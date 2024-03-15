Ready For Opening Day in the Early Morning – Listos Para Inaugurar En La Madrugada

Gentleman, you have run two red lights!!

Oh, officer! Forgive me, and I’ll explain: When I’m drunk, I become color blind…

“If you’re going to drive, don’t drink liquor, even if it’s Johnny Walker Black”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Emergency in Tampa: The Yankees are urgently seeking a negotiation for White Sox right-hander Dilan Cease. Gerrit Cole, with elbow surgery, will not be able to pitch until the end of the season…

** But, we are ready for the opening in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Both games will begin at six in the morning, New York time…

** The starters; for the Dodgers, Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto; for the Padres, Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove…

** By the way, the Dodgers appear full of news, such as the new hiring of Shohei Ohtani, the arrival of Yamamoto, the Mookie Bett case, now converted, from outfielder to short stop… Doing well, guys, you’re doing well!…

-o-o-0-

“If you talk to yourself, you have the great advantage that no one will argue with you”… Pachomio.

-o-o-o-

The Associated Press (AP) correspondent in New York, Joe Reichler, found out before the press conference to announce it, so he published the international exclusive: “The Saint Louis Carmelites, who finished last in the American League, have move to Baltimore.” And that was 70 years ago today…

** The Orioles were born in 1901, but they played only two years in Baltimore before becoming the Yankees when they moved to New York…

** Since 1954, Major League Baseball in those lands of Maryland, has been a notable spectacle and very productive enterprise…

** Yesterday, the best prospect among pitchers in 2024, the right-hander, Paul Snekes, of the Pirates, and the best prospect among hitters, Jackson Holliday, faced each other… Will be dawn and we’ll see!…

** I wrote a few days ago about some surprising bigleaguer names this year, like Richard Lovelady (Richard Señora Amorosa), Joe Record and Jackson Holliday (Jackson Holiday). Well, add one more, that of the Red Sox’s Curacao center fielder, Ceddanne Rafaela, who occupies the position because Rob Refsnyder broke his toe…

** And you can also add the Rangers’ Dominican pitcher, Emiliano Teodo… Me, What!?…

-o-o-o-

“Horrible, when the wife looks someone straight in his eyes and emphasizes: We have to talk!”… Pachomio.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Listos Para Inaugurar En La Madrugada

¡¡Caballero, se ha pasado usted dos luces rojas!!

¡Ay, oficial!, perdóneme usted, y le explico: Cuando estoy borracho, me convierto en daltónico…

“Si vas a manejar no tomes licor, ni aunque sea Johnny Walker Black”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Emergencia en Tampa: Los Yankees buscan con urgencia una negociación por el pitcher derecho de los Medias Blancas, Dilan Cease. Porque Gerrit Cole, operado del codo, no podrá lanzar sino a fines de la temporada…

** Pero, estamos listos para la inauguración en Seoul, Korea del Sur, miércoles y jueves de la próxima semana. Ambos juegos comenzarán a las seis de la mañana, hora de Nueva York…

** Por los Dodgers, abrirán, Tyler Glasnow y Yoshinobu Yamamoto, por los Padres, Yu Darvish y Joe Musgrove…

** Por cierto, los Dodgers aparecen llenos de novedades, como el nuevo contratón de Shohei Ohtani, la llegada de Yamamoto el caso Mokkie Bett, ahora convertido, de outfielder a short stop… ¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien!…

-o-o-0-

“Si hablas solo, tienes la gran ventaja de que nadie te discute”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

El corresponsal a la Associated Press (AP), en Nueva York, Joe Reichler, se enteró antes de la conferencia de prensa para anunciarlo, por lo que publicó la exclusiva internacional: “Los Carmelitas de San Luis, que terminaron últimos en la Liga Americana, se mudan a Baltimore”. Y de eso hace ahora 70 años…

** Los Orioles habían nacido en 1901, pero jugaron entonces solo dos años en Baltimore antes de convertirse en los Yankees al mudarlos a Nueva York…

** Desde 1954, la pelota de Grandes Ligas en esas tierras de Maryland ha sido un notable espectáculo y empresa muy productiva…

** Ayer se enfrentaban el mejor prospecto entre los lanzadores en 2024, el derecho, Paul Snekes, de los Piratas y el mejor prospecto entre los bateadores, Jackson Holliday… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!…

** Escribí hace unos días, acerca de ciertos sorpresivos nombres de bigleaguers de este año, como Richard Lovelady (Richard Señora Amorosa), Joe Record y Jackson Holliday (Jackson Día de Fiesta). Pues, agreguen uno más, el del center fielder curazoleño de los Medias Rojas, Ceddanne Rafaela, quien ocupa la posición porque Rob Refsnyder se fracturó el dedo de un pie…

** Y pueden añadir también al lanzador dominicano de los Rangers, Emiliano Teodo… ¡Me, ¿¡Qué!?…

-o-o-o-

“Horrible, cuando la esposa ve a uno fijamente a los ojos y recalca: ¡Tenemos que hablar!”… Pacomio.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

