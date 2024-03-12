The Triple Play Is Quite Rare In MLB – Raro Ver Jugadas De Triple Play En MLB

“I drink liquor every day because of a woman… And I have never had the opportunity to thank her!”… Trapichito.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, as always, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from.

Diógenes Piñeiro, from Puerto Peñazco, asks: “If in a championship, a centerfielder makes 23 assists, four outs and makes one error, while another, 13 outs, no assists and no errors, who is the champion of the position, and How do you get that average?”

Dear friend Gene: To win that title, you have to have appeared in no less than two-thirds of the games on the schedule. If both players comply with that, the champion is the one with the 13 outs, because he finished with 1000 points. The other, .964.

The result is obtained by dividing the total number of outs plus assists by the number of errors, plus assists, plus outs.

Sion-Ju Lee, from San Francisco, asks: “Which reliever has made the most consecutive zeros in the Major Leagues?”

Friend Ju: Ryan Presley; 40 zeros in a row in relays, until May 24, 2019. He surpassed 38 by Craig Kimbrel.

Germán A. Nieto D. de Cúa, says: You should accept the invitation from the Universities of Barcelona in Spain. In addition to enjoying the beautiful and cosmopolitan city to the fullest, you will teach these young journalists how to write about baseball well with your advises. For example, to not say or write referee instead of umpire, or game and never match, I would explain to them what is an inning and what is an inning, and I would correct all the errors that some journalists make.”

Rodrigo Gutiérrez, from Reynosa, asks: “What is the record for the most triple plays by a team in the history of the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Yiyo: The Tigers own it, with 33 and only 735 have been registered, in the history of 253 seasons, an average of five annually.

Arturo Bolívar C. of Caracas, asks: “Is it true that the Rockies have never had a pitcher with 20 wins in a season?”

Dear friend Artu: The Dominican, Ubaldo Jiménez, is the one who has achieved the greatest number of victories with them in one year, 19, in 2010.

Eliseo Valera, from Maracay, asks: “Does David Concepción have any chance of Cooperstown, via the Veterans Committee?”

Dear friend Cheo: He does. As they now divide the candidates into groups, by era, when the election corresponds to his years of action again, David will be able to be a candidate again.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: Sport unites us again.

(En Español)

Extraña La Jugada de Triple Play En MLB

“Tomo todos los días licor por culpa de una mujer… ¡Y nunca he tenido la oportunidad de agradecérselo!”… Trapichito.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana, como siempre, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envíenme nombre completo y la población o ciudad, desde donde escriben.

Diógenes Piñeiro, de Puerto Peñazco, pregunta: “Sin en un campeonato, un centerfielder hace 23 asistencias, cuatro outs y comete un error, mientras otro, 13 outs, ninguna asistencia y ningún error, ¿quién es el campeón de la posición, y cómo se saca ese promedio?”

Amigo Gene: Para ganar ese título, hay que haber aparecido, en no menos de dos tercios de los juegos del calendario. Si los dos jugadores cumplen con eso, el campeón es el de los 13 outs, porque terminó con 1000 puntos. El otro, .964.

El resultado se obtiene, dividiendo el total de outs más asistencias, entre el número de errores, más asistencias, más outs.

Sion-Ju Lee, de San Francisco, pregunta…: “¿Cuál relevista ha hecho más ceros consecutivos en Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Ju: Ryan Presley; 40 ceros seguidos en relevos, hasta el 24 de mayo de 2019. Superó 38 de Craig Kimbrel.

Germán A. Nieto D. de Cúa, opina: Acepte esa invitación de las Universidades de Barcelona de España. Además de disfrutar al máximo esa bella y cosmopolita ciudad, enseñará con sus charlas a esos jóvenes periodistas a escribir bien el beisbol. Por ejemplo, a que no digan o escriban árbitro en vez de umpire, o juego y nunca partido, les explicaría lo que es entrada y lo que es inning, y le corregiría todo el montón de errores que cometen algunos periodistas”.

Rodrigo Gutiérrez, de Reynosa pregunta: “¿Cuál es el récord de más triple plays por un equipo en la historia de las Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Yiyo: Lo poseen los Tigres, con 33 y solamente se han registrado 735, en la historia de 253 temporadas, promedio de cinco anualmente.

Arturo Bolívar C. de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Es verdad que los Rockies nunca han tenido un lanzador con 20 victorias en una temporada?”

Amigo Artu: El dominicano, Ubaldo Jiménez, es quien ha logrado el mayor número de victorias con ellos en un año, 19, en 2010.

Eliseo Valera, de Maracay, pregunta: “¿Tiene David Concepción algún chance de Cooperstown, vía Comité de Veteranos?”

Amigo Cheo: Así es. Como ahora dividen a los candidatos en grupos, por épocas, cuando corresponda otra vez a la elección a sus años de acción, David podrá ser nuevamente candidato.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: "El deporte vuelve a unirnos".

