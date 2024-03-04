Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Mark Belanger Para Jackson Holliday – Letters from Beyond: By Mark Belanger For Jackson Holliday

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My dear Jack: You have put together what in many of our Hispanic countries they call “a sampablera”.

That is, a collective, contagious, street and sporting enthusiasm.

So many scouts can’t be wrong. Everyone rates you as the best prospect this year and nothing less than to be a shortstop for the Orioles.

Our team, the Orioles, has had very good ones from that position in history, such as Willie Miranda, 1955-1959; Luis Aparicio, 1963-1967; myself, 1968-81; Miguel Tejada, 2004-2007; and J.J. Hardy, 2011-2017.

It is difficult to achieve a group of shortstops as good as this, in such a difficult position, and at the top of the show.

Now you arrive, barely 20 years old, batting left-handed, first choice in the 2022 draft and with an athletic body over six feet two inches tall.

Also, there is pedigree, because there have been baseball people; your grandfather Tom, your father Matt (seven times in the All-Star Game), and your uncle Josh. Also, follow your young brother Ethan, who is ready for the future draft.

In your two seasons in the minors you revolutionized the environment, with a batting average of .323 and on-base percentage of 442.

Now, in training, you are the hitter with the best average, the rookie with the best command of the strike zone and the best athlete in general, so scout Jim Bernardino stated:

“Holliday is the best player in the Major Leagues in many years. He has the conditions of those who mean an era in baseball. The Orioles have discovered a treasure.”

No wonder on the Maryland area people are already desperate to see you play, dear friend.

By the way, you must be very proud, because your manager, the Orioles manager, Brandon Hyde, who by the way was selected American League Manager of the Year in 2023, commented to reporters about you:

“I’m as excited as everyone around this team. Not many times does one have a player of Jackson’s quality on the roster. For this reason, my coaches and I, are taking the matter very calmly, to achieve the best in the end.”

Or as they published in the Baltimore Chronicle: “Having a player like Jackson Holliday on the roster is having it all. But it is a huge job to take care of it as it should be.”

Well, my dear Jackson, take it easy, everything will come to you on time. I hope to see you soon as a superstar with the big team…

Hugs, Mark.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Mark Belanger Para Jackson Holliday

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi apreciado Jack: ¡Has armado lo que en muchos de nuestros hispanos países llaman “una sampablera”.

O sea, un entusiasmo colectivo, contagioso, callejero y deportivo

Tantos scouts no pueden estar equivocados. Todos te califican como el mejor prospecto de este año y nada menos que para ser short stop de los Orioles.

Nuestro equipo, los Orioles, ha tenido muy buenos de esa posición en la historia, como Willie Miranda, 1955-1959; Luis Aparicio, 1963-1967; yo mismo, 1968-81; Miguel Tejada, 2004-2007; y J.J. Hardy, 2011-2017.

Es difícil lograr un grupo de servicios tan buenos como éste, en posición tan difícil, y en lo máximo del espectáculo.

Ahora llegas tú, apenas a los 20 años de edad, bateando a lo zurdo, de primera escogencia en el draft de 2022 y con un cuerpo atlético sobre estatura de seis pies dos pulgadas.

Además, hay linaje, porque han sido gente del beisbol, tu abuelo Tom, tu padre Matt (siete veces en El Juego de Estrellas), y tu tío Josh. Además, sigue tú joven hermano Ethan, quien está listo para futuro draft.

En tus dos temporadas por las menores revolucionaste el ambiente, con promedio al bate en .323 y porcentaje de embasado en 442.

Ahora, en los entrenamientos, eres el bateador de mejor promedio, el novato con mejor dominio de la zona de strike y el mejor atleta en general, por lo que el scout Jim Bernardino, sentenció:

“Holliday es el mejor pelotero en Grandes Ligas en muchos años. Tiene las condiciones de quienes significan una época en el beisbol. Los Orioles han descubierto un tesoro”.

Con razón por los lados de Maryland ya desespera la gente por verte jugar, querido amigo.

Por cierto, debes estar muy orgulloso, por lo que tu mánager, el de los Orioles, Brandon Hyde, quien por cierto fue seleccionado Mánager del Año de la Liga Americana en 2023, comentó ante los periodistas, acerca de ti:

“Estoy tan emocionado como todos alrededor de este equipo. No muchas veces tiene uno en el roster un pelotero de la calidad de Jackson. Por eso mismo, mis coaches y yo estamos tomando el asunto con toda calma, para lograr lo mejor al final”.

O como publicaron en el periódico Baltimore Chronicle: “Tener en el roster a un jugador como Jackson Holliday, es tenerlo todo. Pero es enorme trabajo cuidarlo como debe ser”.

Bien, mi querido Jackson, tómalo con calma que a ti todo te llegará a tiempo. Espero verte pronto de súper estrella con el equipo grande…

Abrazos, Mark.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.”

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5