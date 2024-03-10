México Will Have a Candidate, But Never MLB – México Tendrá Candidata, Pero Jamás MLB

“Dreaming costs nothing”… A traditional saying.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mexico City appears among the possible host cities for future Major League teams.

That’s the good thing. The bad thing is that it would be a very bad business to invest more than three billion to pay for a business in dollars with income in Mexican pesos.

On average, an MLB franchise is worth $2.32 billion, so those who receive authorization to install each new team will have to pay an equal amount.

In addition, in salaries for players and other Major League personnel, between $280 and 350 million will have to be invested in the first year.

Plus the expenses of the Minor Leagues, No less than $250 million.

Plus taxes and incidentals, $80 million.

Let’s assume that the stadium is built and equipped by the State or city Government.

More than three billion dollars are needed just to run a very economical MLB team, without many luxuries. Next come the expenses of each year.

Havana Seemed Close

When Fidel Castro arrived in Havana, on January 8, 1959, after descending from the Sierra Maestra, it had only been days since Bobby Maduro had said publicly: “One more step and we will arrive.”

He meant that, after doing everything in baseball except playing professionally, he seemed close to owning a Major League team based in Havana.

He had reached Triple A, with the Sugar Kings. And in a press conference, at the end of 1958, he expressed:

“With the best Cuban players and some American reinforcements, we can organize a winning roster at any level.”

Cubans were excited throughout Cuba, certain that they would soon have a Major baseball franchise.

But just days later, Fidel ordered that there would be no more professional sports in Cuba. Bobby Maduro died, exiled in Miami, on October 16, 1986. And the Cubans have a baseball that is supposed to be amateur.

Major Leagues in Mexico

After this transformation of Cuba, the project arose in Mexico to obtain a Major League franchise for the country, which would operate in Monterrey, led by the owner of the Sultanes, Pepe Maíz, and at the same time in Culiacán, by the owner of Los Tomateros, Juan Manuel Ley.

They intended to use the Japanese style of more than one venue, with 41 of the home club games in Monterrey and 40 in Culiacán.

They sent the application document to the commissioner’s office, but they were ignored.

The response was only the courtesy phrase: Received and noted.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

México Tendrá Candidata, Pero Nunca Grandes Ligas

“Soñar no cuesta nada”… Dicharacho castizo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Ciudad de México aparece entre las posibles urbes sedes de futuros equipos de Grandes Ligas.

Eso es lo bueno. Lo malo es que sería muy mal negocio invertir más de tres mil millones, para pagar un negocio en dólares con ingresos en pesos mexicanos.

En promedio, una franquicia de MLB vale dos mil 320 millones de dólares, por lo que una suma igual habrán de pagar, quienes reciban autorización para instalar cada nuevo equipo.

Además, en honorarios de peloteros y otro personal de Grandes Ligas, habrá que invertir el primer año, entre $280 y 350 millones.

Más los gastos de las Ligas Menores, No menos de $250 millones.

Más impuestos e imprevistos, $80 millones.

Vamos a suponer que el estadio lo construya y lo equipe el Gobierno del Estado o de la ciudad.

Se necesitan más tres mil millones de dólares, solo para poner a funcionar un equipo de MLB muy económico, sin muchos lujos. Después vienen los gastos de cada año.

La Habana Parecía Cerca

Cuando Fidel Castro llegó a la Habana, el ocho de enero de 1959, tras bajar de la Sierra Maestra, hacía solo días que Bobby Maduro, había dicho públicamente: “Un paso más y llegamos”. Se refería a que, después de hacerlo todo en el beisbol, excepto jugarlo profesionalmente, le parecía estar cerca de poseer un equipo de Grandes Ligas con sede en La Habana. Había llegado hasta Triple A, con los Reyes Azucareros. Y en conferencia de prensa, a fines de 1958, expresó: “Con los mejores peloteros cubanos y uno que otro refuerzo estadounidense, podemos organizar un roster ganador a cualquier nivel”.

Los cubanos se entusiasmaron en todo Cuba, seguros de que pronto tendrían un franquicia del beisbol Mayor.

Pero solo días después, Fidel dispuso que en Cuba no habría más deporte profesional. Bobby Maduro murió, exiliado en Miami, el 16 de octubre de 1986. Y los cubanos tienen un beisbol que, se supone es aficionado. Grandes Ligas en México Después de esa transformación de Cuba, surgió en México el proyecto de conseguir para el país una franquicia de Grandes Ligas, que operaría en Monterrey, de la mano del propietario de los Sultanes, Pepe Maíz, y a la vez en Culiacán, por el propietario de los Tomateros, Juan Manuel Ley. Pretendían utilizar así el estilo japonés de más de una sede, con 41 de los juegos de home club en Monterrey y 40 en Culiacán. Enviaron el documento de solicitud a la oficina del comisionado, pero no les hicieron caso. La respuesta fue solo la frase de cortesía: Recibido y en cuenta. Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

