Ty Cobb Was Donald Trump’s Lawyer – Ty Cobb Fue Abogado de Donald Trump

The Question Of The Week: One of the records that seems unbeatable is that of utility man John Miller. Do you remember which one it is?

The Answer: On September 27, 2024, it will be 55 years since John Miller, with the Dodgers, hit the last home run of his bigleaguer career. Three years before, on September 17, 1966 with the Yankees, he connected the only other home run of his career, in his debut game in the Majors.

Only two home runs, in his first, and last at bat, of his time in the Major Leagues.

Attorney Ty Cobb: Ty Cobb is the first and last name of one of Donald Trump’s lawyers during his Presidency. By the way, he now says: “the cases are terrible.”

Says lawyer Cobb, a Harvard graduate, that he is an enthusiastic baseball follower and second cousin of the former Indians star.

Strawberry Is Doing Well: Yesterday’s information about Darryl Strawberry’s health is very optimistic. On Monday, the day before his 62nd birthday, he suffered a heart attack and remains in a hospital in Lake St. Louis, Missouri, where he is accompanied by his wife Tracy.

He said: “I thank God for his intervention to give me my life back, when it seemed impossible.”

Strawberry hit 335 home runs and drove in 1,000 runs for the Mets, Dodgers and Yankees, between 1983 and 1999. In his only year as a candidate for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, he received 1.2% of the vote.

"Steve Carlton could win 20 games, pitching against a backstop"… Tim McCarver.

New Comic!: The worst umpire in history, Cuban Ángel Hernández, not happy with his erratic command of the strike zone, expelled Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn from a game twice… in the same inning!

“Managerology” The first 10 managers to be fired this year, as told to me by my friend, BetOnline president Jimmy Shapiro:

Aaron Boone (Yankees), Dave Martínez (Nationals), Bud Black (Rockies), Alex Cora (Red Sox), A.J. Hinch (Tigers), Derek Shelton (Pirates), Pedro Grifol (White Sox), Skip Schumaker (Marlins), Joe Espada (Astros), Scott Servais (Mariners).

The safest is Brian Snitker (Braves). Dave Robert (Dodgers) appears in 26th place… That’s how things go, young man!

"Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country!"… John F. Kennedy.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

