que es muy especial para mí. Y quería que todos supieran que ahora estoy casado. Estoy emocionado por lo que está por venir. Y gracias por el apoyo”.}

Le preguntaron cómo es su esposa. Respondió:

“Una muchacha japonesa normal, a quien conozco hace unos tres o cuatro años”.

Quedan por responder muchas preguntas, sobre el famoso y multimillonario nativo de la Tierra Del Sol Naciente Kyokujitsu-ki.

¿Se recuperará totalmente de su codo, tras la intervención quirúrgica Tommy John?

¿Cómo se verá al lado de su esposa?

¿Cómo, y en qué invertirán ellos dos tantos dólares, que recibirán a razón de dos millones por año, durante 35 años? Por cada dólar les darán unos 150 yenes, moneda oficial de Japón.

¿Cuántos jonrones habrá disparado Shohei dentro de 10 años? Hasta ahora, 171.

¿Se habrá metido Shohei con sus batazos de cuatro bases por los 762 de Barry Bonds, los 755 de Hank Aaron, los 714 de Babe Ruth o los 703 de Albert Pujols?

¿Cuál será su récord como lanzador, que ahora es de 38-19, 3.01?

¿Cuántas Series Mundiales habrán ganado los Dodgers de aquí a allá?

En 2034, ¿seguirán casados Shohei y ella?

¡Amanecerá y veremos!.

Candidatos muy interesantes.

Rob Manfred dejará los honorarios de comisionado, 17 millones 500 mil dólares anuales en 2029. Y mi amigo Jimmy Shapiro, presidente de BetOnline me informa, que entre los candidatos a sustituirlo está el expresidente Barack Obama. También Derek Jeter, Cal Ripken, Steve Garvey.

También dice Jimmy, que quien más chance tiene de instalarse en Park Avenue, es Theo Epstein, veterano periodista, convertido en ejecutivo de equipos.

Epstein estaba al frente de los Medias Rojas en 2004, cuando después de 86 años sin ganar una Serie Mundial, derrotaron a los Cardenales en cuatro juegos; y en 2016, era figura principal en la directiva de los Cachorros, cuando les ganaron a los Indios 4-3, tras 108 años sin saborear champaña de octubre en Wrigley Field.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

