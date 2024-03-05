Why Bob Abreu Don’t Get Elected To The HOF – Por Qué No Votan Por Bob Abreu Para El HOF

“The meaning of ‘that girl got up today’ is very different from ‘that girl got up today’... Pachomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, as always, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from.

Jairo Paulini, from Maracay, asks: “Why hasn’t Bob Abreu been elected to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame?”

Dear friend Yayo: I don’t even think he’s going to elected in his five years left as a candidate. Abreu was a good player, but very dark and very concerned with his numbers and not with the club’s victories.

That’s why, in 18 years, he played with six teams. Managers, of course, prefer an inferior player, but one who plays for their team. Bob was with the Astros (1996-’97), the Phillies (1998-’06), Yankees (2006-’08), Dodgers (2009-’11), Angels (2012), Mets (2014).

In his five years as a candidate, between 83% and 94% of voters have denied him the vote. It hasn’t been me alone. As Sergio Machado says, it is the Hall “OF FAME” and Bob Abreu has not been famous, quite the opposite, unknown.

Oswaldo Di Giogi, from Buenos Aires, asks: “Is any bigleaguer with three thousand or more hits out of the Hall of Fame?”

Dear friend Chaldo: Yes, sir: Pete Rose, Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera, Ichiro Suzuki, Alex Rodríguez, Rafael Palmeiro.

José G. Salinas T. de Judibana, asks: “How are the cases of Wander Franco and Brainer Bonaci going?

Dear friend Cheché: They remain on the restricted list. They cannot play, pending judicial decisions. Frank for sexual activity with an underage girl; Bonaci, for domestic violence and abuse of a minor.

Two universities in Barcelona, Spain, invite me to give several talks about journalistic coverage of baseball.

All from the hand of Professor Miguel Aguinaga, son of a fellow student I had at the University. Nice and very kind invitation, which includes Barbarita.

But I have many commitments here, which prevent me from enjoying that interesting trip. Maybe next time.

Romualdo Arteche W. from Cancun, asks: “When and where will this year’s All-Star Game be played?”

Dear friend Romo: Tuesday, July 16, in Arlington, Texas, at night.

Ricardo Cáceres, from Mérida, Yucatán asks: “What was the year when a base on balls was credited as a hit for Major League records?

Dear friend Chardo: It happened in 1887, when 17 batted over .400.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

Por Qué No Votan Por Bob Abreu Para El HOF

“Muy diferente el significado de ‘esa muchacha se levantó hoy’ a ‘esa muchacha la levantaron hoy”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana, como siempre, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envíenme nombre completo y la población o ciudad, desde dónde escriben.

Jairo Paulini, de Maracay, pregunta: “¿Por qué no han elegido a Bob Abreu para el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown?”

Amigo Yayo: Ni creo que van a elegirlo en los cinco años que le faltan de candidato. Abreu fue un buen pelotero, pero muy oscuro y muy preocupado por sus números y no por las victorias del club.

Por eso, en 18 años, jugó con seis equipos. Los mánagers, desde luego, prefieren a un pelotero inferior, pero que juegue para su equipo. Bob estuvo con los Astros (1996-‘97), los Phillies (1998-‘06), Yankees (2006-’08), Dodgers (2009-’11), Angelinos (2012), Mets (2014).

En sus cinco años de candidato, entre el 83 % y el 94% de los electores le han negado el voto. No he sido yo solo. Como dice Sergio Machado, se trata del Hall “DE LA FAMA” y Bob Abreu no ha sido famoso, sino todo lo contrario, desconocido.

Oswaldo Di Giogi, de Buenos Aires, pregunta: “¿Algún bigleaguer con tres mil o más incogibles está fuera del Hall de la Fama?”

Amigo Chaldo: Sí, señor: Pete Rose, Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera, Ichiro Suzuki, Alex Rodríguez, Rafael Palmeiro.

José G. Salinas T. de Judibana, pregunta: “¿Cómo van los casos de Wander Franco y Brainer Bonaci? Amigo Cheché: Permanecen en la lista de restringidos. No pueden jugar, en espera de decisiones judiciales. Franco por actividad sexual con una niña menor de edad; Bonaci, por violencia doméstica y abuso contra un menor. Dos Universidades de Barcelona de España, me invitan para dar varias charlas acerca de la cobertura periodística del beisbol. Todo de la mano del profesor Miguel Aguinaga, hijo de un compañero de estudios que tuve en la Universidad. Linda y muy amable invitación, que incluye a Barbarita. Pero tengo muchos compromisos aquí, los cuales me impiden disfrutar de ese interesante viaje. Otra vez será. Romualdo Arteche W. de Cancún, pregunta: “¿Cuándo y dónde será El Juego de Estrellas de este año?” Amigo Romo: El martes 16 de julio, en Arlington, Texas, por la noche. Ricardo Cáceres, de Mérida, Yucatán pregunta: “¿Cuál fue el año cuando la base por bolas se acreditó como incogible para los récords de Grandes Ligas?

Amigo Chardo: Ocurrió en 1887, cuando 17 batearon sobre .400.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

